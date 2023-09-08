- Home
Patrick McGoverns
No reviews yet
225 7th St W
Saint Paul, MN 55102
Popular Items
Turkey Philly
Famous roasted turkey, melted Swiss, sautéed green peppers and onions on a grilled hoagie. Served with our special gravy for dipping. Comes with your choice of side.
Sampler Platter
Buffalo wings, Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers and Alaskan dippers served with an assortment of sauces.
Food Menu
Openers/Appetizers
Alaskan Dippers
Light, flaky white fish battered and fried golden brown. Served with a side of our house jalapeño tartar.
Artichoke Chicken Flatbread
Mozzarella, artichoke dip, grilled chicken.
Artichoke Dip
A rich blend of cheese, artichoke hearts and spices baked and served in a fresh, homemade bread bowl. Served with pita crisps.
Black Bean Quesadilla
A warm flour tortilla filled with house-made black bean dip and melted Cheddar topped with a drizzle of ancho mayo. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Drummies
Meaty drummies, breaded, deep-fried and served with honey mustard.
Chicken Fingers
Strips of chicken breast lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
6 butterfly shrimp lightly breaded and served with sweet mustard sauce.
Irish Fries
Seasoned pizza crust freshly baked and smothered with melted Mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Jumbo Pretzel
A huge, soft baked pretzel served with stone ground mustard and Pepper Jack dipping sauce.
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips loaded with Cheddar, tomato, onion and green pepper. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with melted Cheddar and served with a side of sour cream.
Saintly City Sliders
4 juicy and tender mini cheeseburgers topped with grilled onions. Served with French fries.
Thin Crust Pizza
Thin crust pizza topped with Mozzarella, zesty marinara and your choice of Italian sausage or pepperoni.
Tomato Basil Flatbread
Mozzarella, Parmesan, tomatoes, basil.
Wings
Fresh chicken wings prepared 4 different ways.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Served with marinara and ranch dressing.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled, marinated chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, onions, peapods, red pepper, cucumber, mandarin oranges and crispy wonton strips. Sesame peanut dressing on the side.
Blackened Chicken Salad
A seasoned chicken filet with hard-boiled egg, shredded Pepper Jack and tomato. Served with warm, sweet dressing on the side.
Chicken BLT Salad
Slices of tender, breaded chicken breast with bacon, tomato and Cheddar. Served with honey mustard on the side.
Coastal Salad
Your choice of grilled freshwater walleye or Atlantic salmon seasoned with lemon-pepper and dill with strawberries, mushrooms, red pepper, onion, cucumber and a sprinkling of cheese.
Grilled Tuna Steak Salad
McGovern's Chopped Salad
Roasted turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion and Swiss tossed with zesty Italian and lite ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with Feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, tomato and pepperoncini. Served with zesty Italian dressing on the side.
Steak Salad
Slices of grilled steak with sautéed red and green peppers, Bermuda onion and Bleu cheese crumbles.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken filet with Cheddar, Mozzarella, chopped bacon, pecans, tomato and fresh strawberries. Served with a side of house-made vinaigrette and a slice of Colleen’s own freshly baked sweet bread.
Traditional Cobb Salad
Rows of roasted turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato and chunks of Bleu cheese.
Turkey Garden Salad
Fresh roasted dark and white turkey, cucumber, tomato, mushrooms, Cheddar, green pepper and sunflower seeds.
Salad Combo
A fresh garden salad paired with a cup of soup or chili. Served with a freshly baked homemade bun.
Turkey Sandwiches
Fresh Turkey Sandwich
Famous roasted turkey topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a homemade bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Texas BBQ Turkey Sandwich
Just the dark meat of our famous roasted turkey simmered in BBQ sauce with bacon, lettuce and sliced raw onion. Topped off with an onion ring on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.
The "Jonny" Melt
Famous roasted turkey with bacon, melted Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato and onion with guacamole-mayo on grilled wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Clubhouse
Famous roasted turkey, ham and bacon with Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo on whole wheat toast. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Melt
Famous roasted turkey, melted Cheddar, sautéed mushrooms and onions with cranberry mayo on grilled Parmesan wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Philly
Famous roasted turkey, melted Swiss, sautéed green peppers and onions on a grilled hoagie. Served with our special gravy for dipping. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Reuben
Famous roasted turkey, creamy cole slaw, melted Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on grilled pumpernickel. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Salad Croissant
Our famous roasted turkey breast mixed with celery, onion and mayo on a flaky croissant. Comes with your choice of side.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo-style chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a deli bun. Served with Bleu cheese dressing. Comes with your choice of side.
Chicken Artichoke Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with melted Mozzarella, artichoke dip, lettuce, tomato and raw onion on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Chicken Filet Club
Grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, mild sauerkraut, Thousand Island and melted Swiss on grilled pumpernickel. Comes with your choice of side.
Dave's Corned Beef Melt
Tender, thick corned beef brisket smothered with melted Pepper Jack and horsey sauce on grilled wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.
Dublin Grinder
Fresh roasted turkey, salami, roast beef and Swiss with lettuce, onion, tomato, zesty Italian and lite ranch dressing on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Pita
Sliced chicken breast served in a pita with Cheddar, cucumber, tomato, guacamole and lite ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of side.
Gyro
Thin-sliced lamb and beef, Feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, raw onion and creamy cucumber sauce folded in a warm pita. Comes with your choice of side.
Hot Italian Sandwich
Spicy sausage patty, sautéed onions and green peppers topped with melted Mozzarella and zesty marinara on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.
Philly French Dip
Lean roast beef smothered with sautéed onions, peppers and melted Swiss on a hoagie. Served with au jus on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Prime Rib Mushroom Melt
Tender, sliced prime rib with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion on a deli bun. Served with au jus. Comes with your choice of side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork in tangy BBQ sauce covered with creamy coleslaw. Served on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Steak Sandwich
Slices of grilled steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad served warm with bacon, tomato and melted Cheddar on an open-faced grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.
Walleye Sandwich
A premium walleye filet, Cajun grilled with melted Cheddar, tartar, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo-style chicken strips, Mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, onion and lite ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of side.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Seasoned chicken breast with Mozzarella, Cheddar, corn, onion, mixed greens, tomato and our Southwest sauce. Comes with your choice of side.
Strawberry Chicken Wrap
Grilled blackened chicken filet, mixed greens, Mozzarella and Cheddar, bacon, tomato and fresh strawberries with our tangy house-made mayo sauce. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Club Wrap
Fresh roasted turkey with bacon, melted cheese, mixed greens, tomato and lite ranch dressing
Sandwich Combo
A cup of soup or chili and your choice of roasted turkey, deli ham or albacore tuna salad sandwich. Served with potato chips.
Burgers
7th Street Burger
Topped with bacon, sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Artichoke Burger
Topped with artichoke dip and Mozzarella. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Bacon Bleu Burger
Served with bacon and chunky Bleu cheese. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Baja Burger
Cajun-spiced burger with jalapenos and melted Pepper Jack. Patrick McGovern's features half-pound burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Bison Burger
Lean ground patty with sautéed onions, mushrooms and Swiss. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Vegetarian patty topped with Bleu cheese sauce and an onion ring. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Chef Bacon Burger
McGovern's favorite served with American cheese. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Patty Mac
Grilled wheat bread with sautéed onions, Cheddar and American cheeses. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Turkey Burger
Juicy, homemade turkey burger with Cheddar, guac and ranch. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Westend Burger
Served with bacon, Cheddar, sautéed onions and BBQ sauce. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.
Soups
Soup of the Day
Chili
Topped with shredded Cheddar, onions and sour cream. Served with a freshly baked homemade bun.
McGovern's Irish Stew
A savory blend of tender beef, potatoes, onions, carrots and celery in rich pepper gravy. Served with a homemade bun.
Signature Dishes
Baked Salmon
An 8-ounce Atlantic salmon filet served with steamed broccoli. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.
Fish & Chips
Premium beer-battered cod served with French fries and creamy coleslaw. Tartar sauce and malt vinegar available upon request.
Hot Meatloaf
Our house recipe is sliced thick with mashed potatoes and gravy on an open-faced homemade bun.
Hot Pot Roast
Slow-roasted pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy served open-faced on a homemade bun.
Our Famous Hot Turkey
McGovern's famous roasted turkey served open-faced on a homemade bun with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.
Turkey Burrito
Stuffed with seasoned turkey, salsa and topped with Cheddar. Guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Turkey Pot Pie
A home-style crock filled with roasted turkey, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions and celery topped with a puffed pastry shell. Served with a small salad and homemade bun.
Blackened Pork Chops 1
Cajun-seasoned, thick-cut chop. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.
Blackened Pork Chops 2
Cajun-seasoned, thick-cut chop. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.
Fish Tacos
3 beer-battered cod tacos with cilantro-lime coleslaw, tomato and cucumber in soft, flour tortillas. Served with rice, black beans and chipotle aioli on the side.
Pastas
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine sautéed with broccoli and bell peppers. Topped with a tender chicken filet and served with a homemade bun.
Roasted Red Pepper Fettuccine
Sautéed shrimp, chicken and bacon tossed in a roasted red bell pepper cream sauce on a bed of fettuccine noodles. Served with a homemade bun.
Irish Mac
Gemelli noodles tossed in a Guinness white Cheddar and cream cheese sauce, and topped with bread crumbs.
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Cold Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Cherry Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Ginger Ale
Rootbeer Soda
Tonic
Cranberry
Orange
Pineapple
Tomato
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Grapefruit
Ginger Beer
Milk 16oz
Water
Iced Tea
Arnie Palmer
Red Bull
Virgin Bloody Mary
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
225 7th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102