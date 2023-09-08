Popular Items

Food Menu

Openers/Appetizers

Alaskan Dippers

$14.50

Light, flaky white fish battered and fried golden brown. Served with a side of our house jalapeño tartar.

Artichoke Chicken Flatbread

$17.50

Mozzarella, artichoke dip, grilled chicken.

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

A rich blend of cheese, artichoke hearts and spices baked and served in a fresh, homemade bread bowl. Served with pita crisps.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.00

A warm flour tortilla filled with house-made black bean dip and melted Cheddar topped with a drizzle of ancho mayo. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Drummies

$16.50

Meaty drummies, breaded, deep-fried and served with honey mustard.

Chicken Fingers

$14.50

Strips of chicken breast lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

6 butterfly shrimp lightly breaded and served with sweet mustard sauce.

Irish Fries

$15.00

Seasoned pizza crust freshly baked and smothered with melted Mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

A huge, soft baked pretzel served with stone ground mustard and Pepper Jack dipping sauce.

Nachos

$14.00

Fresh tortilla chips loaded with Cheddar, tomato, onion and green pepper. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Potato Skins

$14.50

Potato skins topped with melted Cheddar and served with a side of sour cream.

Saintly City Sliders

$14.50

4 juicy and tender mini cheeseburgers topped with grilled onions. Served with French fries.

Thin Crust Pizza

$15.50

Thin crust pizza topped with Mozzarella, zesty marinara and your choice of Italian sausage or pepperoni.

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$15.50

Mozzarella, Parmesan, tomatoes, basil.

Wings

Fresh chicken wings prepared 4 different ways.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$13.50

Served with marinara and ranch dressing.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.50

Grilled, marinated chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, onions, peapods, red pepper, cucumber, mandarin oranges and crispy wonton strips. Sesame peanut dressing on the side.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$17.50

A seasoned chicken filet with hard-boiled egg, shredded Pepper Jack and tomato. Served with warm, sweet dressing on the side.

Chicken BLT Salad

$16.50

Slices of tender, breaded chicken breast with bacon, tomato and Cheddar. Served with honey mustard on the side.

Coastal Salad

$19.50

Your choice of grilled freshwater walleye or Atlantic salmon seasoned with lemon-pepper and dill with strawberries, mushrooms, red pepper, onion, cucumber and a sprinkling of cheese.

Grilled Tuna Steak Salad

$18.50

McGovern's Chopped Salad

$16.50

Roasted turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion and Swiss tossed with zesty Italian and lite ranch dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with Feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, tomato and pepperoncini. Served with zesty Italian dressing on the side.

Steak Salad

$19.00

Slices of grilled steak with sautéed red and green peppers, Bermuda onion and Bleu cheese crumbles.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$18.50

Grilled chicken filet with Cheddar, Mozzarella, chopped bacon, pecans, tomato and fresh strawberries. Served with a side of house-made vinaigrette and a slice of Colleen’s own freshly baked sweet bread.

Traditional Cobb Salad

$16.50

Rows of roasted turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato and chunks of Bleu cheese.

Turkey Garden Salad

$16.50

Fresh roasted dark and white turkey, cucumber, tomato, mushrooms, Cheddar, green pepper and sunflower seeds.

Salad Combo

$16.50

A fresh garden salad paired with a cup of soup or chili. Served with a freshly baked homemade bun.

Turkey Sandwiches

Fresh Turkey Sandwich

$16.50

Famous roasted turkey topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a homemade bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Texas BBQ Turkey Sandwich

$15.50

Just the dark meat of our famous roasted turkey simmered in BBQ sauce with bacon, lettuce and sliced raw onion. Topped off with an onion ring on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.

The "Jonny" Melt

$16.50

Famous roasted turkey with bacon, melted Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato and onion with guacamole-mayo on grilled wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Clubhouse

$16.50

Famous roasted turkey, ham and bacon with Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo on whole wheat toast. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Famous roasted turkey, melted Cheddar, sautéed mushrooms and onions with cranberry mayo on grilled Parmesan wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Reuben

$16.50

Famous roasted turkey, creamy cole slaw, melted Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on grilled pumpernickel. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Salad Croissant

$14.50

Our famous roasted turkey breast mixed with celery, onion and mayo on a flaky croissant. Comes with your choice of side.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buffalo-style chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a deli bun. Served with Bleu cheese dressing. Comes with your choice of side.

Chicken Artichoke Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast with melted Mozzarella, artichoke dip, lettuce, tomato and raw onion on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Chicken Filet Club

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Classic Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, mild sauerkraut, Thousand Island and melted Swiss on grilled pumpernickel. Comes with your choice of side.

Dave's Corned Beef Melt

$16.50

Tender, thick corned beef brisket smothered with melted Pepper Jack and horsey sauce on grilled wheat bread. Comes with your choice of side.

Dublin Grinder

$17.50

Fresh roasted turkey, salami, roast beef and Swiss with lettuce, onion, tomato, zesty Italian and lite ranch dressing on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast served in a pita with Cheddar, cucumber, tomato, guacamole and lite ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of side.

Gyro

$15.50

Thin-sliced lamb and beef, Feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, raw onion and creamy cucumber sauce folded in a warm pita. Comes with your choice of side.

Hot Italian Sandwich

$16.50

Spicy sausage patty, sautéed onions and green peppers topped with melted Mozzarella and zesty marinara on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.

Philly French Dip

$17.00

Lean roast beef smothered with sautéed onions, peppers and melted Swiss on a hoagie. Served with au jus on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Prime Rib Mushroom Melt

$18.50

Tender, sliced prime rib with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion on a deli bun. Served with au jus. Comes with your choice of side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Tender pork in tangy BBQ sauce covered with creamy coleslaw. Served on a deli bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Slices of grilled steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Albacore tuna salad served warm with bacon, tomato and melted Cheddar on an open-faced grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.

Walleye Sandwich

$19.50

A premium walleye filet, Cajun grilled with melted Cheddar, tartar, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie. Comes with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Buffalo-style chicken strips, Mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, onion and lite ranch dressing. Comes with your choice of side.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Seasoned chicken breast with Mozzarella, Cheddar, corn, onion, mixed greens, tomato and our Southwest sauce. Comes with your choice of side.

Strawberry Chicken Wrap

$17.50

Grilled blackened chicken filet, mixed greens, Mozzarella and Cheddar, bacon, tomato and fresh strawberries with our tangy house-made mayo sauce. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Club Wrap

$16.50

Fresh roasted turkey with bacon, melted cheese, mixed greens, tomato and lite ranch dressing

Sandwich Combo

$17.50

A cup of soup or chili and your choice of roasted turkey, deli ham or albacore tuna salad sandwich. Served with potato chips.

Burgers

7th Street Burger

$16.95

Topped with bacon, sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Artichoke Burger

$16.95

Topped with artichoke dip and Mozzarella. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.95

Served with bacon and chunky Bleu cheese. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Baja Burger

$16.95

Cajun-spiced burger with jalapenos and melted Pepper Jack. Patrick McGovern's features half-pound burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Bison Burger

$17.95

Lean ground patty with sautéed onions, mushrooms and Swiss. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$16.95

Vegetarian patty topped with Bleu cheese sauce and an onion ring. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Chef Bacon Burger

$15.50

McGovern's favorite served with American cheese. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Patty Mac

$16.00

Grilled wheat bread with sautéed onions, Cheddar and American cheeses. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Juicy, homemade turkey burger with Cheddar, guac and ranch. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Westend Burger

$16.95

Served with bacon, Cheddar, sautéed onions and BBQ sauce. Patrick McGovern's features 1/2 lb. burgers made with only the finest ground beef. Burgers come with your choice of side.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$8.50

Chili

$8.50

Topped with shredded Cheddar, onions and sour cream. Served with a freshly baked homemade bun.

McGovern's Irish Stew

$10.75

A savory blend of tender beef, potatoes, onions, carrots and celery in rich pepper gravy. Served with a homemade bun.

Signature Dishes

Baked Salmon

$21.00

An 8-ounce Atlantic salmon filet served with steamed broccoli. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Premium beer-battered cod served with French fries and creamy coleslaw. Tartar sauce and malt vinegar available upon request.

Hot Meatloaf

$18.00

Our house recipe is sliced thick with mashed potatoes and gravy on an open-faced homemade bun.

Hot Pot Roast

$18.00

Slow-roasted pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy served open-faced on a homemade bun.

Our Famous Hot Turkey

$18.50

McGovern's famous roasted turkey served open-faced on a homemade bun with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.

Turkey Burrito

$16.50

Stuffed with seasoned turkey, salsa and topped with Cheddar. Guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.

Turkey Pot Pie

$18.50

A home-style crock filled with roasted turkey, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions and celery topped with a puffed pastry shell. Served with a small salad and homemade bun.

Blackened Pork Chops 1

$19.50

Cajun-seasoned, thick-cut chop. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.

Blackened Pork Chops 2

$24.95

Cajun-seasoned, thick-cut chop. Choice of soup, salad or cole slaw and choice of French fries, garlic mashed, baked, hashed browns or au gratin potatoes.

Fish Tacos

$18.50

3 beer-battered cod tacos with cilantro-lime coleslaw, tomato and cucumber in soft, flour tortillas. Served with rice, black beans and chipotle aioli on the side.

Pastas

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Fettuccine sautéed with broccoli and bell peppers. Topped with a tender chicken filet and served with a homemade bun.

Roasted Red Pepper Fettuccine

$19.50

Sautéed shrimp, chicken and bacon tossed in a roasted red bell pepper cream sauce on a bed of fettuccine noodles. Served with a homemade bun.

Irish Mac

$14.00

Gemelli noodles tossed in a Guinness white Cheddar and cream cheese sauce, and topped with bread crumbs.

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Cold Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cherry Sprite

$4.00

Mellow Yellow

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Rootbeer Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Milk 16oz

$4.50

Water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnie Palmer

$4.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00