Patrick Molloy's

review star

No reviews yet

50A Pier Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Pepperoni pizza
Crispy Loaded Potato Skins

Small Plates

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Season fries serviced with your choice of ranch, BBQ, chipotle, or sweet chimichurri sauce

Tater Tots

$7.00

Ahi Poke Wontons

$12.00

Irish Sausage & Mustard Trio

$7.00

Crispy Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Ramsay Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Chips and Guac

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Bigger Share Plates

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts blistered with balsamic vinegar & topped with with crispy bacon. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00
Wings

Wings

$13.00

Seasoned in our famous dry rub & slowly cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of buffalo, ranch, blue cheese, or BBQ sauce.

Boneless Bites

Boneless Bites

$10.00

Boneless bites dipped in tempura batter, cooked golden browned, tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Flash fried cauliflower bites tossed with buffalo sauce.

Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$9.00
Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli.

Super Bowl Platter

$15.00
Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Served with your choice of sweet chili aioli or cocktail sauce.

Between the Bread

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on rye.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Made the Authentic “South Philly” way- thinly sliced beef, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, provolone cheese, & served on a french roll.

Cali Grilled Chicken

$16.00
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Smoked applewood bacon, swiss cheese, crispy onion strings & drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, topped with avocado & chipotle aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

South of the Border

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Juicy tiger shrimp sautéed in sweet and spicy blaze peppers, topped with pico de gallo salsa and drizzled with aioli. Served with tortilla chips, refried black beans and a side of pickled onions.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Blackened, fried, or grilled- Ensenada style fish tacos- shredded cabbage, creamy chipotle aioli & topped with pico de gallo salsa- Served with a side of tortilla chips & refried black beans & pickled onions.

House Favorites

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$18.00

Served with a side of coleslaw & tartar sauce with your choice of seasoned fries or parmesan fries.

Bangers and Mash

$17.00
Honey Braised Blackened Chicken

Honey Braised Blackened Chicken

$17.00

Blackened chicken breast glazed with clover honey, served with a side of mashed potatoes, fiesta corn salad and a side of chimichurri.

Charbroiled Salmon

Charbroiled Salmon

$19.00

Wild caught salmon herbed crusted & served with garlic mashed potatoes & steamed house veggies.

Chicken n' Waffles

Chicken n' Waffles

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast over Belgian waffles, drizzled with clover honey and Louisiana hot sauce.

Sheperd's Pie

$17.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni pizza

$14.00

Margarita pizza

$15.00

The Works pizza

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger Sliders & Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

50A Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Patrick Molloys image
Patrick Molloys image

