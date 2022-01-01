Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Patricks 1481

891 Reviews

$$

1481 Main St

Sarasota, FL 34236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$5.00

YUENGLING DRAFT

$5.25

DUKE'S BROWN ALE

$6.95

FUNKY BUDDHA DRAFT

$6.95

BIGTOP IPA

$6.95

J DUBS PASSION

$6.95

MOTORWORKS V-TWIN

$6.95

GREEN BENCH IPA

$6.95

Bottle Beer

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.75

BUD LIGHT BTTL

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.75

CORONA LIGHT

$5.75

GUINNESS CAN

$6.75

HEINEKEN

$5.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

JAI ALAI

$6.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.75Out of stock

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL

$5.75

SHOCK TOP BTTL

$5.75

STELLA BTTL

$6.00

White Claw Blck Cherry

$6.00

Wht Claw Mango

$6.00

Modelo

$5.75Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1481 Main St, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

Gallery
Patricks 1481 image
Patricks 1481 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Element Steak Seafood Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
1413 Main St. Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
69 S PALM AVENUE SARASOTA, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
orange starNo Reviews
1603 N Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Reef Cakes - South Side Village
orange star5.0 • 9
1812 south Osprey Ave Sarasota, FL 34239
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5446 Fruitville Rd. Sarasotaa, FL 34232
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown Sarasota
orange star4.5 • 1,880
14 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston