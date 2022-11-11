Patrick's Pub & Eatery
18 Weirs Road
GILFORD, NH 03249
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzels
Soft pretzels served with Patrick's Ale cheese sauce and hearty brown mustard (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Irish Pork Nachos
Thin-sliced, fresh fried potato chips with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with sour cream and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Lobster Crab Cakes App
Housemade, baked and served with lemon dill aioli (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Soy)
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-cut, breaded and deep-fried with housemade marinara sauce (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)
Shrimp Cocktail
Six large shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon (Contains: Shellfish)
Signature Dippin' Chicken
Hand-breaded, house-brined chicken tenders, deep-fried, dunkable and delicious (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, spinach, onions, assorted cheeses and spices. Served with grilled Italian bread and fresh fried potato chips (Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut, Gluten)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baby shrimp & sausage stuffing baked with imported cheeses (Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish, Soy)
Wild Wings
Tender, brined wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces - Buffalo, Irish Whiskey BBQ or Guinness dressing (Cooked in equipment that contains Gluten)
Soups & Salads
Award Winning Seafood Chowder - Bowl
Fresh fish, baby shrimp, scallops and clams in a cream broth (Contains: Shellfish, Dairy, Soy) (Crackers contain Gluten)
Award Winning Seafood Chowder - Cup
Fresh fish, baby shrimp, scallops and clams in a cream broth (Contains: Shellfish, Dairy, Soy) (Crackers contain Gluten)
Cream of Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl
(Crackers contain Gluten)
Cream of Tomato Basil Soup - Cup
(Crackers contain Gluten)
Garden Salad - Large
Mixed greens with assorted vegetables (Croutons contain Gluten)
Garden Salad - Small
Mixed greens with assorted vegetables (Croutons contain Gluten)
Caesar Salad - Large
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing. Consider topping it off with chicken or a burger! (Croutons contain Gluten)
Caesar Salad - Small
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing. Consider topping it off with chicken or a burger! (Croutons contain Gluten)
Bistro Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with crumbled bacon, red onion, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. We suggest our housemade Caesar dressing and trying it with grilled chicken or our Pub Burger on top! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)
Greek Salad
Red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing (Contains: Dairy, Soy, Egg)
The Harvester
Cinnamon roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles over a bed of baby arugula. Finished with your choice of dressing - we recommend maple tahini (Contains: Gluten, Soy)
Burgers
Pub Burger
Half pound American Black Angus on grilled a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and american cheese (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Bacon & Bleu Burger
Half pound American Black Angus with carmelized onions, bacon and gorgonzola cheese on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten Dairy, Soy)
Bistro Burger
Swiss cheese, mixed mushrooms and red wine demi-glace on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Mushroom)
Cheeseburger Club
Half pound American Black Angus with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between grilled Italian bread (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut, Egg)
Thankful Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey burger topped with housemade cranberry chutney, sweet potato fries and herbed cornbread stuffing. Served on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Soy)
Sandwiches
Auntie's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast with housemade pickles, sriracha ranch and pickled red onions on a brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)
Bullseye Chicken
Grilled breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing with chicken in a flour tortilla wrap (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Italian cheeses and housemade marinara on grilled Italian bread (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Tree Nut, Dairy)
Classic Reuben
Hand-cut thick corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled rye (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
Fish Tacos
Panko fried haddock dusted with Cajun seasoning served in flour tortilla shells and topped with maple tahini slaw and pickled red onions (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy)
French Dip
NY sirloin sliced thin with Guinness caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on grilled Italian bread with au jus (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nut)
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumber with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing in a flour tortilla wrap (Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy)
Grilled Cheese & Cream of Tomato Basil Soup
Grilled sourdough bread with assorted cheeses. Served with a crock of cream of tomato basil soup (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
O'Crabby Patty
Large lobster crab cake served on a grilled brioche roll with spring lettuce, caramelized onions and lemon dill aioli (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Shellfish)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted with a spice rub on grilled Italian bread with a side of our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce (Contains: Gluten, Tree Nut, Soy)
Entrees
Meatloaf - Special
Housemade gourmet meatloaf topped with red wine demi-glace. Served with upir choice of two sides - we suggest mashed potatoes and butternut squash
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Baby shrimp & sausage stuffing butter and parmesan herb crumbs served with your choice of two sides (Contains: Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy)
Bangers & Mash
Locally made Irish sausages over Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes topped with caramelized onions and red wine demi-glace (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Banger Bomb Mac
Local Irish sausage tossed with bacon, Guinness caramelized onions and our famous Pub Mac. Topped with red wine demi-glace (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
BBQ Pulled Pork Pub Mac
A five-cheese blend infused with Patrick’s Ale and tossed with cavatappi pasta, Irish Whiskey BBQ pulled pork and topped with herb parmesan crumbs (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
BBQ Steak Tips
Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers, onions and Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides (Contains: Gluten, Soy)
Buddha Bowl
Roasted spiced sweet potatoes, broccoli, red cabbage, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds over brown rice & quinoa with maple tahini dressing Try it with a Topper! (Contains: Seeds)
Chicken Cashel
Fried chicken breast with cornbread stuffing topped with red wine demi-glace. Served with cranberry chutney and your choice of two sides. We recommend mashed and butternut squash! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
Chicken Parmesan
Housemade marinara over pasta with imported Italian cheeses (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)
Drunken Chicken & Chips
Chicken tenders deep-fried and tossed with our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides - we recommend pub fries & coleslaw! (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)
Fish 'N Chips
Haddock lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with choice of two sides....we recommend pub fries & coleslaw! (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)
Haddock Galway
Haddock filet baked with garlic herb butter and parmesan crumbs. Served with your choice of two sides
Lobster Crab Cakes
Housemade, baked and served with lemon dill aioli and your choice of two sides (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)
Romagna Tortelloni
Organic roasted vegetable and mozzarella cheese tortelloni tossed with mixed mushrooms, creamy tomato basil sauce and parmesan cheese Delicious with a topper! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Mushroom)
The Pub Mac
A five-cheese blend infused with Patrick’s Ale tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with parmesan crumbs. Try it with grilled chicken or steak tips! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Gluten Free
GF Chicken Fingers
Baked with rice breading (Contains: Soy)
GF Pub Burger
Half pound American Black Angus beef topped with cheddar cheese on a gluten free bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side (Contains: Egg)
GF Steak Tips
Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers and onions. Served with choice of two sides (Contains: Soy)
Side Dishes
Pub Fries
(Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg)
Coleslaw
(Contains: Soy)
Mashed Potato
(Contains: Dairy)
Sweet Potato Fries
Broccoli
(Contains: Dairy)
Ultimate Loaded Fries
Our pub fries topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg)
Ultimate Loaded Mashed
Yukon gold mashed potatoes topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Gluten Free Chips
(Contains: Seeds)
Butternut Squash
(Contains: Dairy)
Beer Cheese Sauce (Small)
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Beer Cheese (8oz)
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Chips
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
Side Pickles
Mac 'N Cheese
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Desserts
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A housemade authentic Irish recipe of moist, sweet cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and caramel sauce (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
(Contains: Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten)
Limoncello Cake
(Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy, Egg) (Made on equipment that also processes peanuts and tree nuts)
Peanut Butter Bomb
(Contains: Milk, Soy, Peanut, Egg, Wheat) (Made on equipment that also processes tree nuts)
Kids
Kids BBQ Steak Tips
(Contains: Soy)
Kids Caesar Salad
(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Kids Dippin' Chicken
(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)
Kids Fish & Chips
(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy)
Kids Gluten Free Chicken Fingers
(Contains: Soy)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on ciabatta bread (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
(Contains: Soy)
Kids Pasta with Butter
(Contains: Gluten, Soy)
Kids Pasta with Marinara
(Contains: Gluten)
Kids Ultimate Mac 'N Cheese
Five-cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta topped with Parmesan herb crumbs (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)
Grab 'N Go
Chowder - Quart
Our Award Winning recipe served cold, ready to heat
Coleslaw - Quart
BBQ Sauce 8oz
Irish Whiskey BBQ Pulled Pork - Quart
Served cold, ready to heat
Mashed Potato - Quart
Butternut Squash - Quart
Spinach & Artichoke Dip - Quart
Patrick's signature dip, served cold and ready to heat
Plasticware
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Irish Roots - American Spirit! Have a gift card or certificate?...Please call us to place your order - 603-293-0841.
18 Weirs Road, GILFORD, NH 03249