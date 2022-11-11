Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

18 Weirs Road

GILFORD, NH 03249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Dippin' Chicken
Drunken Chicken & Chips
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.99

Soft pretzels served with Patrick's Ale cheese sauce and hearty brown mustard (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Irish Pork Nachos

Irish Pork Nachos

$13.99

Thin-sliced, fresh fried potato chips with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with sour cream and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Lobster Crab Cakes App

Lobster Crab Cakes App

$18.99

Housemade, baked and served with lemon dill aioli (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Soy)

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand-cut, breaded and deep-fried with housemade marinara sauce (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Six large shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon (Contains: Shellfish)

Signature Dippin' Chicken

Signature Dippin' Chicken

$12.99

Hand-breaded, house-brined chicken tenders, deep-fried, dunkable and delicious (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Artichokes, spinach, onions, assorted cheeses and spices. Served with grilled Italian bread and fresh fried potato chips (Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut, Gluten)

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Baby shrimp & sausage stuffing baked with imported cheeses (Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish, Soy)

Wild Wings

Wild Wings

$14.99

Tender, brined wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces - Buffalo, Irish Whiskey BBQ or Guinness dressing (Cooked in equipment that contains Gluten)

Soups & Salads

Award Winning Seafood Chowder - Bowl

Award Winning Seafood Chowder - Bowl

$10.99

Fresh fish, baby shrimp, scallops and clams in a cream broth (Contains: Shellfish, Dairy, Soy) (Crackers contain Gluten)

Award Winning Seafood Chowder - Cup

$6.99

Fresh fish, baby shrimp, scallops and clams in a cream broth (Contains: Shellfish, Dairy, Soy) (Crackers contain Gluten)

Cream of Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl

$7.99

(Crackers contain Gluten)

Cream of Tomato Basil Soup - Cup

$3.99

(Crackers contain Gluten)

Garden Salad - Large

$10.99

Mixed greens with assorted vegetables (Croutons contain Gluten)

Garden Salad - Small

$5.99

Mixed greens with assorted vegetables (Croutons contain Gluten)

Caesar Salad - Large

Caesar Salad - Large

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing. Consider topping it off with chicken or a burger! (Croutons contain Gluten)

Caesar Salad - Small

Caesar Salad - Small

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing. Consider topping it off with chicken or a burger! (Croutons contain Gluten)

Bistro Salad

Bistro Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with crumbled bacon, red onion, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. We suggest our housemade Caesar dressing and trying it with grilled chicken or our Pub Burger on top! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)

Greek Salad

$11.99

Red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing (Contains: Dairy, Soy, Egg)

The Harvester

$10.99

Cinnamon roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles over a bed of baby arugula. Finished with your choice of dressing - we recommend maple tahini (Contains: Gluten, Soy)

Burgers

Half Pound American Black Angus Burgers
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$15.99

Half pound American Black Angus on grilled a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and american cheese (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Bacon & Bleu Burger

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$17.99

Half pound American Black Angus with carmelized onions, bacon and gorgonzola cheese on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten Dairy, Soy)

Bistro Burger

$17.99

Swiss cheese, mixed mushrooms and red wine demi-glace on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Mushroom)

Cheeseburger Club

Cheeseburger Club

$17.99

Half pound American Black Angus with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between grilled Italian bread (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut, Egg)

Thankful Turkey Burger

$15.99

Grilled turkey burger topped with housemade cranberry chutney, sweet potato fries and herbed cornbread stuffing. Served on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Soy)

Sandwiches

Auntie's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken breast with housemade pickles, sriracha ranch and pickled red onions on a brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)

Bullseye Chicken

Bullseye Chicken

$15.99

Grilled breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled brioche roll (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing with chicken in a flour tortilla wrap (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Italian cheeses and housemade marinara on grilled Italian bread (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Tree Nut, Dairy)

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$14.99

Hand-cut thick corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled rye (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Panko fried haddock dusted with Cajun seasoning served in flour tortilla shells and topped with maple tahini slaw and pickled red onions (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy)

French Dip

$14.99

NY sirloin sliced thin with Guinness caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on grilled Italian bread with au jus (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nut)

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumber with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing in a flour tortilla wrap (Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy)

Grilled Cheese & Cream of Tomato Basil Soup

$13.99

Grilled sourdough bread with assorted cheeses. Served with a crock of cream of tomato basil soup (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

O'Crabby Patty

O'Crabby Patty

$21.99

Large lobster crab cake served on a grilled brioche roll with spring lettuce, caramelized onions and lemon dill aioli (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Shellfish)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow-roasted with a spice rub on grilled Italian bread with a side of our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce (Contains: Gluten, Tree Nut, Soy)

Entrees

NH made Irish sausages served over mashed potatoes and topped with Guinness & Irish whiskey onion gravy

Meatloaf - Special

$17.99

Housemade gourmet meatloaf topped with red wine demi-glace. Served with upir choice of two sides - we suggest mashed potatoes and butternut squash

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$22.99

Baby shrimp & sausage stuffing butter and parmesan herb crumbs served with your choice of two sides (Contains: Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy)

Bangers & Mash

$15.99

Locally made Irish sausages over Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes topped with caramelized onions and red wine demi-glace (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Banger Bomb Mac

$17.99

Local Irish sausage tossed with bacon, Guinness caramelized onions and our famous Pub Mac. Topped with red wine demi-glace (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)

BBQ Pulled Pork Pub Mac

BBQ Pulled Pork Pub Mac

$20.48

A five-cheese blend infused with Patrick’s Ale and tossed with cavatappi pasta, Irish Whiskey BBQ pulled pork and topped with herb parmesan crumbs (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

BBQ Steak Tips

BBQ Steak Tips

$24.99

Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers, onions and Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides (Contains: Gluten, Soy)

Buddha Bowl

$13.99

Roasted spiced sweet potatoes, broccoli, red cabbage, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds over brown rice & quinoa with maple tahini dressing Try it with a Topper! (Contains: Seeds)

Chicken Cashel

$17.99

Fried chicken breast with cornbread stuffing topped with red wine demi-glace. Served with cranberry chutney and your choice of two sides. We recommend mashed and butternut squash! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Housemade marinara over pasta with imported Italian cheeses (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)

Drunken Chicken & Chips

Drunken Chicken & Chips

$17.99

Chicken tenders deep-fried and tossed with our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides - we recommend pub fries & coleslaw! (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)

Fish 'N Chips

Fish 'N Chips

$19.99

Haddock lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with choice of two sides....we recommend pub fries & coleslaw! (Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy)

Haddock Galway

$20.99

Haddock filet baked with garlic herb butter and parmesan crumbs. Served with your choice of two sides

Lobster Crab Cakes

Lobster Crab Cakes

$26.99

Housemade, baked and served with lemon dill aioli and your choice of two sides (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)

Romagna Tortelloni

$16.99

Organic roasted vegetable and mozzarella cheese tortelloni tossed with mixed mushrooms, creamy tomato basil sauce and parmesan cheese Delicious with a topper! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Mushroom)

The Pub Mac

$14.99

A five-cheese blend infused with Patrick’s Ale tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with parmesan crumbs. Try it with grilled chicken or steak tips! (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Gluten Free

We are sensitive to the dietary needs & concerns of our customers and go to extreme measures to ensure no cross contamination of ingredients occurs. We ask that anyone with Celiac’s disease or wheat allergies please be aware that we are not a 100% gluten free establishment.

GF Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Baked with rice breading (Contains: Soy)

GF Pub Burger

$16.48

Half pound American Black Angus beef topped with cheddar cheese on a gluten free bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side (Contains: Egg)

GF Steak Tips

$24.99

Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers and onions. Served with choice of two sides (Contains: Soy)

Side Dishes

Pub Fries

$2.99

(Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg)

Coleslaw

$2.49

(Contains: Soy)

Mashed Potato

$2.99

(Contains: Dairy)

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Broccoli

$2.99

(Contains: Dairy)

Ultimate Loaded Fries

$4.99

Our pub fries topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg)

Ultimate Loaded Mashed

$4.99

Yukon gold mashed potatoes topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar and scallions (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Gluten Free Chips

$2.99

(Contains: Seeds)

Butternut Squash

$2.99

(Contains: Dairy)

Beer Cheese Sauce (Small)

$0.79

(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Beer Cheese (8oz)

$3.99

(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Chips

$2.49

(Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy)

Side Pickles

$2.99

Mac 'N Cheese

$4.99

(Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.99

A housemade authentic Irish recipe of moist, sweet cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and caramel sauce (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg)

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.99

(Contains: Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten)

Limoncello Cake

$8.99

(Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy, Egg) (Made on equipment that also processes peanuts and tree nuts)

Peanut Butter Bomb

$7.99

(Contains: Milk, Soy, Peanut, Egg, Wheat) (Made on equipment that also processes tree nuts)

Kids

Kids BBQ Steak Tips

$12.99

(Contains: Soy)

Kids Caesar Salad

$5.99

(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing with chicken in a flour tortilla wrap (Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)

Kids Dippin' Chicken

$7.99

(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.99

(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy)

Kids Gluten Free Chicken Fingers

$9.99

(Contains: Soy)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled American cheese on ciabatta bread (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

(Contains: Soy)

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.99

(Contains: Gluten, Soy)

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$5.99

(Contains: Gluten)

Kids Ultimate Mac 'N Cheese

Kids Ultimate Mac 'N Cheese

$8.99

Five-cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta topped with Parmesan herb crumbs (Contains: Gluten, Dairy)

Grab 'N Go

Chowder - Quart

$26.50

Our Award Winning recipe served cold, ready to heat

Coleslaw - Quart

$13.00

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Irish Whiskey BBQ Pulled Pork - Quart

$20.00

Served cold, ready to heat

Mashed Potato - Quart

$12.00

Butternut Squash - Quart

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip - Quart

$15.00

Patrick's signature dip, served cold and ready to heat

Plasticware

Add Plasticware

Rolls

Add Rolls w/Butter

Add Rolls no Butter

Condiments

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Irish Roots - American Spirit! Have a gift card or certificate?...Please call us to place your order - 603-293-0841.

Website

Location

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD, NH 03249

Directions

Gallery
Patrick's Pub & Eatery image
Patrick's Pub & Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 0307 - Gilford
orange star4.1 • 187
1425 Lakeshore Road Gilford, NH 03249
View restaurantnext
Bar Salida - 21 Weeks Street
orange star4.4 • 34
21 Weeks Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5191 - Laconia
orange starNo Reviews
1056 Union Ave. Rt. 3 Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
405 Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 819
delivering to 405 Pub & Grill Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
orange star4.4 • 465
360 Union Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
569 Main St Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in GILFORD

Country Cook'n At The Lakeside
orange star4.4 • 484
1457 Lakeshore Rd Gilford, NH 03249
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0307 - Gilford
orange star4.1 • 187
1425 Lakeshore Road Gilford, NH 03249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near GILFORD
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston