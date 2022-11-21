Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patrick's Pub 26 Bank Row

26 Bank Row

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

A crock of homemade onion soup topped with seasoned croutons and provolone cheese then baked

Homemade Chili

$8.00

A bowl of homemade beef and bean chili slow simmered with Guinness and smoky chipotle peppers. Served with a side of homemade cornbread.

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

A house favorite! Creamy and delicious New England Style Chowdah. CURRENTLY NOT GLUTEN FREE

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Homemade Daily

Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Winter Solstice

$15.00

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, fresh pear, brie, shallots and grilled chicken. Served with homemade maple dijon dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, red onion, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with an herbed buttermilk dressing.

House Salad

$6.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Chunks

$9.00

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Hot Dog/ Mac n Cheese Combo

$9.00

Sandwiches

Pub Club

$13.00

A triple decker! Thinly sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Fresh albacore tuna salad served hot on your choice of bread and topped with bacon, tomato, and melted American cheese. Served open-faced or grilled.

Reuben

$13.00

Hot corned beef on rye bread topped with sauerkraut, russian dressing, and melted swiss cheese. Served open-faced or grilled.

Pork Schnitzel

$14.00

Pork loin pounded thin, coated in panko breadcrumbs, then pan fried. Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, avocado, and topped with roasted garlic sriracha mayo.

Patrick's Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with tomato and monterey jack & cheddar cheese tossed in spinach and artichoke dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Spicy breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce and blue cheese dressing with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Philly

$13.00

Grilled chicken or slow roasted beef with sautéed onions and mushrooms, provolone & cheddar cheese.

Patrick's Burger

$13.00

A half pound handmade burger grilled to order.

Southwest Burger

$14.00

A half pound burger coated with a spicy blend of seasonings, grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Homemade veggie burger of sweet potatoes, black beans, and gluten free grains on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and honey cumin mayo.

Tuna Favorite

$10.00

Fresh albacore tuna salad served cold on your choice of bread and topped with tomato, and lettuce.

Dirty Bird

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Appetizers

Chicken Chunks

$12.00+

Homemade beer battered chicken tenders deep fried and served with honey dijon dressing. Available Buffalo Style with Celery and Blue Cheese

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

A pub favorite because it's homemade! Served with marinara sauce.

Nachos Supreme

$8.00+

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, jalapenos, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheese with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Nacho

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Cauliflower florets fried in tempura batter and served with an Asian style dipping sauce.

Traditional Skins

$11.00

Crispy potato skins topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, finished with bacon bits. Served with a side of sour cream.

Patrick's Hot Wings

$13.50+

Sides

Asian Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Baked Potato

$3.00

BBQ 4oz

$0.75

Bleu Cheese 4oz

$0.75

Buttermilk 4oz

$0.75

Caesar 4oz

$0.75

Carrots

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Guac 4oz

$1.50

Hollandaise 4oz

$1.50

Honey Mustard 4oz

$0.75

Maple Dijon 4oz

$0.75

Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Nacho 4oz

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Ranch 4oz

$0.75

Rice

$3.00

Russian 4oz

$0.50

Salsa 4oz

$0.75

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00+

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Side of Mashed

$3.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Veg

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00+

Side Pub Fries

$3.00+

Side Sweet Frie

$3.00+

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo 4oz

$1.00

Tarter Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Wing Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Desserts

Trio

$11.00Out of stock

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Homemade chocolate cake with a Irish cream frosting

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Oreo Pie

$9.00

Lunch Only Items

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with spicy chicken, tomato, onion, and jack & cheddar cheese then baked. Served with salsa and sour cream

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.00

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Chili Dogs

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fried beer batter dipped cod served with homemade cole slaw & fries.

Thanksgiving Dinner Takeout

Thanksgiving Takeout is only available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Each meal comes with fresh roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, bread stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls cranberry sauce, salad, and choice of pie For every 2 meals bought a third will be donated to a local family

Thanksgiving Dinner for 1

$40.00

Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

$75.00

Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

$150.00

Donated Thanksgving Dinner

$40.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 Bank Row, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Directions

