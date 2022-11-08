Patriotic Pig BBQ

Sausage Plate

$16.00

Any three meats, two sides, dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/4lb each, 3/4 lb meat total). Must choose 3 different meats. If you choose ribs as one of your meats, please be aware that you may receive one large spare rib weighing more than 1/4lb. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.