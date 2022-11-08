Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Patriotic Pig BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A

North Richland H, TX 76180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate
Brisket, Sliced (1/2 lb)
Pork Ribs (1/2 lb)

Game Day Grub

Football Party Pack

Football Party Pack

$39.00

Includes: 1 dozen smoked party wings with celery, carrots, ranch and your choice of wing sauce. 1/2 dozen pulled pork sliders with your choice of BBQ sauce, 1/2 dozen brisket street tacos with pickled onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Jalapenos, limes, & salsa also on the side.

Smoked Party Wings

Smoked Party Wings

$6.00+

Marinated, dry-rubbed and smoked over high heat til crispy. Enjoy them dry-rubbed or dip them in the sauce or your choice.

Bacon Bomb

Bacon Bomb

$4.00

Bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with brisket and mixture of cheeses.

Family Packs

Family BBQ Meal

Family BBQ Meal

$89.00

3 Meats (2.5 lbs total), 4 sides, your choice of bread and sauces. Feeds 4-5 people. Must choose 3 different meats. Additional meat can be purchased by the 1/4 pound.

Family Taco Meal

Family Taco Meal

$69.00

12 street tacos with your choice of meat and 4 pints of sides. Also comes with our house-made smoked salsa, Queso Fresco and limes. (Feeds 4-5)

Meat Sweats Sampler

Meat Sweats Sampler

$50.00

This sampler is for those who want more meat than sides. Very Keto friendly. :-) Includes the following: 1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 lb Pork Ribs, 1/4 lb Chicken, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 lb of each of our sausages (Black Pepper & Jalapeno Cheddar), your choice of 3 sides, dinner rolls, cornbread or a mix of both, and BBQ sauce on the side. Sorry, no subs on the meat. Feeds 2-3 people.

Meats (By the 1/2 Pound)

Brisket, Sliced (1/2 lb)

Brisket, Sliced (1/2 lb)

$14.00

All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef.

Brisket, Chopped (1/2 lb)

Brisket, Chopped (1/2 lb)

$14.00

All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef.

Brisket, Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)

Brisket, Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)

$14.00

AKA Meat Candy......these sweet, tender & smoky treats are a customer favorite here.

Pork Ribs (1/2 lb)

Pork Ribs (1/2 lb)

$11.00

All-natural premium pork

Sausage, Black Pepper (1/2 lb)

Sausage, Black Pepper (1/2 lb)

$8.00

House-made sausage with an enticing bite of cracked black pepper and onion, in a blend of beef & pork, smoked to perfection.

Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar (1/2 lb)

Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar (1/2 lb)

$8.00

House-made sausage with an irresistible combination of pork, beef, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño peppers.

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

$6.00

All-natural premium pork

Smoked Chicken Breast (1/2 lb)

$6.00

Marinated overnight, dry-rubbed and smoked over oak wood.

BBQ Plates

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$20.00

Any two meats, two sides and your choice of bread and sauce. (2/3 lb meat total). Please choose 2 different meats. If you would like double meat, please consider a 1 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$20.00

Your choice of meat, two sides, dinner roll and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/2 lb meat total).

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$20.00

3/4 lb of ribs, two sides, dinner roll and BBQ sauce on the side.

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$16.00

Any three meats, two sides, dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/4lb each, 3/4 lb meat total). Must choose 3 different meats. If you choose ribs as one of your meats, please be aware that you may receive one large spare rib weighing more than 1/4lb. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Any two meats, two sides dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (2/3 lb meat total). Please choose 2 different meats. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.

Chicken Plate

$14.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese.

Brisket Grilled Cheese.

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich.

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich.

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich.

$6.00

Burgers

The OG Burger

The OG Burger

$13.00

Our burgers are house-ground and pressed using our Prime-grade brisket which makes them better than a regular burger. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Our burgers are house-ground and pressed using our Prime-grade brisket which makes them better than a regular burger. The Jalapeno Cheddar burger has diced cheddar cheese and diced jalapenos mixed into the patty before we press it. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.

Fried Pickle Burger

Fried Pickle Burger

$13.00

We took our OG Burger to the next level by adding house-battered friend pickles and jalapeno ranch dressing. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.

Billy Mac Burger

Billy Mac Burger

$13.00

House-made brisket burger topped with our popular mac-n-cheese. Named after my father and Vietnam veteran, Billy Mack Smith, who passed away from ALS. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of this burger goes to the ALS Association.

BBQ Bowls

Mac Bowl

Mac Bowl

$15.00

BIG bowl of mac-n-cheese topped with the meat of your choice.

BBQ Sundae

BBQ Sundae

$15.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes, cheesy Mexican-style corn topped with your choice of any two meats. Mix it up anyway ya like.

Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$15.00

Waffle fries topped with mac-n-cheese and your choice of any two meats. Top with either BBQ sauce, BBQ ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing. (All toppings will come on the side so the fries don't get soggy.)

Texican

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$15.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, onions and cilantro. Also includes your choice of two sides, house-made salsa, queso fresco and limes.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

BIG pile of nachos, topped with queso, chopped brisket, chopped jalapeno cheddar sausage, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, salsa & avocado crema. All toppings will be on the side to prevent the chips from getting soggy.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

16 oz of melted queso blanco with a blend of hatch chiles, poblano and jalapeno peppers resulting in a mild heat and roasted pepper flavor.

Salads & Spuds

Liberty Spud

Liberty Spud

$13.00

BIG loaded baked potato topped with your choice of meat. Also comes with butter, cheese, sour cream and BBQ sauce on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, grape tomatoes and croutons. Meat Choices: Chicken (Turkey is currently unavailable due to nationwide shortage) Dressing choices: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Ranch or Italian.

Side Salad (No Meat)

$3.00

Sides

Burnt End Beans

Burnt End Beans

$4.00+

Sweet & slow-smoked baked beans loaded with brisket burnt ends.

Cowboy Beans

Cowboy Beans

$4.00+

House-made pinto beans filled with sausage, ancho chili peppers and other goodies. Add some of our house-made cornbread and you'll be comin back for more.

Bacon Green Beans

Bacon Green Beans

$4.00+

Green beans seasoned with bacon and onion.

Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00+

Fresh & creamy four-cheese mac-n-cheese.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Mashed potatoes mixed with butter, cheese & bacon.

Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)

Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)

$4.00+

Cheesy & slightly spicy Mexican-style corn topped with Queso Fresco.

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$4.00+

Southern classic mustard/mayo potato salad.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Green & red cabbage slaw topped with a sweet & tangy dressing.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.00+
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

Extras

Bacon Bomb

Bacon Bomb

$4.00

Bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with brisket and mixture of cheeses.

Extra Roll(s)

$0.50

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Onions

$0.50

Extra Regular Sauce

$0.75+

Extra Sweet Sauce

$0.75+

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.75+

Queso (4 oz)

$2.00

Queso (8 oz)

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Scratch-made banana pudding just like my Granny used to make.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00
Cheesecake (Pumpkin)

Cheesecake (Pumpkin)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Oreo)

Cheesecake (Oreo)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Turtle)

Cheesecake (Turtle)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Regular)

Cheesecake (Regular)

$4.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Sunkist

Sunkist

$3.00
Big Red

Big Red

$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00
Sweet Tea (Gallon)

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.00

House-made Orange Pekoe Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.00

House-made Orange Pekoe Unsweet Tea

DETAILS

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

PICKUP ON THANKSGIVING DAY BETWEEN 10AM-12PM. PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU'D LIKE TO ORDER A MEAL BEFORE THANKSGIVING SO WE CAN PREPARE.

Family Meals

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Small, Serves 2-4)

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Small, Serves 2-4)

$60.00

This family meal includes the following: 1 lb Turkey Breast, 1 lb Ham, 4 pints of sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter). Feeds 2-3 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Medium, Serves 4-6)

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Medium, Serves 4-6)

$120.00

This family meal includes the following: 2 lb Turkey Breast, 2 lb Ham, 4 quarts of sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter) Feeds 4-6 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Large, Serves 6-8)

Thanksgiving Family Meal (Large, Serves 6-8)

$180.00

This family meal includes the following: 3 lb Turkey Breast, 3 lb Ham, 4 x 48oz sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter). Feeds 7-8 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Meats (By the Pound)

Smoked Turkey Breast (Thanksgiving)

Smoked Turkey Breast (Thanksgiving)

$18.00

This item is only available on Thanksgiving Day.

Smoked Ham (Thanksgiving)

Smoked Ham (Thanksgiving)

$14.00

This item is only available on Thanksgiving Day.

Brisket

Brisket

$28.00

All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound. (To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5) ***Please specify sauce choice in the Special Instructions box below. We offer Sweet, Regular & Spicy house-made sauces.***

Sides

Cornbread Stuffing

Cornbread Stuffing

$4.00+
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Mashed potatoes mixed with butter, cheese & bacon.

Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00+

Fresh & creamy four-cheese mac-n-cheese.

Cowboy Beans

Cowboy Beans

$4.00+

House-made pinto beans filled with sausage, ancho chili peppers and other goodies. Add some of our house-made cornbread and you'll be comin back for more.

Bacon Green Beans

Bacon Green Beans

$4.00+

Green beans seasoned with bacon and onion.

Burnt End Beans

Burnt End Beans

$4.00+

Sweet & slow-smoked baked beans loaded with brisket burnt ends.

Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)

Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)

$4.00+

Cheesy & slightly spicy Mexican-style corn topped with Queso Fresco.

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$4.00+

Southern classic mustard/mayo potato salad.

Desserts

Cheesecake (Pumpkin)

Cheesecake (Pumpkin)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Regular)

Cheesecake (Regular)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Oreo)

Cheesecake (Oreo)

$4.00
Cheesecake (Turtle)

Cheesecake (Turtle)

$4.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Scratch-made banana pudding just like my Granny used to make.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Extras

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Extra Dinner Rolls

$0.50

Extra Brown Gravy

$3.50+

Drinks

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.00

House-made Orange Pekoe Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.00

House-made Orange Pekoe Unsweet Tea

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A, North Richland H, TX 76180

Directions

Gallery
The Patriotic Pig image
The Patriotic Pig image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Hot & Blue - North Richland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620 North Richland Hills, TX 76180
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6800 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Cowtown Brewing Company - 1301 E Belknap St
orange star4.6 • 1,247
1301 E Belknap St Fort Worth, TX 76102
View restaurantnext
Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood - 5317 Mansfield HWY
orange starNo Reviews
5317 Mansfield HWY Forest Hill, TX 76119
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue
orange star4.2 • 1,328
3000 S. Hulen St Suite 110 Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club
orange star4.4 • 1,340
91 Trophy Club Dr Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near North Richland H
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston