- Home
- /
- North Richland Hills
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Patriotic Pig BBQ
Patriotic Pig BBQ
No reviews yet
3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A
North Richland H, TX 76180
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Game Day Grub
Football Party Pack
Includes: 1 dozen smoked party wings with celery, carrots, ranch and your choice of wing sauce. 1/2 dozen pulled pork sliders with your choice of BBQ sauce, 1/2 dozen brisket street tacos with pickled onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Jalapenos, limes, & salsa also on the side.
Smoked Party Wings
Marinated, dry-rubbed and smoked over high heat til crispy. Enjoy them dry-rubbed or dip them in the sauce or your choice.
Bacon Bomb
Bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with brisket and mixture of cheeses.
Family Packs
Family BBQ Meal
3 Meats (2.5 lbs total), 4 sides, your choice of bread and sauces. Feeds 4-5 people. Must choose 3 different meats. Additional meat can be purchased by the 1/4 pound.
Family Taco Meal
12 street tacos with your choice of meat and 4 pints of sides. Also comes with our house-made smoked salsa, Queso Fresco and limes. (Feeds 4-5)
Meat Sweats Sampler
This sampler is for those who want more meat than sides. Very Keto friendly. :-) Includes the following: 1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 lb Pork Ribs, 1/4 lb Chicken, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 lb of each of our sausages (Black Pepper & Jalapeno Cheddar), your choice of 3 sides, dinner rolls, cornbread or a mix of both, and BBQ sauce on the side. Sorry, no subs on the meat. Feeds 2-3 people.
Meats (By the 1/2 Pound)
Brisket, Sliced (1/2 lb)
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef.
Brisket, Chopped (1/2 lb)
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef.
Brisket, Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)
AKA Meat Candy......these sweet, tender & smoky treats are a customer favorite here.
Pork Ribs (1/2 lb)
All-natural premium pork
Sausage, Black Pepper (1/2 lb)
House-made sausage with an enticing bite of cracked black pepper and onion, in a blend of beef & pork, smoked to perfection.
Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar (1/2 lb)
House-made sausage with an irresistible combination of pork, beef, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño peppers.
Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)
All-natural premium pork
Smoked Chicken Breast (1/2 lb)
Marinated overnight, dry-rubbed and smoked over oak wood.
BBQ Plates
2 Meat Plate
Any two meats, two sides and your choice of bread and sauce. (2/3 lb meat total). Please choose 2 different meats. If you would like double meat, please consider a 1 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.
Brisket Plate
Your choice of meat, two sides, dinner roll and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/2 lb meat total).
Rib Plate
3/4 lb of ribs, two sides, dinner roll and BBQ sauce on the side.
Sausage Plate
Any three meats, two sides, dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/4lb each, 3/4 lb meat total). Must choose 3 different meats. If you choose ribs as one of your meats, please be aware that you may receive one large spare rib weighing more than 1/4lb. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.
Pulled Pork Plate
Any two meats, two sides dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (2/3 lb meat total). Please choose 2 different meats. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.
Chicken Plate
Sandwiches
Burgers
The OG Burger
Our burgers are house-ground and pressed using our Prime-grade brisket which makes them better than a regular burger. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Our burgers are house-ground and pressed using our Prime-grade brisket which makes them better than a regular burger. The Jalapeno Cheddar burger has diced cheddar cheese and diced jalapenos mixed into the patty before we press it. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.
Fried Pickle Burger
We took our OG Burger to the next level by adding house-battered friend pickles and jalapeno ranch dressing. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.
Billy Mac Burger
House-made brisket burger topped with our popular mac-n-cheese. Named after my father and Vietnam veteran, Billy Mack Smith, who passed away from ALS. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of this burger goes to the ALS Association.
BBQ Bowls
Mac Bowl
BIG bowl of mac-n-cheese topped with the meat of your choice.
BBQ Sundae
Loaded Mashed Potatoes, cheesy Mexican-style corn topped with your choice of any two meats. Mix it up anyway ya like.
Freedom Fries
Waffle fries topped with mac-n-cheese and your choice of any two meats. Top with either BBQ sauce, BBQ ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing. (All toppings will come on the side so the fries don't get soggy.)
Texican
Taco Plate
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, onions and cilantro. Also includes your choice of two sides, house-made salsa, queso fresco and limes.
Loaded Nachos
BIG pile of nachos, topped with queso, chopped brisket, chopped jalapeno cheddar sausage, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, salsa & avocado crema. All toppings will be on the side to prevent the chips from getting soggy.
Chips & Queso
16 oz of melted queso blanco with a blend of hatch chiles, poblano and jalapeno peppers resulting in a mild heat and roasted pepper flavor.
Salads & Spuds
Liberty Spud
BIG loaded baked potato topped with your choice of meat. Also comes with butter, cheese, sour cream and BBQ sauce on the side.
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, grape tomatoes and croutons. Meat Choices: Chicken (Turkey is currently unavailable due to nationwide shortage) Dressing choices: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Ranch or Italian.
Side Salad (No Meat)
Sides
Burnt End Beans
Sweet & slow-smoked baked beans loaded with brisket burnt ends.
Cowboy Beans
House-made pinto beans filled with sausage, ancho chili peppers and other goodies. Add some of our house-made cornbread and you'll be comin back for more.
Bacon Green Beans
Green beans seasoned with bacon and onion.
Mac-n-Cheese
Fresh & creamy four-cheese mac-n-cheese.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes mixed with butter, cheese & bacon.
Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)
Cheesy & slightly spicy Mexican-style corn topped with Queso Fresco.
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Southern classic mustard/mayo potato salad.
Coleslaw
Green & red cabbage slaw topped with a sweet & tangy dressing.
Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Okra
Kettle Chips
Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips
Extras
Desserts
Drinks
DETAILS
Family Meals
Thanksgiving Family Meal (Small, Serves 2-4)
This family meal includes the following: 1 lb Turkey Breast, 1 lb Ham, 4 pints of sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter). Feeds 2-3 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Family Meal (Medium, Serves 4-6)
This family meal includes the following: 2 lb Turkey Breast, 2 lb Ham, 4 quarts of sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter) Feeds 4-6 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Family Meal (Large, Serves 6-8)
This family meal includes the following: 3 lb Turkey Breast, 3 lb Ham, 4 x 48oz sides, Brown Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread or Dinner Rolls (with butter). Feeds 7-8 people. Pickup time is from 10am - 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.
Meats (By the Pound)
Smoked Turkey Breast (Thanksgiving)
This item is only available on Thanksgiving Day.
Smoked Ham (Thanksgiving)
This item is only available on Thanksgiving Day.
Brisket
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound. (To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5) ***Please specify sauce choice in the Special Instructions box below. We offer Sweet, Regular & Spicy house-made sauces.***
Sides
Cornbread Stuffing
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes mixed with butter, cheese & bacon.
Mac-n-Cheese
Fresh & creamy four-cheese mac-n-cheese.
Cowboy Beans
House-made pinto beans filled with sausage, ancho chili peppers and other goodies. Add some of our house-made cornbread and you'll be comin back for more.
Bacon Green Beans
Green beans seasoned with bacon and onion.
Burnt End Beans
Sweet & slow-smoked baked beans loaded with brisket burnt ends.
Eskite (Mexican Street Corn)
Cheesy & slightly spicy Mexican-style corn topped with Queso Fresco.
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Southern classic mustard/mayo potato salad.
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A, North Richland H, TX 76180