Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pat's Barbecue 2929 S. State Street

review star

No reviews yet

2929 S. State Street

South Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokey Fried Wings Full Order (13 wings)
Kids Meal Small Cup Pulled Pork
3 Meat Combo Platter

Burgers & Wings

Classic Burger

$9.25

All of our burgers are made from 1/2 lb chopped brisket & sirloin, ground fresh by us and include lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and fries!

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

1Bourbon bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese added to our famous 1/2 burger!

Sloppy Howie

$12.75

with shredded brisket, onions, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, swiss and provolone cheese

Piggy Back

$12.75

Bacon, ham, pulled pork, onions, cheddar, swiss, and provolone cheese

Smokey Fried Wings Regular Order (8 wings)

$10.25

Smoked and then flash fried for perfect texture inside and outside. Served with freis and you choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Smokey Fried Wings Full Order (13 wings)

$14.25

Served with fries and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Smoked Meat Meals

Famous Smoked Meatloaf

$15.49

Served with mash potatoes and coleslaw.

2 Meat Combo Platter

$15.99

Any combination of smoked chicken, pulled pork, sausage, substitue ribs for $2.25 more or brisket for $1 more. Includes corn bread and two choice of sides.

3 Meat Combo Platter

$18.99

Any combination of smoked chicken, pulled pork, sausage, substitue ribs for $2.25 more or brisket for $1 more. Includes corn bread and two choice of sides.

Pat's Family Style

$74.99

1 full rack of ribs, 1 whole smoked chicken, 1 lb pulled pork, french fries, corn bread, and your choice of 2 sides (extra for some sides)

Nachos and Salads

Loaded Nachos on Corn Chips

$8.79

Loaded nachos on corn chips with our smoked meat!

Loaded Nachos on Fries

$8.79

Loaded nachos on fries with our smoked meats!

Garden Salad

$3.49

With Ranch, Italian, Bleu Cheese or Caesar Dressing

Dinner Salad

$6.25

With Ranch, Italian, Bleu Cheese or Caesar Dressing

Kids Meal

Kids Meal 1 Rib

$8.49

1 rib, plus 1 side, cornbread and a drink

Kids Meal Small Cup Shredded Chicken

$8.49

Shredded chicken, plus 1 side, cornbread and a drink

Kids Meal Small Cup Pulled Pork

$8.49

Pulled pork, plus 1 side, cornbread, and a drink

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.25

Served on a brioche bun

Pull Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Served on a brioche bun

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$9.25

Served on a brioche bun

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.25

Served on a brioche bun

Philly Sandwich Smoked Brisket

$9.79

Philly cheese served on a brioche bun

Philly Sandwich Pulled Pork

$8.79

Philly cheese served on a brioche bun

Philly Sandwich Pulled Chicken

$8.79

Philly cheese served on a brioche bun

Ala Carte Meats

Pork Ribs

These are not the little, chopped up or baby ribs, these are large, meaty full spare ribs exclusive to Pat's

Smoked Sausage

Our famous sausage locally custom made for us and smoked onsite

Beef Brisket

Another exclusive product for Pats, all our brisket is PRIME USDA and we only use large brisket to ensure juicy and even smoking.

Pulled Pork

Slow smoked pork, pulled fresh inhouse

Smoked Chicken

Specially ordered for Pats, large, juicy, and smoked with fruit wood

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.89

Baked Beans

$2.89Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.89

Red Beans & Rice

$2.89

Mac & Cheese

$2.89

Meaty Gravy & Rice

$2.89

Creole Black Beans

$2.89

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.89

Applesauce

$1.69

French Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.97

Jambalaya

$3.97

Extra Corn Bread

$0.80

Per slice

Garden Salad

$3.49

With Ranch, Italian, Bleu Cheese or Caesar Dressing

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh made onsite!

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.25

Lemon Cake

$4.25

Special

$4.95

Beverages

Water

Bottle Beverage

$1.89

2 ltr

$2.49

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Fanta

$2.29

Red Cream Soda

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Daily Specials

Burnt Ends Meal (Friday Only)

$14.97

BBQ in a Box

Box #1 (serves 30)

$455.00

Serves 30 People. 5 slabs pork ribs, 32 pieces smoked chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #2 (serves 30)

$340.00

Serves 30 People. 8 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #3 (serves 30)

$395.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 7 lbs pulled pork, 6 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #4 (serves 30)

$415.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 5 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces chicken, 5 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #5 (serves 30)

$480.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 5 slabs pork ribs, 7 lbs pulled pork, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #6 (serves 30)

$530.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 7 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces of chicken, 5 slabs pork ribs, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #7 (serves 15)

$230.00

Serves 15 people. Includes 2 slabs pork ribs, 24 pieces of chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #8 (serves 15)

$175.00

Box #9 (serves 15)

$210.00

Serves 15 people. 4 lbs pulled pork, 3 lbs beef brisket, plus bake beans, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery, and serving utensils!

Box #10 (serves 15)

$215.00

Serves 15 people. 3 lbs pulled pork, 12 pieces chicken, 3 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #11 (serves 15 people)

$240.00

Serves 15 people. 2 slabs pork ribs, 4 lbs pulled pork, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #12 (serves 15 people)

$265.00

Serves 15 people. 4 lbs pulled pork, 16 pieces chicken, 2 slabs pork ribs, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Add-On Items/A La Carte

DRFT Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Level Crossing Look Up Amber Ale

$5.00

Level Crossing In the Pine Hazy Pale Ale

$5.00

Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$5.00

Uinta Sum'r Ale

$5.00

Porky Pilsner

$5.00

Uinta Hefe

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

BTLD Beer

BTL Bud or Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Shock Top

$4.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Dos Equis

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Shades Brewing Ready Fly Red Ale

$5.00

BTL Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.00

BTL Shades Brewing 4 Play Porter

$5.00

BTL Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$5.00

BTL ROHA Brewing

$5.00

BTL Uinta 801 Pilsner

$5.00

BTL Uinta Trader IPA

$5.00

BTL Level Crossing Soul Rex Double IPA (8.4%)

$8.00

BTL Level Crossing Suss It Out Rye IPA (6.9%)

$8.00

Wine

Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Bota Pinot Noir

$6.00

Black Box Chardonnay

$6.00

Bota Pinot Grigio

$6.00

DRFT Beer (Copy)

Bud Light

$4.00

Level Crossing Look Up Amber Ale

$5.00

Level Crossing In the Pine Hazy Pale Ale

$5.00

Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$5.00

Uinta Sum'r Ale

$5.00

Porky Pilsner

$5.00

Uinta Hefe

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

BTLD Beer (Copy)

BTL Bud or Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Shock Top

$4.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Dos Equis

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Shades Brewing Ready Fly Red Ale

$5.00

BTL Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.00

BTL Shades Brewing 4 Play Porter

$5.00

BTL Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$5.00

BTL ROHA Brewing

$5.00

BTL Uinta 801 Pilsner

$5.00

BTL Uinta Trader IPA

$5.00

BTL Level Crossing Soul Rex Double IPA (8.4%)

$8.00

BTL Level Crossing Suss It Out Rye IPA (6.9%)

$8.00

BBQ in a Box

Box #1 (serves 30)

$455.00

Serves 30 People. 5 slabs pork ribs, 32 pieces smoked chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #2 (serves 30)

$340.00

Serves 30 People. 8 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #3 (serves 30)

$395.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 7 lbs pulled pork, 6 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #4 (serves 30)

$415.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 5 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces chicken, 5 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #5 (serves 30)

$480.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 5 slabs pork ribs, 7 lbs pulled pork, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #6 (serves 30)

$530.00

Serves 30 people. Includes 7 lbs pulled pork, 32 pieces of chicken, 5 slabs pork ribs, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #7 (serves 15)

$230.00

Serves 15 people. Includes 2 slabs pork ribs, 24 pieces of chicken, plus baked beans, cole slaw, bbq sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #8 (serves 15)

$175.00

Box #9 (serves 15)

$210.00

Serves 15 people. 4 lbs pulled pork, 3 lbs beef brisket, plus bake beans, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery, and serving utensils!

Box #10 (serves 15)

$215.00

Serves 15 people. 3 lbs pulled pork, 12 pieces chicken, 3 lbs beef brisket, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #11 (serves 15 people)

$240.00

Serves 15 people. 2 slabs pork ribs, 4 lbs pulled pork, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Box #12 (serves 15 people)

$265.00

Serves 15 people. 4 lbs pulled pork, 16 pieces chicken, 2 slabs pork ribs, plus baked beans, cole slaw, BBQ Sauce, buns, corn bread, plates, cutlery and serving utensils.

Add-On Items/A La Carte

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Utah's Best Barbecue! Also featuring terrific hamburgers, wings, and sandwiches.

Website

Location

2929 S. State Street, South Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
orange starNo Reviews
499 E 2700 S South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
3490 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Level Crossing Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2496 S West Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Grid City Beer Works
orange starNo Reviews
333 W 2100 S South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Pats Barbecue - 155 West Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
155 West Commonwealth Avenue South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
CC Pops
orange starNo Reviews
3232 400 East Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston