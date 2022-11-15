Pat's Barbecue 2929 S. State Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Utah's Best Barbecue! Also featuring terrific hamburgers, wings, and sandwiches.
2929 S. State Street, South Salt Lake City, UT 84115
