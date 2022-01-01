Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

14" Cheese (BYO)
9" Cheese (BYO)
LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese

Small Pizza

9" Cheese (BYO)

$7.75

9" Margherita

$9.85

9" Chicken Pesto

$10.95

9" Fresh Veggie

$9.25

9" Super Veggie

$11.75

9" Big Pat's

$11.50

9" Chix Bacon Ranch

$11.50

9" Chicken Caesar

$10.25

9" Combo

$10.25

9" Taco

$11.50

9" Greek

$10.25

9" Rich's All Meat

$12.75

9" The Works

$12.75

9" BBQ Chicken

$11.50

9" Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

9" Hawaiian

$9.25

9" Steak & Cheese

$11.50

Large Pizza

14" Cheese (BYO)

$13.50

14" Margherita

$16.75

14" Chicken Pesto

$19.25

14" Fresh Veggie

$16.25

14" Super Veggie

$20.25

14" Big Pat's

$20.25

14" Chix Bacon Ranch

$20.25

14" Chicken Caesar

$17.25

14" Pat's Combo

$19.25

14" Taco

$20.25

14" Greek

$19.25

14" Rich's All Meat

$22.95

14" The Works

$22.95

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.50

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

14" Hawaiian

$16.25

14" Steak & Cheese

$16.75

Calzone

Chix Bacon Ranch Calz

$12.25

Sicilian Calz

$10.50

Chicken Parmesan Calz

$10.50

Cardiac Arrest Calz

$13.75

BBQ Chicken Calz

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Calz

$11.00

Country Fair Calz

$11.25

Veggie Calz

$10.75

Dante's Inferno Calz

$11.25

Calzone BYO

$8.75

Steak & Cheese Calz

$12.25

Meatball Marinara Calz

$10.50

Chix Broc Alfredo Calz

$12.25

Appetizer

Bread Sticks

$5.25

SM Bread Sticks w/ Cheese

$5.95

LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese

$9.75

GF Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$9.25

Wings (Half)

$13.50

Wings (Full)

$19.50

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.00

Nachos

$13.50

Nachos w/ Beef

$16.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Chix Nachos

$17.00

Spin Dip

$13.50

TOTS

$7.50

French Fries

$6.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Buffalo Tenders

$12.85

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Meatball

$4.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.25

Plain Tenders

$12.95

Side Of Alfredo

$1.50

Side Of Sauce

$1.00

Salads

SM Tossed Salad

$5.50

LG Tossed Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$12.50

Antipasto

$12.50

Cindy Salad

$16.25

Chef Salad

$12.50

SM Caesar

$6.00

LG Caesar

$9.25

SM Chicken Caesar

$10.50

LG Chicken Caesar

$13.75

Hot Subs

Single Burger

$10.25

Double Burger

$11.25

Triple Burger

$12.25

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.25

Steak Loaded

$16.25

Poor Boy

$6.95

Rich Boy

$8.50

Pastrami & Swiss

$13.95

Grilled Reuben

$15.25

Garden Burger

$7.50

Hot Hoagie

$10.25

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.95

Hot Dog

$5.00

Sweet Sausage Parm Sub

$12.95

Hot Sausage Parm Sub

$12.95

Cold Subs

Pat's Club

$14.95

Greek Pita

$10.25

Dagwood Pita

$10.25

Chicken Dagwood Pita

$11.25

Veggie Pita

$8.95

Turkey BLT

$13.00

BLT

$10.25

Ham Italian

$8.95

Salami Italian

$8.95

Italian Style Sub

$8.95

Super Italian

$10.50

Double Italian

$10.50

Turkey Italian

$12.25

Veggie Italian

$8.25

Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.95

Ziti Dinner

$8.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner

$18.25

Baked Ziti Dinner

$10.95

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.95

Lasagna

$14.25

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.75

Easy Mac

$5.25

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Ziti

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$7.75

Soup

Cup Haddock Chowder

$5.75Out of stock

Bowl Haddock Chowder

$8.75Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Bottled Soft Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.95

20oz Diet Coke

$2.95

20oz Sprite

$2.95

20oz Rootbeer

$2.95

Pats Rootbeer

$2.95

20oz Bottled Water

$2.95

20oz Orange Soda

$2.95

Pat's Strawberry Soda

$2.95

20oz Sprite Zero

$2.95

20oz Dr.Pepper

$2.95

20oz Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.95

20oz Mt.Dew

$2.95

20oz Diet Mt.Dew

$2.95

Bttl Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Bttl Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

20oz Moxie

$2.95Out of stock

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.95

2 Liters

2 Ltr Coke

$4.50

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Ltr Sprite

$4.50

2 Ltr Rootbeer

$4.50

2 Ltr Orange

$4.50

2 Ltr Ginger Ale

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

396 High St., Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

