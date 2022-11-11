Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pat's Pizza Old Port

review star

No reviews yet

30 Market Street

Portland, ME 04101

Appetizers

Pickle Chip Basket

$9.99

Mushroom Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Chicken Wings SM

$10.99

Chicken Wings LG

$15.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Sm Cheese Bread

$5.99

Lg Cheese Bread

$10.99

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$9.99

Large Tossed Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Pizza

Sm Pizza

$9.99

Sm Brimstone

$13.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Sm Cheeseburglah

$14.99

Sm Veggie

$11.99

Sm déjà vu

$13.99

Sm Greek

$14.99

Sm Hawaiian

$11.99

Sm Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Sm Magherita

$13.99

Sm Meat Lovers

$13.99

Sm Pat's Combo

$11.99

Sm Royale

$13.99

Sm Spinacia

$12.99

Sm Works

$15.99

Sm Taco

$14.99

Sm Carbonara

$13.99

Sm Big Pat Attack

$13.99

Lg Pizza

$14.99

Lg Brimstone

$21.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Lg Cheeseburglah

$22.99

Lg déjà vu

$21.99

Lg Greek

$22.99

Lg Hawaiian

$17.99

Lg Honey BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Lg Magherita

$21.99

Lg Meat Lovers

$21.99

Lg Pat's Combo

$18.99

Lg Royale

$21.99

Lg Spinacia

$19.99

Lg Veggie

$18.99

Lg Works

$22.99

Lg Carbonara

$21.99

Lg Big Pat Attack

$21.99

Lg Taco

$22.99

Calzones

Plain Calzone

$10.99

Combo Calzone

$13.99

Meat Calzone

$15.99

Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

Little Italy Calzone

$13.99

Super Italiano Calzone

$15.99

Buffalo Chix Calzone

$11.99

Steak N Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$12.99

Chicken Parm

$13.99

Steak N Cheese

$14.99

Pat's Burger

$12.99

Sides

Basket French Fries

$4.99

Basket Waffle Fries

$4.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$4.99

Side Meatballs

$3.99

Side Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Specials

Tue Pitcher

$13.99

M-W Large Pizza Dine In

$9.99

Chips

Lg Dorito

$3.90

Lg Lays

$3.90

Sm Chips

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Misc

Mug Club Fee

$60.00

Up Charge

$2.00

Takeout Bevs

Pepsi Btl

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Btl

$2.50

Ginger Ale Btl

$2.50

Sierra Mist Btl

$2.50

Dr Pepper Btl

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper Btl

$2.50

Cream Soda Btl

$2.50

Mt Dew Btl

$2.50

Mug Root Beer Btl

$2.50

Water Btl

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Rock Star

$4.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.00

Mt Dew 2 Liter

$4.00

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$4.00

Twister 2 Liter

$4.00

Pats Root Beer Btl

$2.75

Pats Cream Btl

$2.75

Pats Orange Btl

$2.75

Pats Strawberry Btl

$2.75

Pats Birch Btl

$2.75

Pats Raspberry Lime Btl

$2.75

Pats Grape Btl

$2.75

Pats Sasparilla Btl

$2.75

Beverages

Dr shot

$4.00

Fireball Shot

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw Kickball

$4.00

Draft Bud light

$4.00

Draft Miller light

$4.00

Draft Coors Light

$4.00

Pitcher Domestic

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Marg Crawl

$6.00

Corona + Tequila Shot

$9.00

Special

$2.00

Food

Lg 1 top pizza and Domestic Pitcher

$14.99

St Patricks Breakfast Pizza

Large One Top SPECIAL

$9.99

Seasonal

Toys For Tots

$1.00

Room Charge

$250.00

T Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A Maine favorite, in the heart of Portland's Old Port.

Location

30 Market Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Pat's Pizza image
Pat's Pizza image

