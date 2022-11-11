Pizza
Pat's Pizza Old Port
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
A Maine favorite, in the heart of Portland's Old Port.
30 Market Street, Portland, ME 04101
