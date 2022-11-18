Restaurant header imageView gallery

PATS PIZZERIA

326 Reviews

$$

544 Ontario Street

Buffalo, NY 14207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 1 Topping & 20 Boneless or Jumbo Wings
Large Cheese & 1 Topping
French Fries

Everyday Specials

2 Slices & 1 Item & 20oz Soda

$7.50

Small 1 Topping & 10 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$24.95

Large 1 Topping & 20 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$39.95

Party Cheese 1 Topping & 50 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$74.95

2 Party 1 Topping & 100 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$189.00

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Traditional Pizzas

Large Cheese

$17.45

Our fresh pizza dough made daily, homemade pizza sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese & 1 Topping

$19.95

Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.

Large Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings

$19.95

Party Cheese

$32.95

Party Cheese & 1 Topping

$36.95

Party Cheese & 2-1/ Toppings

$36.95

Small Cheese

$12.45

Small Cheese & 1 Topping

$13.95

Small Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings

$13.95

Small Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Small

$18.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Chicken Finger Pizza Small

$18.95

Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza Small

$18.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Small

$18.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Small

$18.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Small

$18.95

Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Small

$18.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese

Large Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large

$25.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Meat Lovers Pizza Large

$25.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Large

$25.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Large

$25.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & Romano, Swiss-American , mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Large

$25.95

Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese , topped wit’s lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Large

$25.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Finger Pizza Large

$25.95

Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, top with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.

Party Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Party

$43.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Chicken Finger Party

$43.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella p, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza Party

$43.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Party

$43.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Party

$43.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Party

$43.95

Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Party

$43.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese

Strombolis

Traditional Stromboli

$14.95

Ham, pepperoni, sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese.

Hitman Stromboli

$15.95

Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot & sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Pizza Stromboli

$14.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni. Add extra toppings $1.50

Chicken Finger Stromboli

$15.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, our blend of spices, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.

Steak Stromboli

$15.95

Our blend of spices, steak, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, onions, Swiss-American, mozzarella, Romano and sharp cheddar cheese

Taco Stromboli

$15.95

Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes. Side of taco sauce.

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.95

Slice Cheese Pepperoni

$3.25

Slice Cheese & 1 Topping

$2.95

Slice Specialty

$3.95

Blue Cheese

$1.95

2 Speciality Slices & 20 oz Soda

$8.95

2 Slices & 20 oz Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Slice Pie

Large Cold Subs

Assorted Large

$9.95

Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

BLT Large

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Capicola Large

$9.95

Capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Fried Bologna Large

$9.95

Fried bologna and onions with melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce,tomato)

Ham Large

$8.95

Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Hungry Man Large

$11.95

Ham, turkey, our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Roast Beef Large

$11.95

Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Salami Large

$9.95

Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Tuna Large

$9.95

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Club Large

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Large

$9.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Cheese Large

$9.95

Mini Cold Subs

Assorted Mini

$7.50

Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

BLT Mini

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Capicola Mini

$6.50

Capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Fried Bologna Mini

$6.50

Fried bologna and onions with melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)

Ham Mini

$6.50

Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Hungry Man Mini

$7.95

Ham, turkey, and our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Roast Beef Mini

$7.95

Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Salami Mini

$6.50

Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Tuna Mini

$7.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Club Mini

$7.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Mini

$7.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Wraps

Assorted Wrap

$7.50

Ham, salami & capicola

BLT Wrap

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap

Capicola Wrap

$6.50

Ham & Salami Wrap

$7.50

Ham & Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Ham Wrap

$6.50

Roast Beef Wrap

$7.95

Salami Wrap

$6.50

Tuna Wrap

$7.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$7.95

Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Large Specialty Subs

Baked Beef Large

$11.95

Slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, baked with melted mozzarella cheese,

Bacon Cheese Burger Large

$11.95

Burgers, bacon , lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Cheeseburger Large

$10.95

Burgers, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

BBQ Rib Large

$9.95

Boneless Rib patties smothered in bbq sauce baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

California Dream Chicken Large

$11.95

Marinated chicken breasts, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes , melted cheddar cheese, spicy ranch sauce.

Chicken Finger Large

$11.95

Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Chicken Finger Bacon Large

$12.95

Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Chicken Souvlaki Large

$12.95

Marinated Greek chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, greek dressing

Hitman Large

$12.95

Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, fried hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions sautéed in hot sauce, Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)

Pat's Special Large

$12.95

Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Royal Large

$12.95

Italian Sausage, capicola, lettuce, tomato Swiss-America cheese.

Sausage Large

$10.95

Italian sausage patties, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Steak Large

$10.95

Thinly sliced rib-eyed steak, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese. (Steak is chopped when cooked)

Stinger Large

$12.95

Thinly Sliced rib eye steak, chicken fingers ( shaken in your choice of sauce), lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Deluxe Fish Large

$13.95

Beer battered Haddock, lettuce, tomato, provolone, tartar sauce.

Fish Sub

$9.95

Mini Specialty Subs

Baked Beef Mini

$9.95

Baked with our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese,

Bacon Cheese Burger Mini

$7.95

Burgers, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Cheeseburger Mini

$7.50

Burgers, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

BBQ Rib Mini

$6.95

Baked boneless rib patties smothered in bbq sauce, melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Finger Mini

$7.95

Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Chicken Finger Bacon Mini

$8.95

Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss -American cheese.

Chicken Souvlaki Mini

$9.95

Marinated Greek chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, greek dressing

Hitman Mini

$7.95

Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, fried hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions sautéed with hot sauce, melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)

Pat's Special Mini

$7.95

Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Royal Mini

$7.95

Italian sausage, capicola, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Sausage Mini

$7.95

Italian sausage, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Steak Mini

$7.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese. (Steak is chopped)

Stinger Mini

$9.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.

Large Supreme Subs

Supreme Large

$11.50+

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, fried onions, all chopped with your choice of mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños’ ( pick up to 4 ) with melted Swiss-American cheese. Try with Italian sausage or chicken breast.

Popeye Large

$10.95+

Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, fried spinach on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese. All chopped together

Popeye Mushroom Large

$11.95+

Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, chopped with fried spinach, mushrooms on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.

Big Daddy Large

$13.95

LOADED with sliced ribeye steak AND Italian sausage, chopped with fried onions, mushrooms & your choice of, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers or jalapeños, with melted Swiss-American cheese.

Mini Supreme Subs

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak chopped with fried onions and your choice of mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños with melted Swiss-American cheese. Try with Italian sausage or chicken breast

Steak Supreme Mini

$8.95+

Also try it with sausage or chicken! Onions, your choice of mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers and/or jalapenos

Popeye Mini

$8.95+

Sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, fried spinach on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.

Popeye Mushroom Mini

$8.95+

Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, fried spinach, mushrooms on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.

Big Daddy Mini

$10.95

LOADED thinly sliced ribeye steak AND Italian sausage chopped with fried onions, mushrooms and your choice of, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers or jalapeños , melted Swiss-American cheese.

Large Baked Subs

Chicken Parm Large

$10.95

Chicken fingers baked on a red pasta sauce Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Large

$9.95

Fried eggplant baked with red pasta sauce on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parm Large

$10.95

Our homemade meatballs baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parm Large

$9.95

Italian sausage baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Sub Large

$9.95

Our homemade pizza sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Mini Baked Subs

Chicken Parm Mini

$7.95

Chicken fingers, red sauce baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Mini

$6.95

Fried eggplant, red sauce on a Costanzos roll baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parm Mini

$7.95

Our homemade meatballs baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Sub Mini

$6.95

Our homemade pizza sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Sausage Parm Mini

$6.95

Round Roll Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich

$7.95

Burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato melted Swiss-American cheese on a round roll.

Beef on Weck or Hard Roll

$6.95

Our slow roasted beef served on a hard roll or weck roll and side of horseradish.

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$6.95

Burger, lettuce, tomato melted Swiss-American cheese on a round roll.

Fish (cod) Sandwich

$7.95

Cod, lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar cheese, tartar sauce on round roll.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato on a round roll. Add fried mushrooms or spinach $.95

Swiss Mushroom Burger Sandwich

$7.95

Burger, lettuce, tomato, with fried mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese on a round roll.

Wings & Fingers

10 Jumbo Wings or Boneless

$14.99

1-3oz blue cheese

20 Jumbo Wings or Boneless

$25.95

1-3oz blue cheese

30 Jumbo Wings or Boneless

$35.95

2-3oz blue cheese

50 Jumbo Wings or Boneless

$51.95

2-3oz blue cheese

Single Chicken Finger

$13.95

5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery

Double Chicken Finger

$23.95

10 chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery

Large Tacos & More

All Tacos include lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss-American cheese.

Meat & Cheese Large

$4.95

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Veggie & Cheese Large

$4.75

Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, cucumbers, Swiss-American cheese and your choice of sauce.

Steak & Cheese Large

$7.95

Steak, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Chicken Breast Large

$7.95

Marinated Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American.

Chicken Finger Taco

$7.95

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap

Fajita

$7.95+

Steak or Chicken breast w/ fried sweet peppers, fried onions, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Nachos

$5.95

W/ a side of cheese sauce and jalapeños.

Fiesta Nachos

$10.95

Covered in taco meat, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, black olives and jalapeños. Served w/side or sour cream

Small Tacos

Meat & Cheese Small

$3.50

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, swiss-American cheese.

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese. Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, pepperoncini, cheddar & provolone cheese.

Greek Salad

$10.95

Add Chicken $3. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black & green olives, feta cheese & pita bread

Julienne Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, cucumbers, ham, turkey, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.

Taco Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, taco meat, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.

Party Antipasto

$49.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, pepperoncini, cheddar & provolone cheese.

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Salad Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, cheddar cheese.

Side Orders

Cauliflower

$7.95

Deep-fried battered cauliflower w/ side of cheese sauce

French Fries

$5.50

Steak cut French fries

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Baked 12” Costanzos roll w/ garlic butter

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Steak cut fries, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon with a side sour cream

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.95

Six poppers and a side of ranch

Mozzarella sticks

$7.95

Six cheese sticks and a side of pizza sauce

Mushrooms

$7.95

Deep-fried battered mushrooms w/ side of ranch.

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pizza Logs

$8.95

Five logs with pizza sauce

Waffel Fries

$5.95

Seasoned waffle shaped fries

Potato Skins

$10.95

Dinners

All pasta dinners come with side salad. Fish fry, shrimp & chicken dinner some with coleslaw.

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Ziti noodles, red sauce baked with mozzarella cheese, served w/ side salad, garlic roll

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese ravioli, red sauce with melted mozzarella, served w/ side salad , garlic roll

Chicken Dinner

$13.95

4 pieces of deep fried Chicken, steak cut fries, coleslaw, roll

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.95

Breaded chicken, spaghetti, red sauce with melted mozzarella served with side salad, garlic roll

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$13.95

Fried eggplant, spaghetti, red sauce with melted mozzarella, Served with side salad, garlic roll

Fettucini Alfredo

$11.95

Fettuccini, Alfredo sauce, with a side salad, garlic roll. Add Chicken $2 or Broccoli $1

Fish Fry

$14.95

Beer battered Haddock, steak cut fries, coleslaw, roll, tartar sauce, lemon.

Lasagna

$13.95

Our home made Lasagna served with side salad, garlic roll.

Shrimp

$12.95

Breaded shrimp, steak cut fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce, roll

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.95

Spaghetti, red sauce served with a side salad, garlic roll. Add (2) meatballs for $ 4

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

4 large stuffed shells, 2 meatballs with melted mozzarella, served with side salad, garlic roll.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.50

Speciality Cheesecake

$5.50

Cakes

$5.50

Carrot Cake, Triple Chocolate, Birthday Cake

Oreo Mousse Pie

$5.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Brownies

$4.50

Cannoli

$3.50

Mississippi Mud Pie

$5.50

Beverages

20oz

$2.50

2 Liter

$2.95

20oz Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.95

Extras

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Hot Sauce

$0.95

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Wing Sauce

$0.95

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.95

Side Dressing

$0.95

Side Tartar

$0.95

Side Gravy

$0.95

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Coleslaw

$1.95

Plates & Napkins

Send Menus

Ketchup

Change $50.00

Change $100.00

Extra Celery

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Sub Roll

$1.00

Friday Special

Fish Fry

$13.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

Directions

Gallery
Pat's Pizzeria image
Pat's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Munch
orange starNo Reviews
700 Military Road Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
orange star5.0 • 13
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurantnext
Sun Cuisines
orange star4.5 • 2,313
1989 Niagara St Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
The Dapper Goose
orange star4.6 • 423
491 Amherst Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
166 Chandler Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Kenmore
orange star4.4 • 439
1 Delaware Road Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Buffalo
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston