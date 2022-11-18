PATS PIZZERIA
544 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
Everyday Specials
Traditional Pizzas
Large Cheese
Our fresh pizza dough made daily, homemade pizza sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheese & 1 Topping
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.
Large Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings
Party Cheese
Party Cheese & 1 Topping
Party Cheese & 2-1/ Toppings
Small Cheese
Small Cheese & 1 Topping
Small Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings
Small Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Small
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Chicken Finger Pizza Small
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza Small
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Small
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Small
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Small
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Small
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese
Large Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Meat Lovers Pizza Large
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Large
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Large
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & Romano, Swiss-American , mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Large
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese , topped wit’s lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Large
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Finger Pizza Large
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, top with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Party Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Party
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Chicken Finger Party
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella p, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with chopped celery. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza Party
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Party
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Party
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice & romano, swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Party
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Party
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese
Strombolis
Traditional Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese.
Hitman Stromboli
Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot & sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
Pizza Stromboli
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni. Add extra toppings $1.50
Chicken Finger Stromboli
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, our blend of spices, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Steak Stromboli
Our blend of spices, steak, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, onions, Swiss-American, mozzarella, Romano and sharp cheddar cheese
Taco Stromboli
Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes. Side of taco sauce.
Slices
Large Cold Subs
Assorted Large
Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
BLT Large
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Capicola Large
Capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Fried Bologna Large
Fried bologna and onions with melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce,tomato)
Ham Large
Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Hungry Man Large
Ham, turkey, our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Roast Beef Large
Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Salami Large
Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Tuna Large
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Club Large
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Large
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Cheese Large
Mini Cold Subs
Assorted Mini
Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
BLT Mini
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Capicola Mini
Capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Fried Bologna Mini
Fried bologna and onions with melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)
Ham Mini
Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Hungry Man Mini
Ham, turkey, and our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Roast Beef Mini
Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Salami Mini
Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Tuna Mini
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Club Mini
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Mini
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Wraps
Assorted Wrap
Ham, salami & capicola
BLT Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap
Capicola Wrap
Ham & Salami Wrap
Ham & Turkey Wrap
Ham Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Salami Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Large Specialty Subs
Baked Beef Large
Slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, baked with melted mozzarella cheese,
Bacon Cheese Burger Large
Burgers, bacon , lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Cheeseburger Large
Burgers, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
BBQ Rib Large
Boneless Rib patties smothered in bbq sauce baked with melted mozzarella cheese.
California Dream Chicken Large
Marinated chicken breasts, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes , melted cheddar cheese, spicy ranch sauce.
Chicken Finger Large
Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Chicken Finger Bacon Large
Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Chicken Souvlaki Large
Marinated Greek chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, greek dressing
Hitman Large
Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, fried hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions sautéed in hot sauce, Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)
Pat's Special Large
Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Royal Large
Italian Sausage, capicola, lettuce, tomato Swiss-America cheese.
Sausage Large
Italian sausage patties, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Steak Large
Thinly sliced rib-eyed steak, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese. (Steak is chopped when cooked)
Stinger Large
Thinly Sliced rib eye steak, chicken fingers ( shaken in your choice of sauce), lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Deluxe Fish Large
Beer battered Haddock, lettuce, tomato, provolone, tartar sauce.
Fish Sub
Mini Specialty Subs
Baked Beef Mini
Baked with our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese,
Bacon Cheese Burger Mini
Burgers, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Cheeseburger Mini
Burgers, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
BBQ Rib Mini
Baked boneless rib patties smothered in bbq sauce, melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Finger Mini
Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Chicken Finger Bacon Mini
Chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss -American cheese.
Chicken Souvlaki Mini
Marinated Greek chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, greek dressing
Hitman Mini
Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, fried hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions sautéed with hot sauce, melted Swiss-American cheese. (No lettuce or tomato)
Pat's Special Mini
Italian sausage, ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Royal Mini
Italian sausage, capicola, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Sausage Mini
Italian sausage, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Steak Mini
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese. (Steak is chopped)
Stinger Mini
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss-American cheese.
Large Supreme Subs
Supreme Large
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, fried onions, all chopped with your choice of mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers, jalapeños’ ( pick up to 4 ) with melted Swiss-American cheese. Try with Italian sausage or chicken breast.
Popeye Large
Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, fried spinach on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese. All chopped together
Popeye Mushroom Large
Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, chopped with fried spinach, mushrooms on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.
Big Daddy Large
LOADED with sliced ribeye steak AND Italian sausage, chopped with fried onions, mushrooms & your choice of, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers or jalapeños, with melted Swiss-American cheese.
Mini Supreme Subs
Steak Supreme Mini
Also try it with sausage or chicken! Onions, your choice of mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers and/or jalapenos
Popeye Mini
Sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, fried spinach on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.
Popeye Mushroom Mini
Sliced ribeye steak or marinated chicken breast, fried spinach, mushrooms on a garlic roll with melted Swiss-American cheese.
Big Daddy Mini
LOADED thinly sliced ribeye steak AND Italian sausage chopped with fried onions, mushrooms and your choice of, hot peppers, sweet peppers, hot cherry peppers or jalapeños , melted Swiss-American cheese.
Large Baked Subs
Chicken Parm Large
Chicken fingers baked on a red pasta sauce Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Large
Fried eggplant baked with red pasta sauce on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Parm Large
Our homemade meatballs baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parm Large
Italian sausage baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Sub Large
Our homemade pizza sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Mini Baked Subs
Chicken Parm Mini
Chicken fingers, red sauce baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Mini
Fried eggplant, red sauce on a Costanzos roll baked with melted mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Parm Mini
Our homemade meatballs baked on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Sub Mini
Our homemade pizza sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Sausage Parm Mini
Round Roll Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich
Burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato melted Swiss-American cheese on a round roll.
Beef on Weck or Hard Roll
Our slow roasted beef served on a hard roll or weck roll and side of horseradish.
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Burger, lettuce, tomato melted Swiss-American cheese on a round roll.
Fish (cod) Sandwich
Cod, lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar cheese, tartar sauce on round roll.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato on a round roll. Add fried mushrooms or spinach $.95
Swiss Mushroom Burger Sandwich
Burger, lettuce, tomato, with fried mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese on a round roll.
Wings & Fingers
10 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
1-3oz blue cheese
20 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
1-3oz blue cheese
30 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
2-3oz blue cheese
50 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
2-3oz blue cheese
Single Chicken Finger
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
Double Chicken Finger
10 chicken fingers with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
Large Tacos & More
Meat & Cheese Large
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Veggie & Cheese Large
Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, cucumbers, Swiss-American cheese and your choice of sauce.
Steak & Cheese Large
Steak, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Chicken Breast Large
Marinated Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American.
Chicken Finger Taco
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy ranch sauce on a jalapeño-cheddar wrap
Fajita
Steak or Chicken breast w/ fried sweet peppers, fried onions, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese
Nachos
W/ a side of cheese sauce and jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachos
Covered in taco meat, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, black olives and jalapeños. Served w/side or sour cream
Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese. Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, pepperoncini, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Greek Salad
Add Chicken $3. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black & green olives, feta cheese & pita bread
Julienne Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, cucumbers, ham, turkey, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, taco meat, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.
Party Antipasto
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, black & green olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, pepperoncini, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Side Salad
Side Salad Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, cheddar cheese.
Side Orders
Cauliflower
Deep-fried battered cauliflower w/ side of cheese sauce
French Fries
Steak cut French fries
Garlic Bread
Baked 12” Costanzos roll w/ garlic butter
Loaded Fries
Steak cut fries, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon with a side sour cream
Jalapeño Poppers
Six poppers and a side of ranch
Mozzarella sticks
Six cheese sticks and a side of pizza sauce
Mushrooms
Deep-fried battered mushrooms w/ side of ranch.
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
Five logs with pizza sauce
Waffel Fries
Seasoned waffle shaped fries
Potato Skins
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles, red sauce baked with mozzarella cheese, served w/ side salad, garlic roll
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli, red sauce with melted mozzarella, served w/ side salad , garlic roll
Chicken Dinner
4 pieces of deep fried Chicken, steak cut fries, coleslaw, roll
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken, spaghetti, red sauce with melted mozzarella served with side salad, garlic roll
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Fried eggplant, spaghetti, red sauce with melted mozzarella, Served with side salad, garlic roll
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini, Alfredo sauce, with a side salad, garlic roll. Add Chicken $2 or Broccoli $1
Fish Fry
Beer battered Haddock, steak cut fries, coleslaw, roll, tartar sauce, lemon.
Lasagna
Our home made Lasagna served with side salad, garlic roll.
Shrimp
Breaded shrimp, steak cut fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce, roll
Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti, red sauce served with a side salad, garlic roll. Add (2) meatballs for $ 4
Stuffed Shells
4 large stuffed shells, 2 meatballs with melted mozzarella, served with side salad, garlic roll.
Desserts
Extras
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY 14207