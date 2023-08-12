DRINKS

BEVERAGES

WATER

COFFEE

$3.29

SODA

$3.29

pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Cherry Pepsi Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Raspberry Tea, lemonade

FLAVORED HOT TEA

$3.29

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.29

Unsweetened

HOT COCOA

$3.29

JUICE

$3.69+

Orange, Apple, Cranberry

MILK

$3.29+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.59

TO GO CUP

$0.50

BREAKFAST

GOOD MORNING

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$14.79

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

NEW YORK STEAK & EGGS

$17.29

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

BACON & EGGS

$12.29

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

COUNTRY SAUSAGE& EGGS

$11.29

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

TWO EGGS MEAL

$10.59

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

HAM STEAK & EGGS

$15.79

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE & EGGS

$14.39

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

LINK SAUSAGE & EGGS

$12.29

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

KIELBASA SAUSAGE & EGGS

$14.39

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

GROUND BEEF & EGGS

$13.39

2 EGGS ANY STYLE SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.69+

SERVED ON CROISSANT , CHPOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE PATTY .SERVED WITH HOME FRIES OR HASHBROWNS

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.59

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH HAM STEAK & POACHED EGGS.TOPPED WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

PORK STEAK & EGGS

$16.29

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

PORK CHOPS & EGGS

$16.29

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$12.29

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

SPAM & EGGS

$11.79

SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUIT & GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

DICED HAM & EGGS

$14.49

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

EGGS W/ MUSHROOM & ONION

$11.69

SERVED WITH HASH OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

BACON & ONE EGG

$11.99

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

COUNTRY SAUSAGE& 1 EGG

$11.29

LINKS & ONE EGG

$11.99

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR HOME FRIED POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST , BISCUIT&GRAVY, OR PANCAKE

OMELETTE

CHILE VERDE & CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.99

CHILE VERDE AND PORK WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

SUPER OMELETTE

$15.79

HAM STEAK, SAUSAGE, BACON, MUSHROOM, TOMATO, ORTEGA CHILE, CHILI BEANS, ONION, AND SWISS CHEESE

SUPER SPINACH & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.79

SPINACH, BACON, MUSHROOM, ONION, AND SWISS CHEESE

ITALIAN & CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.29

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SPINACH, MUSHROOM, SWISS CHEESE, AND SAUCE

HOT HOT & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.29

GROUND BEEF, MUSHROOM, ONION, JALAPENOS, AND SWISS CHEESE

CARNITAS & CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.59

ROASTED PORK, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, AND PEPPERJACK CHEESE

WESTERN OMELETTE

$14.29

HAM STEAK, BELL PEPPER, ONION, AND SWISS CHEESE

STEAK RANCHERO & CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.49

THINLY SLICED STEAK SAUTEED IN RANCHERO SAUCE AND PEPPERJACK CHEESE

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.29

CHOPPED BACON AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.29

CHOPPED SAUSAGE AND SWISS CHEESE

SAUSAGE & BACON CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.79

CHOPPED SAUSAGE , BACON AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.59

DICED HAM AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

MACHACA & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.59

SHREDDED BEEF AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

MUSHROOM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.79

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS AND SWISS CHEESE

SPANISH & CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.79

GROUND BEEF , SPICY SAUCE AND SWISS CHEESE

SPINACH & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.49

SAUTEED SPINACH AND SWISS CHEESE

CHILI BEANS & CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.49

CHILI BEANS W/ MEAT AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE

VEGGIE & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.69

TOMATO, MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPER, ONION, AND SWISS CHEESE

ORTEGA & CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.49

DICED ORTEGA CHILE AND SWISS CHEESE

KIELBASA & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.99

DICED KIELBASA SAUSAGE AND SWISS CHEESE

TUNA OMELETTE

$13.29

CHOICE OF HASH BROWNS, HOME FRIED POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUIT&GRAVY OR PANCAKE

CHEESE OMELETTE

$11.29

SPANISH DISHES

CACTUS & EGGS

$13.39

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CACTUS, JALAPENO, ONION, AND TOMATO

CHORIZO & EGGS

$12.29

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHORIZO AND DICED TOMATO

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.69

SERVED WITH HOME FRIED POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS

VERDE HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.19

MACHACA & EGGS

$12.39

SERVED WITH HOME FRIED POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS

CHILAQUILES & EGGS

$12.29

SERVED WITH HOME FRIED POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS

VERDE CHILAQUILES

$13.79

HUEVOS MEXICANOS

$11.99

SERVED WITH HOME FRIED POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$13.29

W/ EGGS, CHEESE, MUSHROOM, ORTEGA CHILE, CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE(NO POTATOES&BEANS)

BURRITOS

MACHACA BURRITO

$12.99

BEANS AND EGGS INSIDE BURRITO

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$13.29

BEANS & CHEESE INSIDE BURRITO

BACON BURRITO

$11.99

EGGS, HOME FRIED POTATOES,CHEESE CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE(NO BEANS)

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$11.99

CHORIZO BURRITO

$11.29

BEANS AND EGGS INSIDE BURRITO

HAM BURRITO

$15.48

BACON & SAUSAGE BURRITO

$15.48

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.59

FRENCH FRIES, GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUR CREAM, AND CHILI BEANS

BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.29

BEEF & BEAN BURRITO

$11.29

CHOICE OF SHREDDED OR GROUND BEEF

MINI BURRITOS

$11.59+

EGGS,CHEESE AND CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE (SERVED W/ HOME FRIED POTATOES&BEANS)

NO MEAT BURRITO

$11.99

BISCUITS & GRAVY

BG

$10.99+

BACON, EGGS , B G

$11.29

LINKS, EGGS, B G

$11.29

SAUSAGE EGGS, B G

$11.29

B & G , HOMEFRIES

$11.29

B & G , HASHBROWNS

$11.29

CHIP BEEF

$9.39+

SKILLETS

COWBOY SKILLET

$14.29

HOME FRIES, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, CHOICE OF CHOPPED BACON OR SAUSAGE LINK. SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE.

MEXICAN SKILLET

$14.29

HOME FRIES, CHORIZO, JALAPENO, TOMATO, AND ONION. SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$15.79

HOME FRIES, STEAK RANCHERO SAUCE, RICE AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE. SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE.

DENVER SKILLET

$15.79

HOME FRIES, DICE HAM, ONION, BELL PEPPER, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE. SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE &CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE.

PATSY'S COUNTRY SKILLET

$14.99

HOME FIRES, DICED KIELBASA, ONION, BELL PEPPER, HOLLANDAISE SAUCE, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE. SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE &CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE.

CREATE YOUR OWN

$16.29

SERVED W/ 2 EGGS ANY STYLE &CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS & GRAVY OR PANCAKE

OFF THE GRIDDLE

COMBO

$13.49+

W/ EGGS

$10.99+

PANCAKE

$9.99+

FRENCH TOAST

$9.99+

WAFFLE

$9.79

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$11.08

HOT CEREAL

CREAM OF WHEAT

$6.79

OATMEAL

$6.79

GRITS

$6.79

LUNCH

SPANISH DISHES

BEEF TACOS

$10.79

SERVED W/ SPANISH RICE & BEANS

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$15.39

SERVED W/ SPANISH RICE & BEANS

STEAK RANCHERO

$15.39

SERVED W/ SPANISH RICE & BEANS

BURGERS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.39

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

CHEESEBURGER

$12.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

RANCHO CHEESEBURGER

$14.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

CHILISIZE W/ ONION & CHEESE

$13.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

DOUBLE RANCHO CHEESEBURGER

$15.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER

$14.69

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

HAMBURGER

$11.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

PATTY MELT

$13.79

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

SANDWICH

CHICKEN AVO CLUB

$14.59

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

BLT SANDWICH

$12.39

CALIFORNIA GRILLED CHEESE

$12.49

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

BATTERED COD PO'BOY

$11.89

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.99

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

TUNA MELT

$12.39

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

BBQ DIPPED TRI-TIP

$14.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

TUNA SANDWICH

$12.39

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$10.79

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.69

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.39

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.39

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$13.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$13.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.69

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD, ONION RINGS OR COLE SLAW

N CHIPS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.29

CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, HOMEADE POTATO SALAD, MACARONI SALAD OR ONION RINGS

FISH & CHIPS

$11.89

BEER BATTERED COD AND FRENCH FRIES. SERVED W/ A SIDE OF TARTAR SAUCE

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

SERVED W/ GRALIC TOAST

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$11.99

SERVED W/ GRALIC TOAST

CHEF SALAD

$12.29

SERVED W/ GRALIC TOAST

TACO SALAD

$10.89

TUNA SALAD

$12.59

SERVED W/ GRALIC TOAST

PROTEIN PLATTER

$13.29

DINNER SALAD

$6.49

SOUPS

MENUDO

$11.79

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$6.99

BROCCOLI CHEESE

$6.99

SOUP MENUDO

$6.99

SOUP CHILI BEANS

$6.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS BREAKFAST

MICKEY PANCAKE

$9.95

KID FRENCH TOAST

$9.95

KID BURRITO

$9.95

KIDS OATMEAL

$4.95

KIDS LUNCH

MINI BURGER

$9.95

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.95

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$7.95

SIDES

ONLY SIDES

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.29

EGG

$2.79+

TOAST

$3.29

TORTILLAS

$2.29+

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.29

SIDE HOMEFRIES

$4.29

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.29

SIDE PEACHES

$1.00

PEACHES & COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.29

SIDE BANANA

$1.29

SIDE BEANS

$4.29

RICE

$4.29+

FRIES

$4.49+

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.49

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.29

SIDE MACARONI SALAD

$3.29

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.29

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

SIDE TACO

$3.45

SIDE GRAVY

$1.29

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.29

SAUCE

$1.29+

DRESSING

$0.50+

SIDE CHIPS

$2.29

MEATS

SAUSAGE

$6.39+

BACON

$5.29+

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.99

BEEF PATTY

$5.99

SD HAM STEAK

$6.29

SIDE PORK CHOPS

$8.99

SIDE PORK STEAK

$8.99

SIDE NY STEAK

$9.99

SIDE SPAM

$5.99

SIDE CHILE VERDE PORK

$6.99

SIDE STEAK RANCHERO

$7.99

CHORIZO

$3.49

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$5.99

SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

$3.49

MACHACA

$3.49

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.99

VEGGIES

AVOCADO

$2.00

JALAPENOS

$1.29+

SIDE TOMATO SLICE

$1.29

SIDE CACTUS

$1.29

SIDE BELL PEPPER

$1.29

SIDE ONION

$1.29

MUSHROOMS

$1.29+

ORTEGA CHILE

$1.29

RAJAS

$2.58

RAJAS + TOMATO

$3.87

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SHARE

EXTRA PLATE

EXTRA BOWL

DAILY SPECIALS

SPECIALS

ENCHILADAS

$12.99+

MEATLOAF

$11.99

CHILISIZE

$12.29

POT ROAST

$12.99

BBQ PULL PORK

$13.29

SPECIAL SIDES

SIDE MASH POTATO

$3.29

SIDE MIX VEGGIES

$3.29