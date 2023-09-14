Restaurant info

Our Breakfast Has it All! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and at Patsy's, we believe it should also be the most delicious. That's why we've made it our mission to serve the best breakfast dishes in town, using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Whether you're looking for a classic breakfast staple like eggs and bacon or something more unique like our signature breakfast. we've got you covered. So why settle for a boring breakfast when you can experience the magic of Patsy's? Make your reservation today and start your day off right! At Patsy's, we believe that breakfast should be more than just a meal - it should be an experience. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere is the perfect place to start your day off right, whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely brunch. So come and join us for a taste of the best breakfast in town. We can't wait to share it with you! Make your reservation today and experience the magic of Patsy's Egg House.