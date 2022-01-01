Patsy's Roadhouse imageView gallery

Patsy's Roadhouse

469 Reviews

$$

105 NY-376

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Blazin Buffalo
Wild Wings

Starters

Pretzel

$14.00

Roadhouse Nachos

$14.00

Wild Wings

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders (5)

$15.00

Crabby Patty

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Wholly Guacamole

$9.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Chilli

$10.00

Lemon Chicken Orzo

$9.00

Salads

Large Caesar

$13.00

Large Roadhouse Salad

$13.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Beetalicious

$15.00

Under The Greens

$18.00

Sweet and Bleu

$18.00

Small Caeser

$5.00

Small House

$5.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$18.00

Breakfast Wake Up

$18.00

French Onion Burger

$18.00

Black and Bleu

$18.00

The Cousin

$19.00

Chiquimula Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Goat Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

Sandwiches

Tony's Chicken

$17.00

Blazin Buffalo

$17.00

Cheese Steak

$16.00

Red White And Fresh

$14.00

Patsy's BLT

$16.00

Merts Dogs

$14.00

Grilled Cheese with Soup

$14.00

Fried Cod

$16.00

The Bella

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Gigs Wrap

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Entrée

Roadster Ribs

$23.00

Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Entree

$20.00

Filet

$30.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Sliders

$8.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Vegetable

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Small House

$5.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Apple Slices

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Black & White Milkshake

$5.00

Kathy's Kickin' Honey

$5.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake

$5.00

Dr. Pepper Float

$5.00

Spicy Chocolate

$5.00

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Seltzer

Gingerale

$3.00

Refill

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Btl Sparkling Water

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Water(kid)

Milk (kid)

$1.00

Choc Milk (kid)

$1.00

Apple Juice(kid)

$1.00

Orange Juice(kid)

$1.00

Cranberry Juice(kid)

$1.00

Pineapple juice (kid)

$1.00

Pepsi(kid)

$1.00

Diet Pepsi(kid)

$1.00

Sierra Mist(kid)

$1.00

Shirley Temple(kid)

$1.00

Mt Dew(kid)

$1.00

Pink Lemonade(kid)

$1.00

Dr Pepper(kid)

$1.00

Gingerale(kid)

$1.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea(kid)

$1.00

Appetizer

Chicken Bucket

$5.00

Calamari

$14.00

Entrees

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Pork Chops

$18.00

Red Wine Bacon Mushroom Filet

$27.00

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Apple Pie A La Mode

$7.00

Cocktails

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Fall Sangria

$11.00

Maple Bacon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Cider Donut (16 Oz Can)

$9.00

Pumpkin Bomb

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Directions

Gallery
Patsy's Roadhouse image

