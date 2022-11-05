Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House

148 Reviews

$$

410 St. Cloud Ave

West Orange, NJ 07052

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Roman - Americana
Pollo (Chicken)

Today's Special

App - Beet & Orange Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted sweet & sour beets, oranges, fennel, roasted pistachio, crumbled goat cheese in a blood orange vinaigrette

App - Burratta Caponata

$17.00

Eggplant caponata, toasted Sicilian pistachios, arugula pesto and local honey

App - Oysters Al Forno (6)

$18.00

Roasted herb-crusted Blue Point oysters, prosecco, roasted garlic and lemon zest

App - Regiano Aranchini

$13.00

Parmigiana reggiano and fresh mozzarella risotto balls served in a roasted tomato & olive oil sauce.

App - Sauteed Calamari

$16.00

Fresh New Zealand calamari sautéed with roasted garlic, white wine, tomatoes, roasted fennel and finished with chili and pesto oil

App - Shrimp Bisque

$15.00

Shrimp brodo, roasted vegetables, crispy pancetta and virgin olive oil

Franks Pan Seared Chicken

$24.00

1/2 Chicken, 24 hour Citrus Herb brine, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, fall vegetables

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$19.00

Mama’s Gnocchi

$18.00

House-made potato dumplings, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula-basil pesto, fior di latte, virgin olive oil

Seared Diver Scallops

$35.00

Seared Diver Scallops, Vegetable Risotto, Crispy Prosciutto, Seafood brodo

Swordfish

$32.00

Lemon crumb crusted, garlic braised escarole and farro, lemon basil brodo.

Wild caught Halibut

$32.00

Tomato Marmalleta crusted wild-caught halibut served with a Tuscan vegetable bean ragu and herb virgin oil.

Soup

All soups are served with homemade focaccia bread.

Zuppa di Gamberi

$15.00

Shrimp brodo, Roasted vegetables, Crispy pancetta, Virgin olive oil

Insalate

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts with croutons, grana padano cheese and homemade caesar dressing.

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Baby arugula, charred peppers, fennel, grilled roman artichoke, lemon, olive oil, Shaved Grana Padano.

Cacio Pepe

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cici beans, Kalamata olives, red onions, pecorino romano cheese, cracked pepper served in a chianti vinaigrette

Antipasti

App - Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Tender fried calamari with fine semolina, homemade calamari sauce and lemon served street-style in a brown paper bag.

App - Charred Pulpo

$19.00

Charred Pulpo, fingerling potatoes, chipolini onions, cannelini beans, garlic brodo

App - Clams on the Half Shell

$1.50
App - Cozze Pepate

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Caught Mussels in a white garlic sauce or in a marechiara red sauce.

App - Gamberi Verdi

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, extra virgin olive oil served in a green pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. ATTENTION CONTAINS TREE NUTS!!!

App - Oysters

$15.00+
App - Oysters Al Forno (6)

$18.00

Roasted blue point oysters, prosecco, Roasted garlic, lemon zest, herb crumb.

App - Polpette di Mamma

$17.00

All beef homemade, juicy meatballs served in our Sunday gravy with romano cheese and a side of fresh ricotta (2 meatballs).

App - Rabe e Lugani

$15.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe and sweet lugana sausage in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and crushed hot pepper.

App - Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

5 U12 poached white shrimp served with cocktail sauce

App - Stuffed Clams

$20.00
App - The Skip

$45.00

The skip is from our raw bar and comes with 4 oysters, 4 little neck clams and 4 jumbo shrimp.

App - The Titanic

$90.00

The Titanic is from our raw bar and comes with 10 oysters, 10 little neck clams and 10 jumbo shrimp.

App - Tuscan Tagliere

$24.00

A board of imported cured Italian salumi, aged cheeses, marinated artichokes, olives, roasted peppers, eggplant caponata, estate virgin oil, Serves 2

Pasta