- Home
- /
- West Orange
- /
- Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House
Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House
148 Reviews
$$
410 St. Cloud Ave
West Orange, NJ 07052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Today's Special
App - Beet & Orange Salad
Roasted sweet & sour beets, oranges, fennel, roasted pistachio, crumbled goat cheese in a blood orange vinaigrette
App - Burratta Caponata
Eggplant caponata, toasted Sicilian pistachios, arugula pesto and local honey
App - Oysters Al Forno (6)
Roasted herb-crusted Blue Point oysters, prosecco, roasted garlic and lemon zest
App - Regiano Aranchini
Parmigiana reggiano and fresh mozzarella risotto balls served in a roasted tomato & olive oil sauce.
App - Sauteed Calamari
Fresh New Zealand calamari sautéed with roasted garlic, white wine, tomatoes, roasted fennel and finished with chili and pesto oil
App - Shrimp Bisque
Shrimp brodo, roasted vegetables, crispy pancetta and virgin olive oil
Franks Pan Seared Chicken
1/2 Chicken, 24 hour Citrus Herb brine, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, fall vegetables
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Mama’s Gnocchi
House-made potato dumplings, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula-basil pesto, fior di latte, virgin olive oil
Seared Diver Scallops
Seared Diver Scallops, Vegetable Risotto, Crispy Prosciutto, Seafood brodo
Swordfish
Lemon crumb crusted, garlic braised escarole and farro, lemon basil brodo.
Wild caught Halibut
Tomato Marmalleta crusted wild-caught halibut served with a Tuscan vegetable bean ragu and herb virgin oil.
Soup
Insalate
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts with croutons, grana padano cheese and homemade caesar dressing.
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, charred peppers, fennel, grilled roman artichoke, lemon, olive oil, Shaved Grana Padano.
Cacio Pepe
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cici beans, Kalamata olives, red onions, pecorino romano cheese, cracked pepper served in a chianti vinaigrette
Antipasti
App - Calamari Fritti
Tender fried calamari with fine semolina, homemade calamari sauce and lemon served street-style in a brown paper bag.
App - Charred Pulpo
Charred Pulpo, fingerling potatoes, chipolini onions, cannelini beans, garlic brodo
App - Clams on the Half Shell
App - Cozze Pepate
Wild Caught Mussels in a white garlic sauce or in a marechiara red sauce.
App - Gamberi Verdi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, extra virgin olive oil served in a green pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. ATTENTION CONTAINS TREE NUTS!!!
App - Oysters
App - Oysters Al Forno (6)
Roasted blue point oysters, prosecco, Roasted garlic, lemon zest, herb crumb.
App - Polpette di Mamma
All beef homemade, juicy meatballs served in our Sunday gravy with romano cheese and a side of fresh ricotta (2 meatballs).
App - Rabe e Lugani
Sauteed broccoli rabe and sweet lugana sausage in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and crushed hot pepper.
App - Shrimp Cocktail
5 U12 poached white shrimp served with cocktail sauce
App - Stuffed Clams
App - The Skip
The skip is from our raw bar and comes with 4 oysters, 4 little neck clams and 4 jumbo shrimp.
App - The Titanic
The Titanic is from our raw bar and comes with 10 oysters, 10 little neck clams and 10 jumbo shrimp.
App - Tuscan Tagliere
A board of imported cured Italian salumi, aged cheeses, marinated artichokes, olives, roasted peppers, eggplant caponata, estate virgin oil, Serves 2