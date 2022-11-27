Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle 2 Pelham Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

16" Large Classic Pizza
16" Large Margherita Pizza
12" Small Classic Pizza

Small Plates

Cast Iron Meatball

$15.00

Served with Tomato Ragu & a Scoop of Ricotta

Clams Casino

$16.00

Little Neck Clams, Breadcrumbs & Bacon

Coal Fired Wings

$16.00

with Choice of Traditional, Buffalo or Teriyaki Sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fried Calamari with a Side of our Famous Patsy's Tomato Sauce

Kung Pao Calamari

$17.00

Fried Calamari Tossed in a Sweet & Sour Sauce

PEI Mussels Appetizer

$18.00

Served in Marinara, Fra Diablo, Scarpariello or White Wine Style

Philly Cheese Steak Rolls

$16.00

Served with Garlic Horseradish Aioli

Antipasto Platter

$17.00

Casino Clams, Hot & Sweet Soppressata, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Gorgonzola Dulce, Brie Cheese, Mixed Olives and a Paprika Crostini

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00

with Carrots, Celery, Fennel and Thin Noodles, Finished with Fresh Lime Juice

Arancini Trio

$15.00

Paella, Short Rib and Three Cheese, Served with Rosemary Garlic Aioli, Avocado Puree and Basil Oil

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Served with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Peppers, Cannellini Beans and an Orange Vinaigrette

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes, Tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Insalata di Mare

$18.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops, Clams, Octopus, Cherry Tomatoes, Radicchio, Radish, Red Onions, Avocado Puree and Oregano Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Herb Croutons & Shaved Parmesan, Chopped and Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Bibb & Pear Salad

$15.00

Butter Lettuce, Candied Walnuts, Pears & Shaved Pecorino Tossed with White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Beefsteak Tomatoes Finished with a Balsamic Reduction

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

with Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado Mayo, Crispy Bacon and Blue Cheese Dressing

Sandwiches

The Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken, Meatball or Eggplant

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Baby Arugula, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Salmon, Wasabi Mayo, Tomatoes and Pickled Onions with a Teriyaki Glaze, Served on a Brioche Roll

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

8oz. Grilled Prime Strip Steak, Sautéed Onions, Baby Spinach and Garlic Aioli Served on a Baguette

Burger

$18.00

Angus Ground Beef Burger on a Toasted Brioche Roll

Pizza

12" Small Classic Pizza

$14.00

16" Large Classic Pizza

$17.00

12" Small Margherita Pizza

$16.00

16" Large Margherita Pizza

$19.00

12" Small White Pizza

$16.00

16" Large White Pizza

$19.00

12" Small Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Knots

$12.00

8 Garlic Knots with a Side of Marinara

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

with House Made Marinara

Penne a la Vodka

$20.00

with Diced Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce and a Touch of Heavy Cream

Orecchiette

$23.00

with Ground Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Cherry Tomatoes, White Wine and Garlic Sauce

Linguini & Clams

$25.00

Served in a Tomato Broth, Fra Diavolo or White Wine, Garlic & Oil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

with Homemade Beef Bolognese Sauce, Topped with a Scoop of Fresh Ricotta

Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Octopus, Scallops and Multi Colored Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Over Chitarra Pasta Fra Diavolo

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Baked & Served Over Penne Marinara

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

Half Chicken Roasted in our Wood and Coal Fired Pizza Oven, Sweet & Spicy Sausage, Potatoes and Spicy Cherry Peppers. Finished with a White Wine Lemon Broth

Chicken Martini

$27.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast with a Lemon Butter Sauce Served with Roasted Potatoes & Spinach

Branzino Picatta

$29.00

Pan Seared Branzino Filet with Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms and Traditional Lemon Caper Sauce

Salmon

$29.00

Blackened North Atlantic Salmon Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Cauliflower, Zucchini and Yellow Squash, Finished with a Cajun Butter Sauce

Roasted Shrimp

$29.00

Wild Colossal U10 Shrimp, Crispy Artichokes and Herbed Risotto with Shitake, Trumpet and Oyster Mushrooms and a Citrus Butter Sauce

Short Ribs

$34.00

Boneless Beef Short Ribs Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes with a Cabernet Demi Glaze Sauce and Shaved Parmesan

Roasted Pork Chop

$27.00

14oz Pork Chop with Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Artichokes and Roasted Potatoes, Finished with a Garlic White Wine Sauce

Strip Steak

$36.00

13oz Grilled Prime NY Strip Steak with Sautéed Spinach and French Fries with Garlic Butter (Add Gorgonzola Cheese 3)

PEI Mussels Entree

$28.00

Mussels Over Linguine Served in Marinara, Fra Diablo, Scarpariello or White Wine Style

Sides

Truffle parm Fries

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

Sautéed

Side Meatballs

$9.00

Garlic Mashed

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Kids

Kids Chix Parm

$9.00

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Kids Small Classic Pizza

$12.50

Kids Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Kids Chix Fingers

$9.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

traditional homemade NY cheesecake drizzled in raspberry sauce

Tiramisu

$8.00

made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa

Key Lime Tart

$9.00

sweetened graham cracker cookie crust, tart key lime custard, fresh whipped cream & grated lime zest

Pistachio Cheesecake

$9.00

creamy & delicious pistachio flavored cheesecake with chocolate crust

Brownie

$9.00

delicious warm brownie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Caramel Bread Pudding

$9.00

served with caramel drizzle & a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Smores Pizza 12"

$15.00

nutella, marshmallows & graham crackers

Smores Pizza 16"

$18.00

nutella, marshmallows & graham crackers

Zeppoles

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Berries And Cream

$9.00

Longfords IC 2 Scoop

$7.00

Longfords IC 3 Scoops

$9.00

Candle

Can Soda

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Can

$2.50

Poland Spring Bottle (Plastic)

$2.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Btl

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Corona Btl

$5.00

Coors Lt Btl

$5.00

Miller Lt Btl

$5.00

Heineken Btl

$5.00

Heineken Light Btl

$5.00

Heineken NA Btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$5.00

Menabrea Btl

$5.00

Stella btl

$5.00

1911 Cider Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Guiness btl

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$5.00

Juice Bomb IPA Btl

$5.00

Loyal 9 Berry Lemonade

$7.00

Loyal 9 Lemonade

$7.00

Loyal 9 Iced Tea Lemonade

$7.00

Loyal 9 Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

High Noon Watermellon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

