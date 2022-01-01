Pattaya Thai 2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd

A map showing the location of Pattaya Thai 2794-2 Gulf to Bay BlvdView gallery
Thai
Thai

Pattaya Thai

No reviews yet

2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33782

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Egg Rolls
Tom Yum

Appetizer

Basil Mussels

$8.95

Mussels sautéed in a garlic basil sauce

Cheese Ragoons

$4.95

Cream cheese mixed with spices, nicely wrapped in wonton sheets. Lightly fried and served with raspberry sauce.

Cheese Rolls

$4.95

Shrimp, cream cheese, carrot, and green onion, wrapped in a spring roll sheet then fried. Served with a raspberry sauce

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Ground pork and mix vegetables wrapped in an egg roll sheet and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauc

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crisp greens, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, green and red onions. Topped with peanut dressing

Pattaya Wings

$11.95

Chicken wings marinated with spices and fried until golden brown then tossed in a sweet garlic chili sauce

Pot Stickers

$7.95

Choice of pork or chicken dumplings, pan-fried

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Spring Rolls

$4.50

Vegetable spring roll deep-fried and served with raspberry sauce

Tofu Soups

$4.95

Cabbage, Napa, snow peas, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, and tofu served in a clear broth

Tom Kha

$4.95

A classic Thai soup made with lemongrass, creamy coconut milk, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions

Tom Yum

$4.95

A traditional Thai soup cooked with lemongrass, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions

Fried Icecream

$5.50

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

Curries

Red Curry

$12.95

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk

Green Curry

$12.95

Bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Carrots, tomato, onions and pineapple slices cooked with coconut milk

Panang Curry

$12.95

Bell peppers, water chestnuts, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked in coconut milk

Masaman Curry

$12.95

Potatoes, peanut, onion and carrots cooked with coconut milk

Entrees

Basil

$12.95

Bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, scallions, snow peas and string beans sautéed in a brown sauce infused with Thai basil

Basil Catfish

$15.95

Fried catfish filet served with basil leaves, bell peppers, mushroom, onion, scallions, now peas and string beans

Basil Duck

$20.95

Crispy duck served in a garlic basil garlic sauce mixed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, scallions, snow peas and string beans

Broccoli

$12.95

Stir-fried carrots and broccoli in a house brown sauce

Cashewnut

$12.95

Carrots, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews in a brown sauce

Chili Jam

$12.95

Stir-fried scallions, onions, bell peppers and mushroom in a brown sauce flavored with chili jam paste

Curry Catfish

$15.95

Fried catfish filet cooked in panang sauce with bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, water chestnut and fresh basil leaves

Curry Duck

$20.95

Crispy duck in panang curry combined with chestnuts, pineapple, tomatoes, snow peas, bell peppers and string beans

Garlic

$12.95

choice of meat sautéed with mushroom and served over a bed of lettuce

Ginger

$12.95

Sautéed shredded ginger, water chestnut, celery, carrot, snow peas, onion, scallions and bell peppers in a brown sauce

Pattaya Peanut

$13.95

sautéed with broccoli and carrots served in a peanut sauce

Pepper

$12.95

Sautéed red and green bell peppers, onion and scallion

Prik King

$12.95

Sautéed string beans, bell peppers, onion, scallions and bamboo shoots

Pumpkin Curry

$14.95

Onions, carrots and pumpkin cooked with coconut milk

Sweet & Sour

$12.95

Bell pepper, onion, scallion, cucumbers, pineapples, carrots and snow peas cooked in sweet and sour sauce

Teriyaki

$13.95

Served with white rice, ginger salad and a side of steamed vegetables

Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Curry flavored fried rice mixed with pineapples, scallions, eggs, and carrots

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried rice combined with egg, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions, and Thai basil leaves

Pattaya Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried rice with slices of pineapples, cashew nuts, onions, peppers, scallions and carrots

Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried rice combined with eggs, onions and carrots

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.95

Rice noodles combined with egg, scallions, peanuts and bean sprouts

Siew

$12.95

Stir-fried rice noodles mixed with egg, cabbage, carrot and broccoli

Pattaya Noodles

$12.95

Egg noodles, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, snow peas, celery, onion, scallions and carrots sautéed in a thick brown sauce.

Tom's Noodles

$13.95

Rice noodles, stir-fried with ginger, basil, and mixed veggies

Ladna

$12.95

Pan-fried rice noodles stir fried with eggs and topped with broccoli and carrots in thick gravy

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Clear bean-thread noodles sauteed with mix veggies, and eggs.

Basil Noodles

$12.95

Stir-fried rice noodle combined with fresh basil leaves, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers and snow peas in a brown sauce

Salad

Nam Sod

$11.95

Minced chicken or pork combined with red onions, scallions, fresh ginger, peanuts and cilantro. All tossed in a chili lime dressing.

Num Tok

$13.95

Grilled beef tossed in a lime dressing with toasted rice grains combined with cilantro, red onions, and scallions. Served on top of a bed of lettuce.

Yum Seafood

$14.95

A combination shrimp, scallops, mussels, and squid tossed in a tangy lime dressing with bell peppers and onions on a bed of lettuce and topped with cilantro.

Yum Nau

$13.95

Grilled beef, cilantro, scallions, red onion, cucumber and tomatoes all tossed with crispy greens and a tangy lime dressing.

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Steam Noodles

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Curries/Brown Sauce

$5.00

Sauces/Dressings

$0.50

Drinks

Sodas

$2.50

Teas

$3.50

Domestic Beers

$4.50

Import Beers

$4.50

Red Wines

$6.50

White Wines

$6.00

Bottle Wine

$21.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33782

Directions

