Pattaya Thai Clearwater
2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33765
APPETIZER
- Basil Mussels
Mussels sautéed in a garlic basil sauce$8.95
- Cheese Ragoons
Cream cheese mixed with spices, nicely wrapped in wonton sheets. Lightly fried and served with raspberry sauce.$4.95
- Cheese Rolls
Shrimp, cream cheese, carrot, and green onion, wrapped in a spring roll sheet then fried. Served with a raspberry sauce$4.95
- Egg Rolls
Ground pork and mix vegetables wrapped in an egg roll sheet and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauc$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, green and red onions. Topped with peanut dressing$10.95
- Pattaya Wings
Chicken wings marinated with spices and fried until golden brown then tossed in a sweet garlic chili sauce$11.95
- Pot Stickers
Choice of pork or chicken dumplings, pan-fried$7.95
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes. Choice of dressing.$4.50
- Spring Rolls
Vegetable spring roll deep-fried and served with raspberry sauce$4.50
- Tofu Soups
Cabbage, Napa, snow peas, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, and tofu served in a clear broth$4.95
- Tom Kha
A classic Thai soup made with lemongrass, creamy coconut milk, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions$4.95
- Tom Yum
A traditional Thai soup cooked with lemongrass, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions$4.95
- Fried Icecream$5.50
- Fried Cheesecake$6.95
- Basil Rolls$6.95
DINNER
Curries
- Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk$12.95
- Green Curry
Bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk$12.95
- Yellow Curry
Carrots, tomato, onions and pineapple slices cooked with coconut milk$12.95
- Panang Curry
Bell peppers, water chestnuts, green beans, snow peas and basil leaves cooked in coconut milk$12.95
- Masaman Curry
Potatoes, peanut, onion and carrots cooked with coconut milk$12.95
Entrees
- Basil
Bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, scallions, snow peas and string beans sautéed in a brown sauce infused with Thai basil$12.95
- Basil Catfish
Fried catfish filet served with basil leaves, bell peppers, mushroom, onion, scallions, now peas and string beans$15.95
- Basil Duck
Crispy duck served in a garlic basil garlic sauce mixed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, scallions, snow peas and string beans$20.95
- Broccoli
Stir-fried carrots and broccoli in a house brown sauce$12.95
- Cashew Nut
Carrots, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews in a brown sauce$12.95
- Chili Jam
Stir-fried scallions, onions, bell peppers and mushroom in a brown sauce flavored with chili jam paste$12.95
- Curry Catfish
Fried catfish filet cooked in panang sauce with bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, water chestnut and fresh basil leaves$15.95
- Curry Duck
Crispy duck in panang curry combined with chestnuts, pineapple, tomatoes, snow peas, bell peppers and string beans$20.95
- Garlic
choice of meat sautéed with mushroom and served over a bed of lettuce$12.95
- Ginger
Sautéed shredded ginger, water chestnut, celery, carrot, snow peas, onion, scallions and bell peppers in a brown sauce$12.95
- Pattaya Peanut
sautéed with broccoli and carrots served in a peanut sauce$14.95
- Pepper
Sautéed red and green bell peppers, onion and scallion$12.95
- Prik King
Sautéed string beans, bell peppers, onion, scallions and bamboo shoots$12.95
- Pumpkin Curry
Onions, carrots and pumpkin cooked with coconut milk$14.95
- Sweet & Sour
Bell pepper, onion, scallion, cucumbers, pineapples, carrots and snow peas cooked in sweet and sour sauce$12.95
- Teriyaki
Served with white rice, ginger salad and a side of steamed vegetables$12.95
Fried Rice
- Curry Fried Rice
Curry flavored fried rice mixed with pineapples, scallions, eggs, and carrots$12.95
- Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice combined with egg, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions, and Thai basil leaves$12.95
- Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice combined with eggs, onions and carrots$12.95
- Pattaya Fried Rice$14.95
Noodles
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles combined with egg, scallions, peanuts and bean sprouts$12.95
- Siew
Stir-fried rice noodles mixed with egg, cabbage, carrot and broccoli$12.95
- Pattaya Noodles
Egg noodles, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, snow peas, celery, onion, scallions and carrots sautéed in a thick brown sauce.$12.95
- Tom's Noodles
Rice noodles, stir-fried with ginger, basil, and mixed veggies$14.95
- Lad Na
Pan-fried rice noodles stir fried with eggs and topped with broccoli and carrots in thick gravy$12.95
- Pad Woon Sen
Clear bean-thread noodles sauteed with mix veggies, and eggs.$12.95
- Basil Noodles
Stir-fried rice noodle combined with fresh basil leaves, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers and snow peas in a brown sauce$12.95
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765