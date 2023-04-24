Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pattie Shack

review star

No reviews yet

315 Court St

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

35 - house fries
1 - Simple Shack
10 - Doble Half Melt


Smashed Burgers

1 - Simple Shack

$6.75

patty, american cheese and house sauce

2 - Shack Classic

$7.50

patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and house sauce

3 - Shack Crisp

$7.75

patty, american cheese, crisp fried onions and house sauce

4 - Shack GOM

$7.75

patty, gorgonzola, caramelized onions,mushuroom and house sauce

5 - Shack Onion Love

$7.50

patty, american cheese, grilled onions and house sauce

6 - Shake Lava Melt

$7.50

patty, cheese sauce, pickles jalapeno

7 - Shack Hawaiian

$7.99

Pork patty, cheddar, bacon, grill pineapple, caranelized onions, BBQ and garlic maio.

Grilled Burgers

8 - Classic Cheese Burger

$12.25

8 oz beef ,cheddar, letuce,tomato, redonions,mayo and ketchup, brioche

9 - Grill G.O.M

$12.99

8 oz beef, gorgonzola, caramelized onions,mushuroom brioche

10 - Doble Half Melt

$12.99

8 oz beef, cheddar, bacon,brioche cut in half and dip cheese sauce

11 - Mex

$13.50

8 oz beef, monterey jack, fried egg, pico de gallo, chips sticks, guacacreme sauce, brioche

13 - Toscan

$13.25

8 oz beef, provolone, arugula, tomato, caramelized onionsnpesto mayo

14 - Hawaiian

$13.50

8 oz beef w pork, cheddar, bacon, grill pineapple, caramelized onions, BBQ, garlic mayo

15 - Picanha Grill

$13.99

8 oz 100% fresch picanha, ceddar, bacon, fried egg, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, garlic aiole, brioche

16 - Crisp Chicken

$10.50

fried chicken, coleslaw, tomato,red onions pickles, brioche

17 - Classic Grilled Chicken

$10.50

grilled chicken, suisse cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo, brioche

18 - Toscan Grilled Chicken

$11.50

grilled chicken,provolone, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, pesto mayo, ciabata

12 - Birria Burger

$13.50

beef patty monterey jack birria meat, pico the gallo, guacacreme sauce, chips sticks on brioche

Tacos

19 - Birria Tacos

$14.99

3 grilled corn totilhas w monterey jack, shredded braised meat w pico de gallo ,lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and side consumedip.

20 - Fisch Tacos

$12.99

3 softh flour tortillas, fried cod fileted, cabbage, mango salsa salad, guacacreme sause

21 - Tropical Tacos (veg vegan)

$10.99

3 softh flour tortillas, lettuce, sauteed onions and peppers, grill pineapple, mango salsa

22 -Beef Tacos

$12.50

3 softh flour tortillas, lettuce,pico de gallo, cheese grounded beef (freshly made)

Seafood

27 - Lobster Roll

$28.00

fresh lobster mest, mayo, lettuce buttered roll and fries

28 - Fish and Chipis Sandwisch

$18.99

cod. lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, french fries, side coleslaw and tartar sauce

29 - Mix Seafood Plate

$24.99

fried cod, calamary, shrimp, scallops, french fries, tartar and sweet thay

30 - Fried Shrimp

$17.99

fried shrimp breaded w panco, fries and sweet thay

31 - Fried Calamari

$14.99

fried calamary w banana peppers and fries and sauce

32 - Fried Scallops and Bacon

$21.99

scallops wrapped on bacon w fries and glase sauce

33 - Fried Branzino

$19.99

dipede fried hole fisch over fries and grilled lemons

34 - Broiled Seafood Cassarole

$24.99

cod, calamari, shrimp and scallops, crumbs, fries, coleslaw

Fries and Grill

39 - Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

hot dog and fries

40 - Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

white bread, american cheese and fries

48 - Potato Salad

$3.75

red bliss potatos

49 - Pasta Salad

$3.75

three color pasta

25 - Chicken Skewers

$16.25

chicken breast marinated w onions amd peppers over rice

23 - Beef Skewers

$17.25

steack tips, onions and peppers over rice

24 - Pork Skewers

$16.25

porck marinated, onions and peppers over rice

26 - Chicken Medallion Skewers

$17.25

chicken breast marinated wraped w bacon over rice

Fries Tender and Wings

37 - Chicken Tenders Kids

$8.25

3 pcs chicken tender and fries choice sauce

37 - Chicken Tenders

$10.99

6 pcs chicken tender fries and choice a sauce

38 - Wings s ap

$7.99

6 pcs chicken wings choice sauce

38 - Wings l

$14.99

12 pcs chicken wings choice sauce

Fries

35 - house fries

$3.75

french fries

36 - sweet potato fries

$4.25

sweet potato

37 - truffle parmesan fries

$4.50

fries w troffle glase an parmesan cheese

38 - bacon melt fries

$4.99

fries melted cheese sauce bacon bits (home made) house sauce

39 - bacon lava fries

$4.99

fries melted cheese hot sauce bacon bits (home made) house sauce, jalapeno

40 - top loaded fries

$5.99

fries melted cheese sauce bacon bits (home made) house sauce, chicken tender drizzled ketchup, garlic mayo, house sauce

47 -house rice

$3.75

yellow seasoned rice

Salad

41- Caesar

$7.75

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

42 -Garden Salad

$7.75

iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onios, carrots, cucumber

43 - House Salad

$7.75

iceberg lettuce, arugula, tomato, craisins mix nuts, caramelized onios, queso fresco.

Milkshack / Ice Cream

oreo

$5.49

vanila

$5.49

chocolate

$5.49

strawberry

$5.49

ovomaltine

$5.49

nutella

$5.49

ICE 2 Topics

$4.50

ICE More Topics

$5.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.50

Soda 2 liters

$4.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Strom Energy

$2.50

Power Ade Energy

$3.00

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Body Armor Lyte

$3.00

Vita Coco

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pure Leaf - Tea

$2.00

Apart

ONLY Chicken Skewers

$6.00

ONLY Beef Skewers

$7.00

ONLY Pork Skewers

$6.00

ONLY Chicken Medallion Skewers

$7.00

ONLY Birria Tacos

$4.49

ONLY Fisch Tacos

$4.49

ONLY Tropical Tacos (veg vegan)

$4.00

ONLY Beef Tacos

$4.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

