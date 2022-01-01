BG picView gallery

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

3500 Latrobe Drive

Check streetfoodfinder.com/pattyandthedogs for Pick Up Locations

Charlotte, NC 28211

Classic Patty
BYO Dog
BYO Patty

The Doberman

The Doberman

$9.85

1/4lb Bratwurst boiled in local NoDa Brewing Co. beer and aromatics. Seared on the griddle and served on top of a Toasted Split Top bun with Spicy Brown Mustard and Grilled Onions. ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAY EVENINGS!

Patty(s)

Classic Patty

Classic Patty

$7.40+

1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Turkey Patty

Turkey Patty

$6.70+

1/4 lb. All Turkey Patty, Chipotle Mayo, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun (image shown with Applewood Bacon & White Wisc. Cheddar)

Deadhead Patty

Deadhead Patty

$12.50

1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Horseradish Honey Dijon, House Dill Pickles, Grilled Onions and Peppers & Shredded Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

BYO Patty

BYO Patty

$7.40+

Build Your Own Patty Topped Exactly the Way You Want!

The Dogs

Border Collie

Border Collie

$5.35

1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Ketchup, Relish & Mustard on a Toasted Split Top Bun

Carolina Dingo

Carolina Dingo

$6.75

1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Mustard & Southern Slaw on a Toasted Split Top Bun

The Pitty

The Pitty

$7.65

1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Penny's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese & A Whole Strip of Applewood Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Bun

Brown Lab

Brown Lab

$6.75

1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun

Polish Hound

Polish Hound

$8.75

1/4 lb. Polish Kielbasa, Honey Horseradish Dijon, Potato Stix & Grilled Onions and Peppers on a Warm Hoagie Roll

St. Bernard

St. Bernard

$8.25

1/4 lb. Sweet Italian Sausage, Basil Garlic Aioli & Grilled Onions and Peppers on a Warm Hoagie Roll

BYO Dog

BYO Dog

$5.35

1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!

Sides

Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$2.50

Crunchy, sweet and the perfect Patty or Dog companion

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

$2.50
Elote Corn Salad

Elote Corn Salad

$3.85

An ode to Mexican street corn, roasted corn, chili lime mayo, fresh cilantro and crumbled cotija cheese.

House Dill Pickle Chips

House Dill Pickle Chips

$2.50

In House Made Dill Pickle Chips using our own Dill brine recipe. Bringing you the best pickles in the Queen City. We'll let you be the judge...

Small Chili Cheese Chips

Small Chili Cheese Chips

$3.75

Homemade chili and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on your choice of Sea Salt or BBQ Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips - BBQ

$2.50

Shareable Sides

Large Chili Cheese Chips

$6.50

Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Chips & Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$8.25

Kettle Chips Served with a heaping side of Penny's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese for dipping.

Kettle Chips & Dips

$7.75

Kettle Chips Served with Choice of 2 Dips: Basil Garlic Aioli Penny's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Honey Horseradish Dijon

Patty's "Secret" Menu

Patty's "Secret" Menu....shhhh don't tell him (Favorites of the truck and fans for all)

Patty's Patty

$12.50+

Single OR Double 1/4lb. Angus Patty topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar & Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, Dill Pickles, Lettuce and P&D Throwback Sauce. Just how Patty likes it!

Rod's Dog

$6.15

1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Tomato Slices, Relish, Mayonnaise and Dill Pickle Slices. It's Chef Rod's Favorite cheat day snack!

Carolina Patty

$9.25

1/4lb. Angus Patty topped with Homemade Chili, Southern Slaw, House Dill Pickles, Mustard and Diced Onion. A Southern Classic!

The Splatter Salon Special

$12.15

Double 1/4lb. Turkey Patty with EXTRA BACON!!! The crew of Splatter Salon know how to eat as they make our crew look oh so fresh!

The NY Dog

$6.35

1/6lb All Beef Dog Topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard and Diced Onion

Philly Patty

$9.90

1/4lb. Angus Patty Topped with Grilled Peppers and Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo... Freedom never tasted so good.

Spicy Patty

$11.90

1/4lb. Angus Beef Patty topped with House Pickled Jalapenos, Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Dill Pickles and Bacon.

Drinks

Coca Cola - Glass Bottle

$3.00

Real Sugar Glass Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.00

Root Beer - Glass Bottle

$3.00

Real Sugar Glass Bottle

Fanta Glass Bottle

$3.00

Sprite - Glass Bottle

$3.00

Cheerwine - Glass Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Real Sugar Glass Bottle

Cheerwine Zero - Glass Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Diet - Glass Bottle

Gelato

Gelato Cup

Gelato Cup

$5.25

Choice of Either Vanilla or Chocolate

Classic Sundae

Classic Sundae

$7.25

Choice of Chocolate Sauce or Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream and a Cherry on top of either Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato

Tiramisu Sundae

Tiramisu Sundae

$7.75

Coffee Sauce, Whipped Cream, Ladyfinger Pieces and Cocoa Powder on top of either Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato

Dulce De Leche Sundae

$7.75

Creamy Gelato topped with smooth Caramel Sauce, savory Coffee Sauce and Whipped Cream

Dalmatian Sundae

$7.75

Creamy Gelato topped with Crumbled Oreo Cookie Pieces and Whipped Cream, Topped with a Cherry

Doggie Sundae - Not Gelato (For Dogs)

$3.50
Cheerwine Sundae

Cheerwine Sundae

$7.75

A historic and delicious NC Soda comes to Gelato! Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato Topped with Cheerwine Syrup, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Rin Tin Tin Sundae

Rin Tin Tin Sundae

$7.75

Creamy Gelato topped with chopped Real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream.

Home of Best Dogs In Town, Hand Smashed Patty(s) and Creamy Gelato Treats.

