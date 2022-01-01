Patty Cakes Restaurant & Bakery
214 W. Wexford Ave.
Buckley, MI 49620
Popular Items
Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
Off the grill
Omelet
Western Omelet
Bacon, onion, green pepper, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast
Denver Omelet
Ham, onion, green peppers, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast
Farmers Omelet
Ham, potato, onion, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast
Country Omelet
Ham, potato, onion, american cheese, sausage gravy, hashbrowns & toast
Veggie Omelet
Mushroom, tomato, green pepper, potato, cheddar cheese, hashbrown & toast
Meat & Cheese Omelet
choice of meat & cheese, hasbrown & toast
Cheese Lover Omelet
American, swiss, and cheddar, hashbrowns, & toast
Bear Country Omelet
Onion, sausage, swiss cheese, sausage gravy ontop, hashbrowns & Toast
Spinach & Feta Omelet
Spinach, swiss cheese, onions, tomato, feta cheese, hashbrowns & toast
Everything Omelet
bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, green pepper, potato, mushroom, american, swiss, cheddar cheese,sausage gravy ontop hashbrowns & toast
Irish Omelet
Cornbeef hash, swiss cheese, hashbrowns & toast
Plate
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns &toast
Lite Breakfast
One egg, bacon or sausage, & toast
Hungry Man Breakfast
3 eggs, bacon & sausage, hashbrowns & toast
Country Breakfast
3scrambled eggs with diced ham, hashbrowns & toast
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits with sausage gravy
1/2 order Biscuit & Gravy
1 biscuit with sausage gravy
House Made Hash & Eggs
2eggs, cornbeef hash and toast
Steak & Eggs
Sirlon steak, 2 eggs, hash brown & toast
Country Fried Steak
2 eggs hash brown fried steak, topped with sausage gravy &toast
Breakfast Burrito
2 Scrambled eggs choice of meat green peppers onion cheddar cheese hash browns
Breakfast Bagel
2 Scrambed eggs American cheese, onion, green pepper, lettuce, tomato,chopice of meat on a bagel
Oatmeal
Oatmeal with brorn sugar, milk, choice of toast or muffin
Scrambles
Western Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese with hashbrowns & toast
Denver Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese, with hashbrowns & toast
Sausage Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with Sausage, onion, cheddar cheese, with hashbrowns & toast
Spinach & Feta Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with spinach, onions, mushroom, tomato, feta cheese, with hashbrowns & toast
Veggie Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, potato, chedder cheese, with hashbrowns & toast
Appetizers / Ala Carte
Applesauce
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Side salad
Bowl Chili
Cup Chili
Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Cheese sticks
Chicken tenders
Chili Cheese Fries
Deep fried Mushrooms
Fire Tenders
French Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Clams
fries with gravy
Hush puppies
Side Vegetale
Baked Potato with Butter
Baked Potato with Sour Cream
Loaded Baked Potato
Baskets / Plates
1/2 hot burger plate
1 burger pattie, fries & gravy
Appetizers & Ala Carte
Chicken tenders
4 chicken strips, french fries
Extra Sauce
Fire tenders
4 fire chicken strips, french fries
Fish Basket
cod, fries
hot beef
mashed potato or fries, covered in gravy
hot burger plate
2 burgers patties, fries & gravy,
hot turkey
mashed potato or fries, covered in gravy
Nacho
corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese,lettuce, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream
Quesadilla
cheddar cheese, refried beans, corn chips,s salsa, & sour cream
Seseame chicken plate
4 chicken tenders in sesame sauce served with fried rice
Shrimp basket
cripsy fried shrimp and french fries
Sub Onion Ring
Burger
Dessert
Dinner
Chicken Tenders Dinner
8 chicken tenders, choice potato, side, and veg
Fire Chicken Dinner
8 fire chicken tenders, choice potato, side, and veg
Twin Country Fried Steak Dinneer
2 fried steaks, smotherd in gravy
Smothered Chicken Breast
2 grilled chicken breast, mushroom, onion, peppers, swiss cheese
Fried Clam Dinner
1/2 lb clams
Liver & Onions
1/2 Liver & Onions
Steamed Shrimp Dinner
Sirloin Steak
Surf & Turf
Chicken Pasta Bowl
pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, chicken
Shrimp Pasta Bowl
pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, Shrimp
Steak Pasta Bowl
pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, Steak
Fishermans Platter
cod, shrimp, fried clams, hushpuppies
Sesame Chicken Dinner
8 Sesame chicken tenders with fried rice and vegatble
Cod Dinner
Extra Sauce/Dressing
kids
Salad
LG Autumn
Dried cranberries, mandrian orange, sunflower seed, green pepper, onion,blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken
SM Autumn
Dried cranberries, mandrian orange, sunflower seed, green pepper, onion,blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken
LG Grilled Chicken
tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, pecans, grilled chicken
SM Grilled Chicken
tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, pecans, grilled chicken
LG WInter
green pepper, onion, ap[ple, raisin, pecans, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
Sm Winter
green pepper, onion, ap[ple, raisin, pecans, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
Lg Chef
ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, boiled egg, green pepper, onion, tomaote, crouton
Sm Chef
ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, boiled egg, green pepper, onion, tomaote, crouton
Lg Crispy Chicken
crispy chicken, boiled egg, crumble blue cheese, green peppers, bacon, tomato, onion
Sm crispy Chicken
crispy chicken, boiled egg, crumble blue cheese, green peppers, bacon, tomato, onion
LG Steak
green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, crouton, sirloin steak
Sm. Steak
green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, crouton, sirloin steak
Lg. Rio
corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream
Sm. Rio
corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream
Sandwiches
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house dressing, and rye bread
House club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american & swiss cheese, house dressing, and choice of bread
Chicken Sandwich
Lightly seasoned or hand battered chicken, topped with lettuce and tomato
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, and house dressing
pot roast & chedder
Pot roast and Cheddar, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
Grilled ham & cheese
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of our in house baked Grilled Texas Sliced Bread, with Cheddar, Swiss and American Cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod, leuttuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a bun
Soup or salad & Half sandwich
soup or house salad and half sandwich
Wrap
Chicken Philly Wrap
Grilled chicken, peppers, onion, swiss cheese, house, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Doodad Wrap
crispy chicken american cheese, bacon, lettuce, BBq
Chicken Club Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Steak & Cheddar Wrap
ribeye, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, house dressing
Philly Steak Wrap
shaved ribeye, peppers, onion, swiss cheese, house dressing, lettuce, tomato
Steak House Wrap
shaved ribeye, onoins, mushroom, swiss cheese, steak sauce
Beverage
Coffee
Tea
Milk
hot chocolate
Small Grape Juice
Large Grape Juice
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Orange Soda
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Large Tomato Juice
Small Tomato Juice
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Country cooking with class. Come in and enjoy! Indoor and tropical outdoor seating, spacious parking. Fresh Baked goods.
214 W. Wexford Ave., Buckley, MI 49620