Patty Cakes Restaurant & Bakery

214 W. Wexford Ave.

Buckley, MI 49620

Order Again

Popular Items

Cod Dinner
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Blueberry Pancake

Breakfast Sides

1 egg

$1.49

2 egg

$1.99

Side Bacon

$4.49

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.99

cornbeef hash

$6.99

extra cheese

$1.29

Side Ham

$4.49

Hash Browns

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$4.49

Side Sausage Patties

$4.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Smothered Hashbrown

$6.49

Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar cheese, ontop hashbronws

Toast

$1.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Blue Berry Pancake & Meat

$5.79

Kids Egg, Meat, Toast

$4.99

Kids French Toast & Meat

$4.99

Kids Pancakes & meat

$4.99

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Off the grill

Blueberry Pancake

$3.49+

French toast

$3.99

Pancake

$2.99+

Raisin French toast

$5.99

Waffle

$3.99+

Sub Cake

$2.99

Omelet

Western Omelet

$9.99

Bacon, onion, green pepper, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Ham, onion, green peppers, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast

Farmers Omelet

$9.99

Ham, potato, onion, american cheese, hashbrowns & toast

Country Omelet

$10.99

Ham, potato, onion, american cheese, sausage gravy, hashbrowns & toast

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

Mushroom, tomato, green pepper, potato, cheddar cheese, hashbrown & toast

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

choice of meat & cheese, hasbrown & toast

Cheese Lover Omelet

$9.99

American, swiss, and cheddar, hashbrowns, & toast

Bear Country Omelet

$10.99

Onion, sausage, swiss cheese, sausage gravy ontop, hashbrowns & Toast

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$9.99

Spinach, swiss cheese, onions, tomato, feta cheese, hashbrowns & toast

Everything Omelet

$12.99

bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, green pepper, potato, mushroom, american, swiss, cheddar cheese,sausage gravy ontop hashbrowns & toast

Irish Omelet

$11.99

Cornbeef hash, swiss cheese, hashbrowns & toast

Plate

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns &toast

Lite Breakfast

$4.50

One egg, bacon or sausage, & toast

Hungry Man Breakfast

$8.99

3 eggs, bacon & sausage, hashbrowns & toast

Country Breakfast

$7.99

3scrambled eggs with diced ham, hashbrowns & toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

2 biscuits with sausage gravy

1/2 order Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

1 biscuit with sausage gravy

House Made Hash & Eggs

$10.99

2eggs, cornbeef hash and toast

Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Sirlon steak, 2 eggs, hash brown & toast

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

2 eggs hash brown fried steak, topped with sausage gravy &toast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

2 Scrambled eggs choice of meat green peppers onion cheddar cheese hash browns

Breakfast Bagel

$7.99

2 Scrambed eggs American cheese, onion, green pepper, lettuce, tomato,chopice of meat on a bagel

Oatmeal

$4.49

Oatmeal with brorn sugar, milk, choice of toast or muffin

Scrambles

Western Scramble

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese with hashbrowns & toast

Denver Scramble

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese, with hashbrowns & toast

Sausage Scramble

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with Sausage, onion, cheddar cheese, with hashbrowns & toast

Spinach & Feta Scramble

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with spinach, onions, mushroom, tomato, feta cheese, with hashbrowns & toast

Veggie Scramble

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, potato, chedder cheese, with hashbrowns & toast

Appetizers / Ala Carte

Applesauce

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Side salad

$2.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Cheese sticks

$6.99

Chicken tenders

$6.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Deep fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fire Tenders

$6.99

French Fries

$1.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried Clams

$4.99

fries with gravy

$2.99

Hush puppies

$3.99

Side Vegetale

$1.99

Baked Potato with Butter

$1.99

Baked Potato with Sour Cream

$2.59

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.59

Baskets / Plates

1/2 hot burger plate

$7.99

1 burger pattie, fries & gravy

Appetizers & Ala Carte

Chicken tenders

$9.99

4 chicken strips, french fries

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Fire tenders

$10.99

4 fire chicken strips, french fries

Fish Basket

$10.99

cod, fries

hot beef

$9.99

mashed potato or fries, covered in gravy

hot burger plate

$10.99

2 burgers patties, fries & gravy,

hot turkey

$9.99

mashed potato or fries, covered in gravy

Nacho

$9.99

corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese,lettuce, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream

Quesadilla

$9.99

cheddar cheese, refried beans, corn chips,s salsa, & sour cream

Seseame chicken plate

$10.99

4 chicken tenders in sesame sauce served with fried rice

Shrimp basket

$10.99

cripsy fried shrimp and french fries

Sub Onion Ring

$4.99

Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.99

Burger

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$7.49

Double Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Double Burger

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger

$9.49

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

French Fries

$1.99

French Fries with Gravy

$2.99

Onion Ring

$6.99

Dessert

Warm apple crisp

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$6.00

Turtle sundae

$6.00

Pie of the day

$4.50

Pie ala mode

$6.00

ice cream scoop

$4.50

Milk shake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

8 chicken tenders, choice potato, side, and veg

Fire Chicken Dinner

$13.99

8 fire chicken tenders, choice potato, side, and veg

Twin Country Fried Steak Dinneer

$15.99

2 fried steaks, smotherd in gravy

Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.99

2 grilled chicken breast, mushroom, onion, peppers, swiss cheese

Fried Clam Dinner

$10.99

1/2 lb clams

Liver & Onions

$10.99

1/2 Liver & Onions

$7.99

Steamed Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Surf & Turf

$15.99

Chicken Pasta Bowl

$13.99

pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, chicken

Shrimp Pasta Bowl

$15.99

pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, Shrimp

Steak Pasta Bowl

$15.99

pasta, garlic, olive oil, peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives,diced tomato, topped with parmesan cheese, Steak

Fishermans Platter

$16.99

cod, shrimp, fried clams, hushpuppies

Sesame Chicken Dinner

$16.99

8 Sesame chicken tenders with fried rice and vegatble

Cod Dinner

$15.99

Extra Sauce/Dressing

2 Oz. Extra Sauce/ Dip/ Dressing

$0.99

kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Pizzas

Unavailable Online - Please Call Into Restaurant

Salad

LG Autumn

$10.99

Dried cranberries, mandrian orange, sunflower seed, green pepper, onion,blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken

SM Autumn

$8.99

Dried cranberries, mandrian orange, sunflower seed, green pepper, onion,blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken

LG Grilled Chicken

$10.99

tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, pecans, grilled chicken

SM Grilled Chicken

$8.99

tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, pecans, grilled chicken

LG WInter

$10.99

green pepper, onion, ap[ple, raisin, pecans, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Sm Winter

$8.99

green pepper, onion, ap[ple, raisin, pecans, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Lg Chef

$10.99

ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, boiled egg, green pepper, onion, tomaote, crouton

Sm Chef

$8.70

ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, boiled egg, green pepper, onion, tomaote, crouton

Lg Crispy Chicken

$10.99

crispy chicken, boiled egg, crumble blue cheese, green peppers, bacon, tomato, onion

Sm crispy Chicken

$8.99

crispy chicken, boiled egg, crumble blue cheese, green peppers, bacon, tomato, onion

LG Steak

$13.99

green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, crouton, sirloin steak

Sm. Steak

$10.99

green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, crouton, sirloin steak

Lg. Rio

$10.99

corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream

Sm. Rio

$8.99

corn chips, beans, taco meat, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, black olives,salsa & sour cream

Sandwiches

Reuben

$9.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house dressing, and rye bread

House club

$9.99

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american & swiss cheese, house dressing, and choice of bread

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Lightly seasoned or hand battered chicken, topped with lettuce and tomato

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, and house dressing

pot roast & chedder

$9.99

Pot roast and Cheddar, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and house dressing

Grilled ham & cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Your Choice of our in house baked Grilled Texas Sliced Bread, with Cheddar, Swiss and American Cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fried cod, leuttuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a bun

Soup or salad & Half sandwich

$7.99

soup or house salad and half sandwich

Wrap

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, onion, swiss cheese, house, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Doodad Wrap

$9.99

crispy chicken american cheese, bacon, lettuce, BBq

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Steak & Cheddar Wrap

$9.99

ribeye, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, house dressing

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.99

shaved ribeye, peppers, onion, swiss cheese, house dressing, lettuce, tomato

Steak House Wrap

$9.99

shaved ribeye, onoins, mushroom, swiss cheese, steak sauce

Beverage

Coffee

$1.79

Tea

$1.79

Milk

$1.79

hot chocolate

$1.79

Small Grape Juice

$1.49

Large Grape Juice

$1.99

Small Orange Juice

$1.49

Large Orange Juice

$1.99

Small Apple Juice

$1.49

Large Apple Juice

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Soda

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Lemonade

$1.99

Large Tomato Juice

$1.99

Small Tomato Juice

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bake Goods

Cinnamon Rolls

$1.75

Danishes

$1.99

Donuts

$1.15

Dozen Donuts

$11.50

Loafs of Bread

Muffins

$1.99

Pecan Rolls

$1.99

Carmel Apple Rolls

$1.99

Pumpkin Roll

$1.99

Grilled Peacan Roll

$0.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Country cooking with class. Come in and enjoy! Indoor and tropical outdoor seating, spacious parking. Fresh Baked goods.

Location

214 W. Wexford Ave., Buckley, MI 49620

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

