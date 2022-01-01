Patty Flemings Irish Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Fingers(Basket)
Fish & Chips
Bowl Crab Chowder

Starters & Shareables

Pineapple Salsa Bowl (Over Rice)

$10.99

Catfish Nuggets

$9.49

Potato Skins

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings Basket

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Dipping Bread Sticks

$7.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$8.99

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Build Your Own Flatbread

$13.99

Bourbon FLATBREAD

$14.99

Philly FLATBREAD

$14.99

Chicken Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$9.99

12 Traditional Wings

$16.99

18 Traditional Wings

$23.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

18 Boneless Wings

$18.99

Nachos

Personal Nacho

$11.99

Small Nacho

$15.99

Large Nacho

$19.99

Kickin' Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Build Your Own Burger

Burger

$8.99

Specialty Burgers

Patty Melt

$10.99

Rodeo Burger

$10.99

Moltus Burger

$11.99

Huskie Burger

$11.99

Patty Mac Burger

$10.99

Reuben Burger

$11.99

Soups

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.45

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.25

Cup Chili

$3.25

Bowl Chili

$4.25

Cup French Onion

$3.99

Bowl French Onion

$4.99

Cup of Reuben

$3.25

Bowl of Reuben

$4.25

Cup Crab Chowder

$3.25

Bowl Crab Chowder

$4.25

Cup Turkey Stew

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Turkey Stew

$5.25Out of stock

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

Richland Township

$10.99

French Dip

$11.99

Philly

$11.99

Hemlock Slim

$10.99

Turkey Melt

$10.99

East Coast Chicken

$11.99

Gyro

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

B.L.T.

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

Summer Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Shrimp & Pineapple Salsa Salad

$13.99

Dinners

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Perch Dinner

$17.99

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

10oz Chopped Steak

$14.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$11.99

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$13.99

Bourbon Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Baskets

Fish & Chips (Basket)

$12.99

Chicken Fingers(Basket)

$9.99

Fried Shrimp(Basket)

$11.99

Lake Perch(Basket)

$13.99

Catfish Nuggets(Basket)

$10.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tavern Chips

$4.99

Tossed Salad

$3.25

Grilled Vegetables

$2.99

Small Fries

$3.99

Small Tavern Chip

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potato with Gravy

$3.25

Garlic Loaf

$3.50

Side Loaded Mashed

$4.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Lavender Fizz

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29Out of stock

Vernors

$2.29

Diet Vernors

$2.29

Squirt

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.89

Decaf

$1.89

Hot Tea

$1.89

Lemonade

$2.29

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.29

Water

Little Huskies

(Kids) Chicken Fingers

$7.00

(Kids) Spaghetti

$6.00

(Kids) Grilled Cheese

$6.00

(Kids) Hot Dog

$6.00

(Kids) Pizza

$7.00

(Kids) Cheeseburger

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Mexi Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Asian

$0.75

Bourbon

$0.75

Parmesan Garlic

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Ex. Sauce

$0.75

Ex. Dressing

$0.75

Ajus

$2.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Raspberry Walnut

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Lime

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

French

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Specials

Burger Fry & Drink

$10.00

Italian Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Club Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Dipping Bread Sticks

$6.99

Mexican Flatbread

$14.99Out of stock

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Dublin Philly

$10.99Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Queso Burger

$11.99Out of stock

2 Street Tacos W/Chips & Queso

$13.99Out of stock

1 Street Taco W/Chips & Queso

$9.99Out of stock

Greek Burger

$11.99

Bourbon FLATBREAD

$14.99

Philly FLATBREAD

$14.99

Patty Mac Burger

$10.99

Black & Blue Burger

$11.99

Gyro FLATBREAD

$14.99

Turkey Stew w/Salad & Italian Bread

$11.99Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Specials

Corned Beef Special

$13.99Out of stock

Drunken Irishman

$10.99

Reuben Burger

$11.99

Dessert

Cheesecake Chimis

$4.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Peppermint Patty Bunt Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Vanilla Almond Funfetti

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Colada cake

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock

Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Bunt Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$6.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade soups, house roasted meats, fresh hand pattied burgers and more. We believe that extra step is totally worth it!

Website

Location

6540 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603

Directions

Gallery
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

Map
