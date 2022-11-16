Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3

Henrietta, NY 14623

Cheeseburger Plate
Double CHZ
Small Fries

Burgers and Sandwiches

Patty Shack Special

$13.00

Double Patty with American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup on a house bun. Includes Large Fries and Beverage.

Single

$6.50

Single patty with your choice of toppings, Served on a bun of your choice.

Single CHZ

$7.00

Double 2

$7.50

Double CHZ

$8.00

Triple 3

$8.50

Triple CHZ

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

B.L.T

$6.00

Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of bun.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Red Hot

$4.50

Fish Fry Battered (Friday Only)

$15.50

Fish Fry Breaded (Friday Only)

$15.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon, egg, American cheese on a grilled hard roll.

Shaved Steak Sandwich

$7.50

Topped with grilled onions, grilled peppers, And American cheese on your choice of bun.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

Topped with grilled onions, grilled peppers, And American cheese on your choice of bun.

Plates

Hamburger Plate

$11.99

2 Hamburger patties over your choice of 2 sides, topped with your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger Plate

$12.99

2 Cheeseburger patties over your choice of 2 sides, topped with your choice of toppings.

2 Red Hot Plate

$10.99

Combo Plate (1 Burger + 1 Red Hot)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast over your choice of 2 sides, topped with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Cheese Plate

$9.99

Single Meat Plate

$9.99

3. Meat Plate

$13.99

Shaved Steak Plate

$12.99

Served with grilled peppers, onions, and American cheese over your choice of 2 sides.

Wrap It Up

Shaved Steak Wrap

$10.99

Shaved steak, grilled peppers and onions, shredded lettuce, American cheese, jalapeno ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

B.L.T Wrap

$9.99

Shredded lettuce, real bacon bits, diced tomatoes and mayo in a flour tortilla.

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, real bacon bits, and American cheese in a flour tortilla.

Big Shack Wrap

$10.99

Ground Angus Reserve, Patty shack sauce, pickles, onions, cheese in a flour tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese in a flour tortilla.

Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapeno ranch sauce, lettuce, bacon, tomatoes in a flour tortilla.

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$10.99

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Salad Pita

$9.99

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, bacon strips.

White Albacore Tuna Salad Pita

$9.99

White Albacore Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese.

Sides

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

3 warm salted pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.99

Large Fries

$5.00

Large Cajun Fries

$5.50

Small Fries

$4.00

Small Cajun Fries

$4.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Chowder (Friday Only)

$5.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Homefries

$3.50

Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke

$2.99

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz Sprite

$2.99

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.99

20oz Root Beer

$2.99

20oz Bottled Water

$2.49

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Oreo Milkshake

$5.99

Signature Shack Shake

$6.49

GO GREEN! Vanilla Ice Cream, Irish Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Flavoring.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Great Food Made Fast

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta, NY 14623

