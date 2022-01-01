Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patty Smash Go

review star

No reviews yet

3720 West Tropicana Avenue suite 1

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Popular Items

French Fries
Classic Burger
Classic Crispy Chicken

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.39

$14.39

2 beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, PSGKB Burger Sauce, toasted bun

Classic Jr. Burger

$12.39

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, PSGKB Burger Sauce, toasted bun

Cheesy Classic Burger (vegan cheese)

$16.89

$16.89

2 beef patties, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, PSGKB Burger Sauce, toasted bun

Cheesy Classic Jr Burger (vegan cheese)

$14.39

Beef patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, PSGKB Burger Sauce, toasted bun

Onion Jam

$18.39

$18.39

2 beef patties, vegan Provolone cheese, arugula, red onion jam, garlic mayo, toasted bun

A La Merguez

$17.89Out of stock

2 beef and lamb blend patties, roasted peppers, cilantro tahini, toasted bun

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.89

Beef patty, toasted bun, small side of fries

Chicken

Classic Crispy Chicken

$13.39

$13.39

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, PSGKB Chicken Sauce, toasted bun

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$13.39

$13.39

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, Honey Sriracha sauce, toasted bun

BBQ Crispy Chicken

$13.39

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, BBQ sauce, toasted bun

Crispy Chicken & Slaw

$13.89

$13.89

Crispy chicken breast, purple Coleslaw, mustard, toasted bun

Grilled Chicken

$13.39

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, garlic mayo, toasted bun

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.39

Crispy, all white meat chicken tenders

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$13.39

Crispy, all white meat chicken tenders

Salads

Cobb

$15.89

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, vinaigrette

Arugula Mango

$12.39

Arugula, mango, cucumber, red onion, vinaigrette

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Onion Strings

$4.00+

Fried Pickles

$3.00

Purple Slaw

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.50

Spring water

$1.50

Kids

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.89

Beef patty, toasted bun, small side of fries

Kids Chicken & Fries

$11.39

Crispy chicken breast, toasted bun, small side of fries

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Kosher Burger

