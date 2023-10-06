Breakfast

platters

Pattis signature

$13.99

eggs your way

$8.49

chicken fried steak and eggs

$12.99

chicken fried chicken and eggs

$11.99

chicken and waffle

$12.99

pancakes and eggs

$10.99

biscuit and gravy

$6.99

omelets

build your own omelet

$10.99

pattis spicy omelet

$8.99

egg white omelet

$8.99

add ons

hash brown

$2.50

sausage 2 patty

$2.99

bacon 2 pieces

$2.99

ham

$2.99

1 egg your way

$1.99

biscuit 1 pc

$1.99

sausage bacon gravy

$2.99

1 pancake

$2.99

1 waffle

$6.99

add toast

$1.00

side of fresh fruit

$2.50

add ice cream scoop

$2.99

oat meal with milk

$4.99

add 2 eggs your way

$3.99

add 3 eggs your way

$4.99

add beef patty

$5.99

add avocado

$2.99

sandwich

signature breakfast sandwich

$9.99

biscuit sandwich

$9.99

avocado toast

$12.99

chicken and waffle sandwich

$13.49

breakfast sweets

waffle

$10.99

pancake

$10.99

tacos

build your own tacos

$2.50

tacos platter

$9.99

drinks

house blend coffee

$2.99

decaf house blend coffee

$3.49

soft drink

$2.99

lemonade

$3.50

ice tea

$2.99

fresh squeezed orange juice

$3.99

apple juice

$2.49

milk shakes

$5.99

root beer

$3.49

milk

$2.49

chocolate milk

$3.49

perrier

$2.99

water

root beer float

$4.50

pack of root beer

$10.99

lunch

appetizers

chicken tenders

$8.99

fried pickles

$5.99

mozarella sticks

$6.99

patti's fries

$8.99

onion rings

$5.99

sweet potato fries

$4.99

fried shrimps

$12.99

supper sampler

$14.99

salads

avocado grilled chicken salad

$12.99

spinach strawberry salad

$12.99

chicken cesar salad

$10.99

shrimps avocado salad

$12.99

goat cheese salad

$12.99

burgers

the classic

$10.99

oh my cheese

$11.99

double the cheese

$15.99

cheese spicy burger

$13.49

mushroom swiss

$13.49

bbq bacon

$13.49

meet the vegan

$12.99

the golden child burger

$12.99

lava burger

$13.99

dr cheese

$13.99

classic mozzarella

$13.99

sandwiches

philly cheese steak sandwich

$12.99

chicken and waffle

$12.99

grilled chicken sandwich

$11.99

crispy chicken sandwich

$11.99

spicy chicken sandwich

$12.99

avocado chicken sandwich

$13.99

blt with fries

$9.99

chicken and waffle sandwich

$13.49

platters

chicken fried chicken

$13.99

chicken fried steak

$14.99

grilled chicken platter

$13.99

fried catfish

$12.99

mixed sea food platter

$14.99

daily dish

$10.99

sides

side of fries

$4.50

side of green beans

$3.99

side of mashed potatoes

$3.99

side of gravy

$2.50

extras 1 chicken

$3.99

extras 1 burger meat

$4.99

side salad

$4.99

add bacon

$2.99

add carrots

$3.99

add butter beans

$3.99

add peas

$3.99

add corn

$3.99

add one catfish

$6.99

5 pcs of hushpuppies

$3.99

add avocado

$2.99

desserts

cheese cake

$5.99

sweet waffle

$12.99

add 1 scoop of ice cream

$2.50

1 scoop of ice cream

$3.50

Cookie

$1.75

lunch dessert deal

$9.99

2 scoops of ice cream

$6.00

brownie

$3.99

wings

6 wings with fries

$10.99

10 wings

$12.99

open wings

$19.99

kids menu

kids section

grilled cheese sandwich with fries

$8.99

3 kids chicken tenders with fries

$8.99

kids burger with fries

$8.99

kids eggs your way

$5.99

kids pancake and eggs

$5.99