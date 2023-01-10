Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patty's Taco House

2422 S Hackberry St

San Antonio, TX 78210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Guisada
Bacon & Egg
Potato & Egg

Breakfast Plates

#1 Country Sausage Ranchero Plate

$9.89

Two eggs, country sausage guisado, beans, and potatoes. Served with ranchero sauce.

#2 Country Sausage & Egg Plate

$7.39

Country sausage scramble with eggs. Served with beans & potatoes.

#3 Ham & Egg Plate

$7.39

Two eggs, ham, beans, and potatoes. Served with ranchero sauce.

#4 Huevos Rancheros Plate

$8.89

Two eggs with ranchero sauce. Served with bacon strips, beans & potatoes.

#5 Chorizo & Egg Plate

$7.98

Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs. Served with beans & potatoes.

#6 Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$7.98

Two eggs scrambled with peppers, onion, tomatoes. Served with beans & potatoes.

#7 Bacon & Eggs Plate

$8.89

Two eggs & 2 bacon strips. Served with potatoes.

#8 Chilaquiles Plate

$8.89

Served with beans & potatoes.

#9 Chicharron Plate

$7.98

Served with beans & potatoes.

#10 Pork Chop Plate

$12.89

One pork chop, two eggs, beans & potatoes.

#11 Pancake Plate

$9.89

Two pancakes, two eggs & 2 bacon strips.

#12 French Toast Plate

$8.89

Two pieces of french toast, two eggs & two bacon strips.

#13 Waffle Plate

$10.10

One waffle, two eggs & bacon strips.

#14 Steak and Egg Plate

$18.29

One strip steak, two Eggs, beans & potatoes. Served with two tortillas.

#15 Oatmeal

$6.90

Served with toast bread.

#16 Ham and Cheese Omelet Plate

$9.59

Served with beans & potatoes.

#17 Grande Ranchero Plate

$13.89

Two eggs, ham, two bacon strip, and two sausage patties. Served with beans & potatoes.

#18 Machacado Plate

$10.10

Dry meat with jalapeno pepper, onions and tomatoes scrambled with eggs. Served with beans, potatoes & two tortillas.

#19 Pork Sausage & Egg Plate

$10.05

2 Sausage patties with egg, beans, and potatoes.

#20 Biscuits and Gravy Plate

$10.89

Two eggs, two sausage patties or bacon, two biscuits. Served with gravy and potatoes.

Tacos

**********************

Asada

$4.54

Bacon & Egg

$2.74

Bacon & Potato

$2.74

Bacon Taco

$2.49

BBQ (Saturday Only)

$3.79

Bean & Bacon

$2.74

Bean & Cheese

$1.98

Bean & Egg

$1.98

Bean Taco

$1.98

Beef or Chicken Crispy Taco

$3.50

Beef or Chicken Fajitas

$4.54

Beef or Chicken Puffy Taco

$3.99

Carne Guisada

$4.35

Chicharron

$2.80

Chicharron & Egg

$3.30

Chilaquiles

$2.98

Chorizo & Beans

$2.23

Chorizo & Egg

$2.23

Chorizo & Potatoes

$2.23

Country Sausage

$3.10

Country Sausage & Egg

$2.80

Country Sausage Ala Mexicana

$3.10

Country Sausage Guisado

$3.35

Egg Taco

$1.98

Fajitas Ranchero

$4.54

Gordita (choice of filling)

$5.60

Guacamole Taco

$3.25

Ham & Egg

$2.80

Ham & Potato

$2.55

Huevos a la Mexicana

$1.98

Lengua (Guisada or Lampriada)

$4.54

Machacado

$3.74

Migas

$2.98

Picadillo

$3.94

Pollo Taco

$2.80

Pork Chop Taco

$5.74

Pork Sausage & Egg

$2.80

Potato & Bacon

$2.49

Potato & Bean

$1.98

Potato & Egg

$1.98

Potato Ranchero

$1.98

Potato Taco

$1.98

Potatoe a la Mexicana

$2.23

Rice & Bean

$2.23

Super Taco (ham, egg, pot, cheese & bacon)

$4.98

Tripa

$4.54

Weenie & Egg

$1.98

Weenie Taco

$1.98

Lunch Plates

#22 Flauta Plate

$8.10

Two chicken flautas with sour cream and guacamole.

#23 Puffy Taco Plate

$9.98

Two beef or chicken puffy tacos.

#24 Mini Puffy Taco Plate

$9.98

One beef or chicken puffy taco & one cheese enchilada.

#25 Soft Taco Plate

$9.98

Two beef or chicken soft taco.

#26 Crispy Taco Plate

$9.98

Two beef or chicken crispy taco.

#27 Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.98

Three cheese enchiladas.

#28 Enchilada Plate

$11.39

Three beef or chicken enchiladas.

#29 Carne Guisada Plate

$12.79

Beef tips with gravy.

#30 Picadillo Plate

$11.79

Ground meat.

#31 Gordita Plate

$11.98

One beef or chicken gordita & one cheese enchilada.

#32 Lengua Plate

$13.95

#33 Mexican Plate

$12.79

Two beef enchiladas, one beef crispy taco & one bean and cheese chalupa.

#34 Steak Ranchero Plate

$18.29

Grilled rib steak covered in ranchero sauce & one cheese enchilada.

#35 Fajita Ranchero Plate

$16.29

Fajitas served with ranchero sauce.

#36 Fajita Plate

$16.29

Beef or chicken fajitas.

#37 Tripa Plate

$13.95

#38 Asada Plate

$16.29

#39 Don Juan Special

$15.29

One beef or chicken gordita, one beef or chicken puffy taco one cheese enchilada & one quesadilla.

#40 Enchiladas Verdes

$11.39

"3 chicken enchiladas "

#41 Super Quesadilla

$16.29

One beef or chicken quesadilla with guacamole and sour cream.

#42 Chalupa Plate

$10.39

Two bean and cheese chalupa. Add meat $3.50

#43 Pork Chop Plate

$18.29

Two pork chops

#44 Quesadillas Plate

$10.39

Catering Fajita Bowl

$16.29

Pan de dulce

$2.00

The Light Side

LS#4 Egg Plate

$7.20

One egg, beans, potatoes & one slice of bacon

LS#11 Pancake Plate

$7.20

One pancake, one egg & one slice of bacon

LS#27 Cheese Enchilada Plate

$8.10

One cheese enchilada, rice & beans

LS#29 Carne Guisada Plate

$9.79

Beef tips with gravy, rice & beans

LS#30 Picadillo Plate

$8.99

Ground Beef, rice & beans

Caldos

Caldo de Res SMALL

$10.98

Vegetable beef soup

Caldo de Res LARGE

$12.98

Vegetable beef soup

Caldo de Pollo SMALL

$9.10

Vegetable chicken soup

Caldo de Pollo LARGE

$11.10

Vegetable chicken soup

Menudo with Onions & Lemon SMALL

$10.29

Menudo with Onions & Lemon LARGE

$12.29

Tortilla Soup

$11.98

With Beef or Chicken Puffy Taco

Ensalads

Fajitas Salad

$12.89

Beef or Chicken Fajitas

Guacamole Salad

$8.20

Taco Salad

$10.88

Beef or Chicken

Chalupas

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$1.98

Beans & Cheese

Beef or Chicken Chalupa

$3.15

Beef or Chicken

Super Chalupa

$3.98

Beef, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Nachos

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$7.79

Beans, Cheese & Jalapenos

Super Nachos

$10.10

Beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomato & jalapenos.

Fajita Nachos

$15.89

Beef or chicken, beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes & jalapenos

Side Orders

Avacado Slice (2)

$2.50

Avacado Slice (4)

$5.00

Beef or Chicken Enchilada (1)

$3.39

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$2.75

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Chile Toreado

$0.75

Chips & Cheese Sauce

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Corn Tortilla (2)

$1.09

Dozen Tortillas

$6.50

Flautas (2)

$3.89

Flour Tortilla (2)

$1.09

Gordita Tortilla Only

$2.80

Large Ranchero Sauce

$2.29

Large Side of Guacamole

$4.74

Omelet

$4.50

Pancake (1)

$2.49

Pork Chop (1)

$5.74

Quesadilla Cheese

$2.79

Quesadilla Flour Beef or Chicken Fajita

$5.98

Shredded Chicken

$2.99

Side Country Guisada Gravy

$1.75

Side of 2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Side of 8oz Green Hot Sauce

$2.98

Side of 8oz Pico De Gallo

$2.98

Side of Asada

$5.49

Side of Bacon (2)

$3.98

Side of Beans

$2.89

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$3.50

Side of Biscuits (2)

$2.50

Side of Borracho Beans

$2.89

Side of Carne Guisada

$5.49

Side of Carne Guisada Gravy

$1.75

Side of Cheese Sauce (8oz)

$5.99

Side of Chicharron

$3.99

Side of Chilaquiles

$3.98

Side of Chorizo & Beans

$3.98

Side of Chorizo & Egg

$3.98

Side of Chorizo & Potato

$3.98

Side of Cilantro (2oz)

$0.75

Side of Country Sausage & Egg

$3.89

Side of Country Sausage Guisada

$5.49

Side of Country Sausage Plain

$5.49

Side of Egg

$2.49

Side of Fajita Beef or Chicken

$5.49

Side of French Toast (2)

$4.49

Side of Ham

$2.98

Side of Ham & Egg

$3.98

Side of Huevos A La Mexicana

$3.89

Side of Jalapeño

$0.75

Side of Lemons Large

$1.98

Side of Lemons Small

$0.75

Side of Onions (2oz)

$0.75

Side of Onions (8oz)

$3.00

Side of Pancakes (2)

$4.98

Side of Picadillo

$4.49

Side of Pork Sauage & Egg

$3.89

Side of Potato

$2.89

Side of Potato A La Mexicana

$3.24

Side of Potato Ranchero

$3.24

Side of Rice

$2.89

Side of Salad (8oz)

$3.99

Side of Sausage Patties (2)

$3.98

Side of Sherred Chicken

$4.79

Side of Sour Cream Large

$1.98

Side of Sour Cream Small

$0.89

Side of Toast Bread (2)

$1.99

Side of White Cheese (2oz)

$0.99

Side of White Cheese (8oz)

$3.99

Side of Yellow Cheese (2oz)

$0.99

Side of Yellow Cheese (8oz)

$3.99

Small Guacamole

$2.74

Small Ranchero Sauce

$1.23

Soft Taco Beef or Chicken (1)

$3.39

Steak

$10.98

Waffle

$6.98

White Gravy

$2.75

Candy

Mexican Candy

$1.50

Gum

$0.35

Catering

Menudo Gallon (4) 32oz Cups

$48.00

(4) 32 oz Cups Of Menudo with 8 Tortillas, Lemons, Onions, Cilantro, and Pig Feet Optional

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.15

Big Red

$3.23

Big Red Zero

$3.09

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$3.23

Coffee Box

$19.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.23

Dr Pepper

$3.23

Gallon Lemonade

$12.00

Gallon Tea

$6.75

Horchata

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.23

Hot Tea

$3.23

Iced Tea

$3.23

Kids Drink

$2.23

Lemonade

$3.74

Mexican Coke

$2.79

Milk

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$3.23

Orange Juice

$3.15

Pepsi

$3.23

Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino

$3.23

Sierra Mist

$3.23

Swamp Water

$3.74

Tropicana

$3.23

To-Go Cup

$0.50

Monday Daily Specials

#11 Pancake plate

$7.29

Two Chorizo and Bean Tacos

$3.75

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$9.25

Flautas Plate

$9.25

Two chicken flautas w/ sour cream & guacamole, rice, beans, tortillas & tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Patty's Taco House is Renowned for quality food and service, our customer satisfaction has always been our priority since we opened our doors in 1985. We proudly offer the San Antonio area unforgettable Mexican classics, including enchiladas and tacos made with homemade tortillas.

