Patty's Taco House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Patty's Taco House is Renowned for quality food and service, our customer satisfaction has always been our priority since we opened our doors in 1985. We proudly offer the San Antonio area unforgettable Mexican classics, including enchiladas and tacos made with homemade tortillas.
2422 S Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78210
