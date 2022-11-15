Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patty Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1207 4800 South

Taylorsville, UT 84123

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries
Cheesburger with Fries
Pastrami Cheeseburger with Fries

Burgers with Fries

Hamburger with Fries

Hamburger with Fries

$9.89+

Hamburger (No Cheese), cooked to order with hand formed patties.

Cheesburger with Fries

Cheesburger with Fries

$10.89+

Cheeseburger, cooked to order

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$11.89+
Patty Daddy (Triple) with Fries

Patty Daddy (Triple) with Fries

$17.59

Triple Cheeseburger with Bacon AND Pastrami

Pastrami Cheeseburger with Fries

Pastrami Cheeseburger with Fries

$11.89+

Sandwiches with Fries

BLT with Fries

BLT with Fries

$9.89

Includes Fries Comes with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Grilled Cheese with Fries

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.99

Includes Fries

Grilled Cheese Veggie Sandwich with Fries

$10.89

Includes, Mayo, Onion, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Xtra Grilled Onions, Xtra Grilled Mushrooms

Drinks

22oz Fountain Soda

22oz Fountain Soda

$2.89
Can of Soda

Can of Soda

$2.25

Ice cold soda pop

Dasani (16.9oz)

Dasani (16.9oz)

$2.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

It gives you wings

Bottle of Soda

Bottle of Soda

$2.89

16.9oz Bottle

Individual Items

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.89+

Hand formed fresh beef cooked to order.

Cheesburger

Cheesburger

$8.89+
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.89+

Hand formed fresh beef cooked to order.

Pastrami Cheeseburger

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$9.89+

Includes Cheese and Pastrami. Hand formed fresh beef patties, cooked to order.

Patty Daddy (Triple)

Patty Daddy (Triple)

$15.89

Triple Cheeseburger with Pastrami and Bacon!!

BLT

BLT

$7.89

Solo BLT - Includes Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.89

2 slices of American Cheese melted between an inside out hamburger bun!

Small Fry

Small Fry

$3.59

Includes 1 Fry sauce

Large Fry

Large Fry

$6.59

Includes 2 Fry Sauce

Grilled Cheese Veggie Sandwich

$9.39

Includes, Mayo, Onion, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Xtra Grilled Onions, Xtra Grilled Mushrooms

Desserts

No Bake Oatmeal Cookie

No Bake Oatmeal Cookie

$1.89

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cooked to order burgers and fries! Hand formed patties prepared daily. Fresh, never frozen beef.

Website

Location

1207 4800 South, Taylorsville, UT 84123

Directions

