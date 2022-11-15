Patty Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cooked to order burgers and fries! Hand formed patties prepared daily. Fresh, never frozen beef.
Location
1207 4800 South, Taylorsville, UT 84123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Bien Hoa, Taylorsville - 4146 Carriage Sq
No Reviews
4146 Carriage Sq Taylorsville, UT 84119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Taylorsville
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Taylorsville