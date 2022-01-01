Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Vegan

Patunia's

review star

No reviews yet

3248 HIGHWAY 155

LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248

"Beef" Empanada - (VG)

"Beef" Empanada - (VG)

$3.00

Made from scratch smoked paprika crust filled with seasoned, marinated "beef" filling, red and green peppers - baked or fried.

Smoked Chick'n Empanada - (V)

Smoked Chick'n Empanada - (V)

$3.00

Made from scratch seasoned crust filled with marinated smoked chick'n, red peppers, celery and garlic - fried.

Seasoned Fried Brussels Sprouts (V)(GF)

Seasoned Fried Brussels Sprouts (V)(GF)

$8.00

Deep fried brussels, seasoned and topped with house-made smoked paprika aioli.

Seasoned Fries (V)

$5.00

Shoestring fries, dusted with Patunia's signature seasoning blend. Served with a side of house made vegan aioli.

Beignets (VG)

$8.00

Covered in powdered sugar, served w/ side of chocolate syrup.

The Best Grilled Cheese (VG)

The Best Grilled Cheese (VG)

$10.00

Marinated and roasted chick'n, veggie bacon, cheddar, swiss, provolone and avocado - grilled.

Na'cho Mama's Nachos (V)

Na'cho Mama's Nachos (V)

$12.00

Fresh fried flour tortillas topped with chick'n, black beans, chz sauce, avocados and pickled jalapenos.

Chick'n & Waffles (V)

Chick'n & Waffles (V)

$12.00

Three mini corn waffles served with triple battered vegan fillets and choice of 100% maple or spicy syrup.

Quinn's Sliders - (V)

Quinn's Sliders - (V)

$15.00

Two chorizo Sliders with vegan cheese, roma tomato, green leaf lettuce and house-made smoked paprika aioli, served with seasoned fried brussels sprouts.

El Cubanito Blanco - (VG)(SF)

El Cubanito Blanco - (VG)(SF)

$12.00

The hearty no-so-Cuban sandwich. Slow roasted veggie "pork", swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles pressed with honey butter on fresh, locally sourced (lard free) Cuban bread. Served on a bead of potato straws.

Don't Cluck with Me (V)(SF)

Don't Cluck with Me (V)(SF)

$14.00

Lightly battered, soy free cutlet deep fried and served with our signature vegan mac, seasoned fried brussels, house-made vegan smoked paprika aioli and BBQ sauce.

Kids Simple Grilled Cheese (V)(VG)(SF)

$10.00

Grilled cheese with choice of cheddar and provolone or vegan Chao Chz, served with seasoned fried brussels sprouts.

Kids Tenders (VG)(SF)

$10.00

Two battered chick'n strips, deep-fried. Served with seasoned brussels sprouts or fries. Comes with drink.

Kids Mini Chick'n and Waffles (V)(SF)

$10.00

Two mini corn waffles and two battered chick'n strips served with 100% pure maple syrup.

Bucket - O - Cluck (V) - 45 Min Wait

Bucket - O - Cluck (V) - 45 Min Wait

$45.00

Four servings of our classic "Don't Cluck with Me"; Triple battered fried vegan cutlets, fried brussels sprouts, and vegan mac.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
100% Meat-free kitchen serving comfort food, casually.

3248 HIGHWAY 155, LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248

Patunia's Food Truck image
Patunia's Food Truck image
Patunia's Food Truck image
Patunia's Food Truck image

