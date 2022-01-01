Food Trucks
Vegan
Patunia's
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
100% Meat-free kitchen serving comfort food, casually.
Location
3248 HIGHWAY 155, LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248
Gallery
