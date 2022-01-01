Pizza
Salad
Italian
Patxi's Pizza Lafayette
846 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3577 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA 94549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek - 1375 N Broadway
No Reviews
1375 n broadway walnut creek, CA 94596
View restaurant