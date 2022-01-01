Patxi's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Patxi's Pizza Lafayette

846 Reviews

$$

3577 Mt Diablo Blvd

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO THIN
10" BYO PAN
12" BYO DEEP

N/A Beverages

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Diet Coke

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Bottled Root Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pomegranate Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$4.50

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$5.00

Red Wine

Patxi's House Red GLS

$8.00

Nieto Senetiner Malbec

$9.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Chianti

$8.00

Patxis Red Sangria

$8.00

Patxi's House Red BTL

$24.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL

$35.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL

$33.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL

$36.00

White Wine

Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)

$5.00

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Orange Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Pineapple Juice for Mimosas

$3.50

Patxi's House White GLS (HH)

$5.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

Josh Cellars Rose GLS

$10.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS

$11.00

McManis Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Wente

$12.00

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)

$3.50

Moscato

$8.00

Patxi's House White GLS

$9.00

Standford Brut

$8.00

Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL

$24.00

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$33.00

Patxi's House White BTL

$24.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$33.00

Josh Cellars Rose BTL

$34.00

McManis Chardonnay BTL

$33.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Wente

$38.00

10" Thin

10" Bianco Verde THIN

10" Bianco Verde THIN

$19.00
10" BYO THIN

10" BYO THIN

$14.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN

10" Classic Supreme THIN

$21.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN

10" Classic Veggie THIN

$19.00
10" Funghi THIN

10" Funghi THIN

$17.00
10" Margherita THIN

10" Margherita THIN

$16.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$17.00
10" Salsiccia THIN

10" Salsiccia THIN

$19.00

10" Spicy BBQ THIN

$20.00
10" Spinacini THIN

10" Spinacini THIN

$17.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN

10" Tre Porcellini THIN

$20.00

10" Vin Chicken THIN

$20.00

10" Dolce Salato THIN

$20.00

14" Thin

14" Bianco Verde THIN

14" Bianco Verde THIN

$28.00
14" BYO THIN

14" BYO THIN

$19.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN

14" Classic Supreme THIN

$30.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN

14" Classic Veggie THIN

$28.00
14" Funghi THIN

14" Funghi THIN

$25.00
14" Margherita THIN

14" Margherita THIN

$22.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$25.00
14" Salsiccia THIN

14" Salsiccia THIN

$28.00

14" Spicy BBQ THIN

$30.00
14" Spinacini THIN

14" Spinacini THIN

$25.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN

14" Tre Porcellini THIN

$30.00

14" Vin Chicken THIN

$30.00

14" Dolce Salato THIN

$29.00

10" Deep

10" BBQ Chicken DEEP

10" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$26.00
10" BYO DEEP

10" BYO DEEP

$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$28.00

10" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$26.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP

10" Classic Meat DEEP

$23.00
10" Favorite DEEP

10" Favorite DEEP

$23.00
10" Greek DEEP

10" Greek DEEP

$24.00
10" Special DEEP

10" Special DEEP

$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto DEEP

10" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$23.00
10" Vegan DEEP

10" Vegan DEEP

$23.00

10" Cinque Carne DEEP

$29.00

12" Deep

12" BBQ Chicken DEEP

12" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$31.00
12" BYO DEEP

12" BYO DEEP

$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$32.00

12" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$31.00
12" Classic Meat DEEP

12" Classic Meat DEEP

$27.00
12" Favorite DEEP

12" Favorite DEEP

$27.00
12" Greek DEEP

12" Greek DEEP

$29.00
12" Special DEEP

12" Special DEEP

$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP

12" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$27.00
12" Vegan DEEP

12" Vegan DEEP

$27.00

12" Cinque Carne DEEP

$33.00

14" Deep

14" BBQ Chicken DEEP

14" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$37.00
14" BYO DEEP

14" BYO DEEP

$24.00
14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$36.00

14" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$36.00
14" Classic Meat DEEP

14" Classic Meat DEEP

$32.00
14" Favorite DEEP

14" Favorite DEEP

$32.00
14" Greek DEEP

14" Greek DEEP

$34.00
14" Special DEEP

14" Special DEEP

$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto DEEP

14" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$32.00
14" Vegan DEEP

14" Vegan DEEP

$32.00

14" Cinque Carne DEEP

$37.00

10" Pan

10" BBQ Chicken PAN

10" BBQ Chicken PAN

$26.00
10" BYO PAN

10" BYO PAN

$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate PAN

10" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$28.00

10" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

10" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$26.00
10" Classic Meat PAN

10" Classic Meat PAN

$23.00
10" Favorite PAN

10" Favorite PAN

$23.00
10" Greek PAN

10" Greek PAN

$24.00
10" Special PAN

10" Special PAN

$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto PAN

10" Spinach Pesto PAN

$23.00
10" Vegan PAN

10" Vegan PAN

$23.00

10" Cinque Carne PAN

$29.00

12" Pan

12" BBQ Chicken PAN

12" BBQ Chicken PAN

$31.00
12" BYO PAN

12" BYO PAN

$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate PAN

12" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$32.00

12" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

12" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$31.00
12" Classic Meat PAN

12" Classic Meat PAN

$27.00
12" Favorite PAN

12" Favorite PAN

$27.00
12" Greek PAN

12" Greek PAN

$29.00
12" Special PAN

12" Special PAN

$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto PAN

12" Spinach Pesto PAN

$27.00
12" Vegan PAN

12" Vegan PAN

$27.00

12" Cinque Carne PAN

$33.00

14" Pan

14" BBQ Chicken PAN

14" BBQ Chicken PAN

$37.00
14" BYO PAN

14" BYO PAN

$23.00
14" Chicago Ultimate PAN

14" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$36.00

14" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

14" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$36.00
14" Classic Meat PAN

14" Classic Meat PAN

$32.00
14" Favorite PAN

14" Favorite PAN

$32.00
14" Greek PAN

14" Greek PAN

$34.00
14" Special PAN

14" Special PAN

$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto PAN

14" Spinach Pesto PAN

$32.00
14" Vegan PAN

14" Vegan PAN

$32.00

14" Cinque Carne PAN

$37.00

Starters Online

Patxi's Garlic Bread

Patxi's Garlic Bread

$6.00
Sd Caesar Salad

Sd Caesar Salad

$8.00
Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00
Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$9.00
Patxi's Sausage Roll

Patxi's Sausage Roll

$11.00
Patxi's Meatballs

Patxi's Meatballs

$12.00
Famous Spicy Artichoke Dip

Famous Spicy Artichoke Dip

$12.00
Burrata Bruschetta

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00
Wings Your Way

Wings Your Way

$12.00

SMMC

$13.00

Piadinas Online

Uptown Pladina

Uptown Pladina

$12.00
Whole Hog Pladina

Whole Hog Pladina

$12.00
Forager Pladina

Forager Pladina

$12.00

Sandwiches Online

Patxi's Spicy Italian

Patxi's Spicy Italian

$12.00
Burrata Caprese Sandwich

Burrata Caprese Sandwich

$12.00
Patxi's Meatball Sandwich

Patxi's Meatball Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Pesto Melt Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Soups/Salads Online

Hearty Minestrone Soup Cup

Hearty Minestrone Soup Cup

$6.00
Chicken Pesto Soup Cup

Chicken Pesto Soup Cup

$6.00
Patxi's Caesar

Patxi's Caesar

$12.00
Italian Chopped

Italian Chopped

$16.00
Patxi's Insalata

Patxi's Insalata

$11.00
Greek

Greek

$13.00

Desserts Online

Giant Cheesecake

$12.00

Stromboli

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.50

Kid's Menu Online

Kids Cheese Piadine

Kids Cheese Piadine

$6.00
BYO Kids Pizza

BYO Kids Pizza

$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00
Carrots & Celery

Carrots & Celery

$2.00
Kids Chicken & Cheese Piadine

Kids Chicken & Cheese Piadine

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3577 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Patxi's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.0 • 1,638
1275 South Main St Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Broderick Walnut Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1548 BONANZA STREET Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Slice House - Walnut Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,276
1500 Mt Diablo Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek - 1375 N Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1375 n broadway walnut creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Manakish
orange starNo Reviews
2905 N. Main st. Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 8,161
23 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
orange star4.6 • 5,414
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT
orange star4.7 • 4,704
960 Moraga Rd #1 Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Social Bird
orange star5.0 • 4,190
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000155 - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 998
3518 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston