Patxi's Pizza LA
39 Reviews
$$
1011 S. Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
N/A Beverages
Kid's Drink
$2.00
Diet Coke
$3.95Out of stock
Cherry Coke
$3.95Out of stock
Sprite
$3.95Out of stock
Fanta Orange
$3.95Out of stock
Bottled Root Beer
$5.00Out of stock
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$3.95Out of stock
Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Juice
$4.10Out of stock
Orange Juice
$4.10Out of stock
Pineapple Juice
$4.10Out of stock
Pomegranate Juice
$4.10Out of stock
Apple Juice
$4.10Out of stock
Iced Tea
$3.95Out of stock
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
$5.00Out of stock
Acqua Panna Still Water
$5.00Out of stock
Ginger Ale
$3.95Out of stock
Tonic Water
$3.95Out of stock
Hot Tea
$3.50Out of stock
Arnold Palmer
$3.95Out of stock
Coffee
$3.00Out of stock
Decaf
$3.00Out of stock
RedBull
$5.00Out of stock
Milk
$3.50
Coke
$5.00
Red Wine
Patxi's House Red GLS
$11.00
Nieto Senetiner Malbec
$11.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS
$14.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS
$11.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
$14.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS
$12.00
Chianti
$8.00
Patxis Red Sangria
$10.00
Patxi's House Red BTL
$26.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL
$44.00
Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL
$35.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL
$35.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$44.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL
$38.00
White Wine
Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)
$5.00
Cupcake Prosecco GLS
$11.00
Orange Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Pineapple Juice for Mimosas
$3.50
Patxi's House White GLS (HH)
$5.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$11.00
Josh Cellars Rose GLS
$12.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS
$13.00
McManis Chardonnay GLS
$11.00Out of stock
Lemon Drop Drink
$14.00
Hard Lemonade
$12.00
Hard Lemonad Palmer
$12.00
Wente
$12.00
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)
$3.50
Moscato
$8.00
Patxi's House White GLS
$10.00
Standford Brut
$10.00
Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL
$26.00
Cupcake Prosecco BTL
$35.00
Patxi's House White BTL
$26.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$35.00
Josh Cellars Rose BTL
$36.00
McManis Chardonnay BTL
$35.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL
$40.00
Wente
$38.00
N/A Beverages (LA)
Coke
$5.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Cherry Coke
$5.00
Sprite
$5.00
Fanta Orange
$5.00
Boylan's Root Beer
$4.50
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$7.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$4.25
Cranberry Juice
$3.75
Orange Juice
$3.75
Pineapple Juice
$3.75
Pomegranate Juice
$3.75
Apple Juice
$3.75
Iced Tea
$5.00
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
$4.50
Acqua Panna Still Water
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$5.00
Tonic Water
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Coffee
$4.00
Decaf
$4.00
Flavored Lemonade
$4.75
Dr Pepper
$5.00
10" Thin
10" Bianco Verde THIN
$21.00
10" BYO THIN
$16.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN
$23.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN
$21.00
10" Funghi THIN
$19.00
10" Margherita THIN
$18.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$19.00
10" Salsiccia THIN
$21.00
10" Spicy BBQ THIN
$22.00
10" Spinacini THIN
$19.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN
$22.00
10" Vin Chicken THIN
$22.00
10" Dolce Salato THIN
$22.00
14" Thin
14" Bianco Verde THIN
$30.00
14" BYO THIN
$21.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN
$32.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN
$30.00
14" Funghi THIN
$27.00
14" Margherita THIN
$24.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$27.00
14" Salsiccia THIN
$30.00
14" Spicy BBQ THIN
$32.00
14" Spinacini THIN
$27.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN
$32.00
14" Vin Chicken THIN
$32.00
14" Dolce Salato THIN
$31.00
10" Deep
10" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$28.00
10" BYO DEEP
$20.00
10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$30.00
10" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$25.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$28.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP
$25.00
10" Favorite DEEP
$25.00
10" Greek DEEP
$26.00
10" Special DEEP
$25.00
10" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$25.00
10" Vegan DEEP
$25.00
10" Cinque Carne DEEP
$29.00
12" Deep
12" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$33.00
12" BYO DEEP
$22.00
12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$34.00
12" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$29.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$33.00
12" Classic Meat DEEP
$29.00
12" Favorite DEEP
$29.00
12" Greek DEEP
$31.00
12" Special DEEP
$29.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$29.00
12" Vegan DEEP
$29.00
12" Cinque Carne DEEP
$33.00
14" Deep
14" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$39.00
14" BYO DEEP
$26.00
14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$38.00
14" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$34.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$38.00
14" Classic Meat DEEP
$34.00
14" Favorite DEEP
$34.00
14" Greek DEEP
$36.00
14" Special DEEP
$34.00
14" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$34.00
14" Vegan DEEP
$34.00
14" Cinque Carne DEEP
$37.00