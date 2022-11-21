- Home
- San Carlos
- Pizza
- Patxi's Pizza - San Carlos
Pizza
Italian
Salad
Patxi's Pizza San Carlos
1,132 Reviews
$$
677 Laurel St
Suite B
San Carlos, CA 94070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Beverages
Kid's Drink
$1.50
Diet Coke
$3.95
Cherry Coke
$3.95
Sprite
$3.95
Fanta Orange
$3.95
Bottled Root Beer
$4.50
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$3.95
Lemonade
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Pineapple Juice
$3.95
Pomegranate Juice
$3.95
Apple Juice
$3.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
$4.50
Acqua Panna Still Water
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$3.95
Tonic Water
$3.95
Hot Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.95
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
RedBull
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Coke
$3.95
Red Wine
Patxi's House Red GLS
$8.00
Nieto Senetiner Malbec
$9.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS
$12.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS
$9.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
$12.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS
$10.00
Patxis Red Sangria
$8.00
Patxi's House Red BTL
$24.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL
$42.00
Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL
$35.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL
$33.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$42.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL
$36.00
White Wine
Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)
$5.00
Cupcake Prosecco GLS
$9.00
Orange Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Pineapple Juice for Mimosas
$3.50
Patxi's House White GLS (HH)
$5.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$9.00
Josh Cellars Rose GLS
$10.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS
$11.00
McManis Chardonnay GLS
$9.00
Wente
$12.00
Cupcake Split
$10.00
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)
$3.50
Moscato
$8.00
Patxi's House White GLS
$9.00
Standford Brut
$8.00
Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL
$24.00
Cupcake Prosecco BTL
$33.00
Patxi's House White BTL
$24.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$33.00
Josh Cellars Rose BTL
$34.00
McManis Chardonnay BTL
$33.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL
$38.00
Wente
$38.00
10" Thin
10" Bianco Verde THIN
$19.00
10" BYO THIN
$14.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN
$21.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN
$19.00
10" Funghi THIN
$17.00
10" Margherita THIN
$16.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$17.00
10" Salsiccia THIN
$19.00
10" Spicy BBQ THIN
$20.00
10" Spinacini THIN
$17.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN
$20.00
10" Vin Chicken THIN
$20.00
10" Dolce Salato THIN
$20.00
14" Thin
14" Bianco Verde THIN
$28.00
14" BYO THIN
$19.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN
$30.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN
$28.00
14" Funghi THIN
$25.00
14" Margherita THIN
$22.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$25.00
14" Salsiccia THIN
$28.00
14" Spicy BBQ THIN
$30.00
14" Spinacini THIN
$25.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN
$30.00
14" Vin Chicken THIN
$30.00
14" Dolce Salato THIN
$29.00
10" Deep
10" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$26.00
10" BYO DEEP
$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$28.00
10" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$26.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP
$23.00
10" Favorite DEEP
$23.00
10" Greek DEEP
$24.00
10" Special DEEP
$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$23.00
10" Vegan DEEP
$23.00
10" Cinque Carne DEEP
$29.00
12" Deep
12" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$31.00
12" BYO DEEP
$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$32.00
12" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$31.00
12" Classic Meat DEEP
$27.00
12" Favorite DEEP
$27.00
12" Greek DEEP
$29.00
12" Special DEEP
$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$27.00
12" Vegan DEEP
$27.00
12" Cinque Carne DEEP
$33.00
14" Deep
14" BBQ Chicken DEEP
$37.00
14" BYO DEEP
$24.00
14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP
$36.00
14" Chicken Fajita DEEP
$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP
$36.00
14" Classic Meat DEEP
$32.00
14" Favorite DEEP
$32.00
14" Greek DEEP
$34.00
14" Special DEEP
$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto DEEP
$32.00
14" Vegan DEEP
$32.00
14" Cinque Carne DEEP
$37.00
10" Pan
10" BBQ Chicken PAN
$26.00
10" BYO PAN
$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate PAN
$28.00
10" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)
$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN
$26.00
10" Classic Meat PAN
$23.00
10" Favorite PAN
$23.00
10" Greek PAN
$24.00
10" Special PAN
$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto PAN
$23.00
10" Vegan PAN
$23.00
10" Cinque Carne PAN
$29.00
12" Pan
12" BBQ Chicken PAN
$31.00
12" BYO PAN
$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate PAN
$32.00
12" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)
$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN
$31.00
12" Classic Meat PAN
$27.00
12" Favorite PAN
$27.00
12" Greek PAN
$29.00
12" Special PAN
$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto PAN
$27.00
12" Vegan PAN
$27.00
12" Cinque Carne PAN
$33.00
14" Pan
14" BBQ Chicken PAN
$37.00
14" BYO PAN
$23.00
14" Chicago Ultimate PAN
$36.00
14" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)
$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN
$36.00
14" Classic Meat PAN
$32.00
14" Favorite PAN
$32.00
14" Greek PAN
$34.00
14" Special PAN
$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto PAN
$32.00
14" Vegan PAN
$32.00
14" Cinque Carne PAN
$37.00