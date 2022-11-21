Patxi's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Patxi's Pizza San Carlos

1,132 Reviews

$$

677 Laurel St

Suite B

San Carlos, CA 94070

N/A Beverages

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Diet Coke

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Bottled Root Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pomegranate Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$4.50

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$3.95

Red Wine

Patxi's House Red GLS

$8.00

Nieto Senetiner Malbec

$9.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Patxis Red Sangria

$8.00

Patxi's House Red BTL

$24.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL

$35.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL

$33.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL

$36.00

White Wine

Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)

$5.00

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Orange Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Pineapple Juice for Mimosas

$3.50

Patxi's House White GLS (HH)

$5.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

Josh Cellars Rose GLS

$10.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS

$11.00

McManis Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Wente

$12.00

Cupcake Split

$10.00

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)

$3.50

Moscato

$8.00

Patxi's House White GLS

$9.00

Standford Brut

$8.00

Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL

$24.00

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$33.00

Patxi's House White BTL

$24.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$33.00

Josh Cellars Rose BTL

$34.00

McManis Chardonnay BTL

$33.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Wente

$38.00

10" Thin

10" Bianco Verde THIN

10" Bianco Verde THIN

$19.00
10" BYO THIN

10" BYO THIN

$14.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN

10" Classic Supreme THIN

$21.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN

10" Classic Veggie THIN

$19.00
10" Funghi THIN

10" Funghi THIN

$17.00
10" Margherita THIN

10" Margherita THIN

$16.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$17.00
10" Salsiccia THIN

10" Salsiccia THIN

$19.00

10" Spicy BBQ THIN

$20.00
10" Spinacini THIN

10" Spinacini THIN

$17.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN

10" Tre Porcellini THIN

$20.00

10" Vin Chicken THIN

$20.00

10" Dolce Salato THIN

$20.00

14" Thin

14" Bianco Verde THIN

14" Bianco Verde THIN

$28.00
14" BYO THIN

14" BYO THIN

$19.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN

14" Classic Supreme THIN

$30.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN

14" Classic Veggie THIN

$28.00
14" Funghi THIN

14" Funghi THIN

$25.00
14" Margherita THIN

14" Margherita THIN

$22.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$25.00
14" Salsiccia THIN

14" Salsiccia THIN

$28.00

14" Spicy BBQ THIN

$30.00
14" Spinacini THIN

14" Spinacini THIN

$25.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN

14" Tre Porcellini THIN

$30.00

14" Vin Chicken THIN

$30.00

14" Dolce Salato THIN

$29.00

10" Deep

10" BBQ Chicken DEEP

10" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$26.00
10" BYO DEEP

10" BYO DEEP

$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$28.00

10" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

10" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$26.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP

10" Classic Meat DEEP

$23.00
10" Favorite DEEP

10" Favorite DEEP

$23.00
10" Greek DEEP

10" Greek DEEP

$24.00
10" Special DEEP

10" Special DEEP

$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto DEEP

10" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$23.00
10" Vegan DEEP

10" Vegan DEEP

$23.00

10" Cinque Carne DEEP

$29.00

12" Deep

12" BBQ Chicken DEEP

12" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$31.00
12" BYO DEEP

12" BYO DEEP

$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

12" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$32.00

12" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

12" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$31.00
12" Classic Meat DEEP

12" Classic Meat DEEP

$27.00
12" Favorite DEEP

12" Favorite DEEP

$27.00
12" Greek DEEP

12" Greek DEEP

$29.00
12" Special DEEP

12" Special DEEP

$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP

12" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$27.00
12" Vegan DEEP

12" Vegan DEEP

$27.00

12" Cinque Carne DEEP

$33.00

14" Deep

14" BBQ Chicken DEEP

14" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$37.00
14" BYO DEEP

14" BYO DEEP

$24.00
14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

14" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$36.00

14" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

14" Chicken Tikka Masala DEEP

$36.00
14" Classic Meat DEEP

14" Classic Meat DEEP

$32.00
14" Favorite DEEP

14" Favorite DEEP

$32.00
14" Greek DEEP

14" Greek DEEP

$34.00
14" Special DEEP

14" Special DEEP

$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto DEEP

14" Spinach Pesto DEEP

$32.00
14" Vegan DEEP

14" Vegan DEEP

$32.00

14" Cinque Carne DEEP

$37.00

10" Pan

10" BBQ Chicken PAN

10" BBQ Chicken PAN

$26.00
10" BYO PAN

10" BYO PAN

$18.00
10" Chicago Ultimate PAN

10" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$28.00

10" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$23.00
10" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

10" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$26.00
10" Classic Meat PAN

10" Classic Meat PAN

$23.00
10" Favorite PAN

10" Favorite PAN

$23.00
10" Greek PAN

10" Greek PAN

$24.00
10" Special PAN

10" Special PAN

$23.00
10" Spinach Pesto PAN

10" Spinach Pesto PAN

$23.00
10" Vegan PAN

10" Vegan PAN

$23.00

10" Cinque Carne PAN

$29.00

12" Pan

12" BBQ Chicken PAN

12" BBQ Chicken PAN

$31.00
12" BYO PAN

12" BYO PAN

$20.00
12" Chicago Ultimate PAN

12" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$32.00

12" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$27.00
12" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

12" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$31.00
12" Classic Meat PAN

12" Classic Meat PAN

$27.00
12" Favorite PAN

12" Favorite PAN

$27.00
12" Greek PAN

12" Greek PAN

$29.00
12" Special PAN

12" Special PAN

$27.00
12" Spinach Pesto PAN

12" Spinach Pesto PAN

$27.00
12" Vegan PAN

12" Vegan PAN

$27.00

12" Cinque Carne PAN

$33.00

14" Pan

14" BBQ Chicken PAN

14" BBQ Chicken PAN

$37.00
14" BYO PAN

14" BYO PAN

$23.00
14" Chicago Ultimate PAN

14" Chicago Ultimate PAN

$36.00

14" Chicken Fajita PAN (Copy)

$32.00
14" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

14" Chicken Tikka Masala PAN

$36.00
14" Classic Meat PAN

14" Classic Meat PAN

$32.00
14" Favorite PAN

14" Favorite PAN

$32.00
14" Greek PAN

14" Greek PAN

$34.00
14" Special PAN

14" Special PAN

$32.00
14" Spinach Pesto PAN

14" Spinach Pesto PAN

$32.00
14" Vegan PAN

14" Vegan PAN

$32.00

14" Cinque Carne PAN

$37.00

Starters Online

Patxi's Garlic Bread

Patxi's Garlic Bread

$6.00
Sd Caesar Salad

Sd Caesar Salad

$8.00
Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00
Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$9.00
Patxi's Sausage Roll

Patxi's Sausage Roll

$11.00
Patxi's Meatballs

Patxi's Meatballs

$12.00
Famous Spicy Artichoke Dip

Famous Spicy Artichoke Dip

$12.00
Burrata Bruschetta

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00
Wings Your Way

Wings Your Way

$12.00

SMMC

$13.00

Piadinas Online

Uptown Pladina

Uptown Pladina

$12.00