- Home
- /
- Santa Barbara
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Patxi's Pizza - Santa Barbara
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches
Patxi's Pizza Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
515 State St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Kid's Drink
$2.00
Diet Coke
$3.95
Cherry Coke
$3.95
Sprite
$3.95
Fanta Orange
$3.95
Bottled Root Beer
$4.50
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$3.95
Lemonade
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Pineapple Juice
$3.95
Pomegranate Juice
$3.95
Apple Juice
$3.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
$4.50
Acqua Panna Still Water
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$3.95
Tonic Water
$3.95
Hot Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.95
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
RedBull
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Coke
$3.95
Red Wine
Qupe Syrah
$11.00
Josh Cab
$11.00
Patxi's House Red GLS
$11.00
Nieto Senetiner Malbec
$11.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS
$14.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS
$11.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
$14.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS
$12.00
Patxis Red Sangria
$10.00
Patxi's House Red BTL
$26.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL
$44.00
Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL
$35.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL
$35.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$44.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL
$38.00
Qupe Syrah
$39.00
Josh Cab
$39.00
White Wine
FS Sav Blanc
$8.00
La Gio Prosecco
$9.00
Qupe Chard
$11.00
Josh Rose Glass
$8.00
Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)
$5.00
Cupcake Prosecco GLS
$11.00
Orange Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Pineapple Juice for Mimosas
$3.50
Patxi's House White GLS (HH)
$5.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$11.00
Josh Cellars Rose GLS
$11.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS
$13.00
McManis Chardonnay GLS
$11.00
Wente
$12.00
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)
$3.50
Moscato
$8.00
Patxi's House White GLS
$10.00
Standford Brut
$10.00
Qupe Chard BTL
$39.00
FS Sav Blanc BTL
$29.00
La Gio Prosecco BTL
$30.00
Josh Rose BTL
$29.00