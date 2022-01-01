A map showing the location of Patys Restaurant 10001 Riverside DriveView gallery

Patys Restaurant 10001 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

10001 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA 91602

Popular Items

Create Your Own Scrabble
California Chicken Sandwich
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Hot Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.89

Decaf

$3.89

Cold Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.29

Iced Tea

$3.89

Lemonade

$5.29

Iced Coffee

$3.89

Milk, NO REFILL

$3.99

Chocolate Milk, NO REFILL

$4.29

Perrier Bottle

$3.99

Bottled Water

$3.29

Water

No Drink

Juices

Cranberry Juice, NO REFILL

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice, NO REFILL

$3.99

Tomato Juice, NO REFILL

$3.99

Orange Juice, NO REFILL

$5.49

Freshly Squeezed Daily

Apple Juice, NO REFILL

$3.99

Kid's Juice, NO REFILL

$3.99

Fountain

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelette

Create Your Own Omelette

$13.99

Create your own Omelette with 2 regular items included with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

California Omelette

California Omelette

$16.99

Avocado, Bacon, Tomato and Swiss cheese, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

International Omelette

International Omelette

$16.99

Bacon, Pork Sausage, Tomato and Jack cheese, topped with Avocado, with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Ham, Bell Peppers and Onions, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

Scrabble

Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito

Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Choose 3 Regular Items with scrambled Eggs and Hash Browns.

Create Your Own Scrabble

Create Your Own Scrabble

$13.99

Create your own Scrabble with 2 regular items included with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

Patys Original Scrabble

Patys Original Scrabble

$15.99

Ground Beef, Onions and Spinach with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.

Smoked Salmon & Scallions Scrabble

Smoked Salmon & Scallions Scrabble

$17.99

Smoked Salmon with Scallions and Scrambled Eggs with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, Ham and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough with Hash Browns.

Chicken Pan Fry

$16.99

2 Eggs O.M mixed with Hash Browns, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Avocado, Salsa and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Corned Beef & Hash

Corned Beef & Hash

$15.99

2 Eggs any style, Hash Browns Mixed with Corned Beef, Onion, Potatos and Spices and a choice of Toast.

Patys Breakfast Quesadilla

Patys Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.49

Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Egg, Melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Onion and Bell Pepper, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Smoked Salmon & Bagel Plate

$17.99

Smoked Salmon with Tomato, Capers and Red Onions and a choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese.

Steak Pan Fry

$19.99

2 Eggs O.M mixed with Hash Browns, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Avocado, Salsa and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Pan Fry (No Meat)

$15.99

2 Eggs & Protein

2 Eggs with Ham

2 Eggs with Ham

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and Ham, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Chicken Apple Sausage (2)

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and 2 Chicken Apple Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Turkey Sausage

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and 4 Turkey Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Chicken Breast

$15.49

2 Eggs any Style and Chicken Breast, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Turkey Bacon (4)

$13.99

2 Eggs any Style and 4 Turkey Bacon strips, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Beef Patty

$14.99

2 Eggs any Style and a Beef Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Turkey Patty

$14.99

2 Eggs any Style and a Turkey Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Bacon (4)

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and 4 Bacon Strips, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Sausage (4)

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and 4 Pork Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

$15.49

2 Eggs any Style and a Country Fried Steak, topped with Country gravy, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Skirt Steak

$19.99

2 Eggs any Style and Skirt Steak, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Impossible Patty

$18.99

2 Eggs any Style and Impossible Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with Canadian Bacon (2)

$14.49

2 Eggs any Style and 2 Canadian Bacon, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

2 Eggs with a Side

$10.99

2 Eggs any Style, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.

Pancakes

Keep it Simple

$10.99

3 Buttermilk Cakes

Simply Cakes & 2 Eggs

$11.49

2 Pancakes and 2 Eggs (served until 11am) No Substitutions.

3 Multi Grain Pancakes

$12.99

3 Multi Grain Pancakes, contain nuts.

3 Banana Cakes

$13.49

3 Pancakes topped with Banana.

3 Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.99

3 Gluten Free Pancakes.

3 Strawberry Pancakes

$13.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Strawberries.

3 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein

$14.99

2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice.

3 Gluten Free Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein

$17.99

2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Gluten Free Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice.

3 Multigrain Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein

$16.99

2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Multigrain Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice. Contain nuts.

Side 1 Pancake

$4.99

Side 1 Gluten Free Pancake

$6.99

Side 1 Multigrain Pancake

$5.99

French Toast

French Toast

$10.29

2 Slices of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar.

French Toast, 2 Eggs & Protein

French Toast, 2 Eggs & Protein

$13.99

2 Eggs any Style, with 1 Slice of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar and a Protein of your Choice.

Gluten Free French Toast

$11.79

Gluten Free French Toast, 2 Eggs & Protein

$15.49

Fitness Menu

The Fitness Scrabble

$15.99

Egg Whites, Diced Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Mushrooms and Brown Rice with a choice of a Toast or Bran Muffin.

The Bench Press

$15.99

Egg Whites, Turkey Patty and Brown Rice with a Choice of Toast or Bran Muffin.

The Workout Deck

$15.99

Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken Breast and Brown Rice with a choice of Toast or Bran Muffin.

The Power Lunch

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Mixed Vegetables and Brown Rice.

Village Specialties

Patys Krispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

2 Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in a Spicy Buffalo Sauce on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Coleslaw and a side of our own Thousand Island Dressing. Served with French Fries.

Avocado Toast

$12.99

2 Slices of Whole Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Slices and 2 Poached Eggs.

Patys Avocado Smoked Salmon Toast

$17.49

Whole Wheat Toast with Sliced Avocado, Capers, Thin Sliced Smoked Salmon and 2 Poached Eggs.

Tuna Tostadas

$16.49

Albacore Tuna Served on 2 Fried Corn Tortillas Topped with Patys Own Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Sauce and Lemon Juice. Served with French Fries or Brown Rice.

Veggie Burrito

$15.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, Rice, Spinach, Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Patys own Pico De Gallo. Served with fruit.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$16.99

2 Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served in a Flour Tortilla with Coleslaw, Patys own Pico De Gallo, Jack & Cheddar Cheese. Served with French fries.

Chili

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$5.49

Chili & Beans

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$7.49

Chili & Beans Bowl

Baskets

French Fries Basket

French Fries Basket

$6.99

Half & Half Basket

$7.99

Onion Rings and French Fries Basket

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.99
Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$7.99

Chicken Wings Basket

$10.99

8 Chicken Wings

Half Sweet Potato Fries & Half Onion Rings Basket

$8.99

Half basket with Sweet Potato Fries and Half with Onion Rings

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.

California Burger

California Burger

$16.49

Avocado & Swiss Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.

Create Your Own burger

Create Your Own burger

$14.49

Sandwiches

California Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Jack Cheese & Pesto Sauce on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Our Egg Salad with Lettuce & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

Firehouse 86 Special

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Jalapenos, Grilled Onions & Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned Fried White Fish with Lettuce, Tomato & Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 Side.

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Melted American Cheese on Grilled White. Choose 1 Side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.99

Ham & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Grilled Skirt Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Grilled Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper & Jack Cheese on French Roll. Choose 1 Side.

Sliced Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.49

Fresh Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

The ALT

$13.99

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

The BLTA

$14.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

The Reuben

$15.99

Fresh Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye. Choose 1 Side.

The Trousdale

$15.99

Fresh Sliced Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye. Choose 1 Side.

The Turkey Club

$15.99

Triple Decker with Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

Tuna Melt

$15.49

White Albacore Tuna Salad, with American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.99

White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$14.49

Fresh Turkey Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.

Specialities

Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.49

3 Chicken Strips with French Fries. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fried Fish (3 pcs) Served with 2 Sides, Cole Slaw & French Fries.

It's a Wrap

$16.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Jack Cheese in a Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries.

Patys Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Onion, Bell Pepper with Melted Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole & Spanish Rice.

Patys Chicken Quesadilla

$16.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken Breast, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper with Melted Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole & Spanish Rice.

Patys Hot Dog

$10.99

Broiled All Beef, Served with French Fries. Choose 1 Side.

Patys Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$16.49

Hot Open Face Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich on White Bread, Topped with White Gravy, Served with Mash Potato & White Gravy and Mixed Vegetables.

Patty Melts

The Patys Melt

$15.99

Beef Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Turkey Patty Melt

$15.99

Turkey Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Impossible Patty Melt

$17.99

Impossible Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.

Fish

Fresh Grilled Salmon

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon with Olive Oil and Fresh Lemon. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Grilled Red Snapper

$18.99

Grilled Red Snapper with Olive Oil and Fresh Lemon. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Meat

The Grinder

The Grinder

$17.49

Charbroiled Ground Beef Patty Topped with Grilled Mushrooms & Grilled Onions. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Skirt Steak Chimichurri

Skirt Steak Chimichurri

$20.99

Charbroiled Skirt Steak (USDA) Served with Our Own Chimichurri Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$17.49

Oven Roasted & Hand Sliced Turkey in Our Kitchen, Topped with White Gravy, Served with Home Style Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Chicken

Broasted Chicken Complete Dinner

Broasted Chicken Complete Dinner

$17.49

Breaded Chicken (4pcs), Pressure Fried to a Golden Brown. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad. Please Allow 20 min cook time.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$17.49

Country Fried Steak, Topped with Our Own Country Gravy. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Spaghetti with Our Own Meat Sauce, Topped with Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast & Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. No Sides.

Gluten Free Pasta, Chicken Parmesan

Gluten Free Pasta, Chicken Parmesan

$19.49

Gluten Free Pasta Penne, Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce and a Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Chicken Breast Saute in a Lemon, Butter, Caper & Wine Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Field Chicken

Field Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Breast Saute with Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Basil & Garlic. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat/Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti with Meat/Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.

Gluten Free Pasta with Meat/Marinara Sauce

Gluten Free Pasta with Meat/Marinara Sauce

$16.49

Gluten Free Pasta Penne, Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.

Chicken

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.99

Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast with Mandarin Oranges, Wonton Chips, Sesame Dressing & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Chicken Greek Salad

Chicken Greek Salad

$16.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Patys Cobb Salad

Patys Cobb Salad

$16.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Hard Boiled Egg & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce.

Chicken Spinach Salad

Chicken Spinach Salad

$16.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble & Fresh Spinach.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken Strips with Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Cold Scoop

West Coast Salad

$16.99

2 Scoops of White Albacore Tuna Salad with Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Patys Turkey Salad

$15.99

2 Scoops of Turkey Salad with Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Fish

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Fresh Salmon with Avocado, Tomato, Scallions & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Meat

Patys Steak Salad

Patys Steak Salad

$19.99

Sliced Grilled Skirt Steak with Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Small Dinner Salads

Small Dinner Salad

$5.99

Tomato, Croutons & Fresh Cut Lettuce.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce.

Fish

Fish Tacos

$16.49

Seasoned Fried White Fish Served in 3 Corn Tortillas with Guacamole, Tomato, Onion & Cilantro. Served with Spanish Rice, Chips and Salsa.

Vegan

Impossible Tacos

$17.99

Seasoned and Grilled Impossible Patty Served in a Choice of 3 Corn Tortillas or in a Lettuce Wrap with Guacamole, Tomato, Onion & Cilantro. Served with Spanish Rice, Chips and Salsa.

Chicken

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.49

Seasoned and Grilled Chicken Breast Served in 3 Corn Tortillas with Onion, Cilantro and Patys Own Pico De Gallo. Served with Spanish Rice, Chips and Salsa.

Kids Breakfast

Kids Protein & Eggs

$10.99

2 Strips of Bacon with 1 Egg and Choice of Toast.

Kids Pancakes

$9.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes.

Kids French Toast

$8.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Hot Dog & French Fries

$9.99

Kids Burger & French Fries

$10.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$9.99

Kids Chicken Strips & French Fries

$10.99

Kids Dinner

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$8.99

Plain Spaghetti with Garlic Bread.

Kids Spaghetti & Meat/Marinara Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti Topped with Meat Sauce & Garlic Bread.

Monday's Soup

Split Pea Soup

$5.99

Tuesday's Soup

Navy Beans Soup

$5.99

Wednesday's Soup

Mixed Vegetables Soup

$5.99

Thursday's Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Friday's Soup

New England Clam Chowder Soup

$6.99

Saturday's Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Sunday's Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Side Cheese

Side American Cheese

$0.50

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Side Jack Cheese

$0.50

Side Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumble

$1.99

Side Feta Cheese

$3.29

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Parmesan Cheese

$2.29

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.29

Side Cold Scoops

1 Scoop Tuna Salad

$6.99

2 Scoops Tuna salad

$8.99

1 Scoop Egg Salad

$5.99

1 Scoop Turkey Salad

$5.99

1 Scoop Cole Slaw

$4.29

1 Scoop Cottage Cheese

$4.29

1 Scoop Sauerkraut

$2.99

1 Scoop Potato Salad

$4.29

Side Dressings

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Side Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50

Side Eggs

Side 2 Eggs

$5.29

Side Fish

Side LOX

$9.99

Side Salmon

$13.99

Side Fried Fish (2)

$4.29

Side Fruit

Side Fruit Cup Cantaloupe & Honey Dew

$4.29

Side Strawberries & Banana Cup

$5.29

Side Strawberries Cup

$5.99

Side Banana Cup

$4.99

Side Fruit Bowl Cantaloupe & Honey Dew

$6.29

Side Strawberries and Banana Bowl

$6.99

Side Strawberries Bowl

$7.49

Side Banana Bowl

$7.29

Side Gravy

Side White Gravy

$1.29

Side Brown Gravy

$1.29

Side Country Gravy

$1.29

Side Meat

Side Canadian Bacon (2)

$5.89

Side Corned Beef

$6.99

Side Skirt Steak

$13.99

Side Sliced Turkey

$6.99

Side Ham

$5.99

Side Hot Dog

$5.99

Side Bacon (4)

$5.99

Side Turkey Bacon (4)

$5.99

Side Pork Sausage (4)

$5.99

Side Turkey Sausage (4)

$5.99

Side Veggie Sausage (2)

$5.99

Side Beef Patty

$7.49

Side Turkey Patty

$7.49

Side Impossible Patty

$9.99

Side Chorizo

$5.99

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.99

Side Pancakes

Side 1 Pancake

$4.99

Side 1 Multigrain Pancake

$5.99

Side 1 Gluten Free Pancake

$6.99

Side Potato/Stuffing

Side Baked Potato (After 3pm)

$4.49

Side Mash Potato

$4.49

Side Hash Browns

$4.99

Side Stuffing

$4.49

Side Refried Beans

$4.29

Side Potato Salad

$4.29

Side Poultry

Side Chicken Breast

$7.29

Side Country Fried Steak

$7.49

Side Chicken Strips (2)

$5.99

Side Chicken Apple Sausage (2)

$5.99

Side Rice

Side Brown Rice

$4.49

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.49

Side Spanish Rice

$4.49

Side Sauces

Side Barbeque Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Cranberry Sauce

$1.29

Side Crema

$1.49

Side Green Tomatillo Sauce

$1.49

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Meat Sauce

$1.99

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.49

Side Relish

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.49

Side Toast/Bread/Bun

Side Bagel

$4.25

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.49

Side Biscuit (1)

$2.49

Side Biscuit (2) & Gravy

$4.99

Side Bran Muffin

$3.99

Side English Muffin

$3.99

Side Gluten Free Bread

$4.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Corn tortilla (3)

$2.99

Side Flour Tortilla (3)

$2.99

Side Garlic Bread (2)

$4.99

Side Rye Toast

$3.99

Side Sourdough Toast

$3.99

Side Wheat Toast

$3.99

Side White Toast

$3.99

Side Veggies/Green

Side 2 Slices Tomato

$2.29

4 Slices Tomato

$4.29

Side Avocado

$4.29

Side Bell Pepper

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Chives

$0.75

Side Corn

$4.99

Side Cucumber

$1.49

Side Green Beans

$4.99

Side Jalapeno

$1.49

Side leaf Lettuce

$2.49

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Side Mushroom

$4.99

Side Olives

$2.29

Side Onion

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Red Onion

$1.00

Side Romaine leaf Lettuce

$2.49

Side Scallion

$0.75

Side Spinach

$4.99

Side Capers

$1.49

Pies

Cherry Pie

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Lemon Pie

$6.99

Apple Pie

$6.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.99

Cakes

White & White Frosting Cake

$7.49

Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.

Chocolate & White Frosting Cake

$7.49

Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.

Coconut Cake

$7.49

Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.

Chocolate & Chocolate Frosting Cake

$7.49

Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.

Yellow & Chocolate Frosting Cake

$7.49

Patys Made Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Bran Muffin

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602

Directions

Gallery

