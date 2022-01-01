- Home
Patys Restaurant 10001 Riverside Drive
10001 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Juices
Omelettes
Create Your Own Omelette
Create your own Omelette with 2 regular items included with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
California Omelette
Avocado, Bacon, Tomato and Swiss cheese, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
International Omelette
Bacon, Pork Sausage, Tomato and Jack cheese, topped with Avocado, with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.
Denver Omelette
Ham, Bell Peppers and Onions, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
Scrabble
Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito
Choose 3 Regular Items with scrambled Eggs and Hash Browns.
Create Your Own Scrabble
Create your own Scrabble with 2 regular items included with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
Patys Original Scrabble
Ground Beef, Onions and Spinach with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.
Smoked Salmon & Scallions Scrabble
Smoked Salmon with Scallions and Scrambled Eggs with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Scrambled Eggs, Ham and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough with Hash Browns.
Chicken Pan Fry
2 Eggs O.M mixed with Hash Browns, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Avocado, Salsa and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Corned Beef & Hash
2 Eggs any style, Hash Browns Mixed with Corned Beef, Onion, Potatos and Spices and a choice of Toast.
Patys Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Egg, Melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Onion and Bell Pepper, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Smoked Salmon & Bagel Plate
Smoked Salmon with Tomato, Capers and Red Onions and a choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese.
Steak Pan Fry
2 Eggs O.M mixed with Hash Browns, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Avocado, Salsa and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Pan Fry (No Meat)
2 Eggs & Protein
2 Eggs with Ham
2 Eggs any Style and Ham, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Chicken Apple Sausage (2)
2 Eggs any Style and 2 Chicken Apple Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Turkey Sausage
2 Eggs any Style and 4 Turkey Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Chicken Breast
2 Eggs any Style and Chicken Breast, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Turkey Bacon (4)
2 Eggs any Style and 4 Turkey Bacon strips, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Beef Patty
2 Eggs any Style and a Beef Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Turkey Patty
2 Eggs any Style and a Turkey Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Bacon (4)
2 Eggs any Style and 4 Bacon Strips, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Sausage (4)
2 Eggs any Style and 4 Pork Sausage links, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak
2 Eggs any Style and a Country Fried Steak, topped with Country gravy, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Skirt Steak
2 Eggs any Style and Skirt Steak, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Impossible Patty
2 Eggs any Style and Impossible Patty, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with Canadian Bacon (2)
2 Eggs any Style and 2 Canadian Bacon, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
2 Eggs with a Side
2 Eggs any Style, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
Pancakes
Keep it Simple
3 Buttermilk Cakes
Simply Cakes & 2 Eggs
2 Pancakes and 2 Eggs (served until 11am) No Substitutions.
3 Multi Grain Pancakes
3 Multi Grain Pancakes, contain nuts.
3 Banana Cakes
3 Pancakes topped with Banana.
3 Gluten Free Pancakes
3 Gluten Free Pancakes.
3 Strawberry Pancakes
3 Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Strawberries.
3 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein
2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice.
3 Gluten Free Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein
2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Gluten Free Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice.
3 Multigrain Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Protein
2 Eggs any Style, with 3 Multigrain Pancakes and a Protein of your Choice. Contain nuts.
Side 1 Pancake
Side 1 Gluten Free Pancake
Side 1 Multigrain Pancake
French Toast
Fitness Menu
The Fitness Scrabble
Egg Whites, Diced Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Mushrooms and Brown Rice with a choice of a Toast or Bran Muffin.
The Bench Press
Egg Whites, Turkey Patty and Brown Rice with a Choice of Toast or Bran Muffin.
The Workout Deck
Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken Breast and Brown Rice with a choice of Toast or Bran Muffin.
The Power Lunch
Grilled Chicken Breast with Mixed Vegetables and Brown Rice.
Village Specialties
Patys Krispy Chicken Sandwich
2 Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in a Spicy Buffalo Sauce on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Coleslaw and a side of our own Thousand Island Dressing. Served with French Fries.
Avocado Toast
2 Slices of Whole Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Slices and 2 Poached Eggs.
Patys Avocado Smoked Salmon Toast
Whole Wheat Toast with Sliced Avocado, Capers, Thin Sliced Smoked Salmon and 2 Poached Eggs.
Tuna Tostadas
Albacore Tuna Served on 2 Fried Corn Tortillas Topped with Patys Own Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Spicy Sauce and Lemon Juice. Served with French Fries or Brown Rice.
Veggie Burrito
2 Scrambled Eggs, Rice, Spinach, Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Patys own Pico De Gallo. Served with fruit.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
2 Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served in a Flour Tortilla with Coleslaw, Patys own Pico De Gallo, Jack & Cheddar Cheese. Served with French fries.
Baskets
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.
Mushroom Burger
Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.
California Burger
Avocado & Swiss Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 side.
Create Your Own burger
Sandwiches
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Jack Cheese & Pesto Sauce on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Our Egg Salad with Lettuce & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
Firehouse 86 Special
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Jalapenos, Grilled Onions & Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Seasoned Fried White Fish with Lettuce, Tomato & Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun. Choose 1 Side.
Grilled Cheese
Melted American Cheese on Grilled White. Choose 1 Side.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Grilled Skirt Steak Sandwich
Grilled Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper & Jack Cheese on French Roll. Choose 1 Side.
Sliced Turkey Breast Sandwich
Fresh Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
The ALT
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
The BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
The Reuben
Fresh Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye. Choose 1 Side.
The Trousdale
Fresh Sliced Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye. Choose 1 Side.
The Turkey Club
Triple Decker with Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
Tuna Melt
White Albacore Tuna Salad, with American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
Turkey Salad Sandwich
Fresh Turkey Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Wheat. Choose 1 Side.
Specialities
Chicken Strips & Fries
3 Chicken Strips with French Fries. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Fish & Chips
Fried Fish (3 pcs) Served with 2 Sides, Cole Slaw & French Fries.
It's a Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Jack Cheese in a Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries.
Patys Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Filled with Onion, Bell Pepper with Melted Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole & Spanish Rice.
Patys Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken Breast, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper with Melted Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole & Spanish Rice.
Patys Hot Dog
Broiled All Beef, Served with French Fries. Choose 1 Side.
Patys Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Hot Open Face Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich on White Bread, Topped with White Gravy, Served with Mash Potato & White Gravy and Mixed Vegetables.
Patty Melts
The Patys Melt
Beef Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Turkey Patty Melt
Turkey Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Impossible Patty Melt
Impossible Patty, American Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Sourdough. Choose 1 Side.
Fish
Meat
The Grinder
Charbroiled Ground Beef Patty Topped with Grilled Mushrooms & Grilled Onions. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Skirt Steak Chimichurri
Charbroiled Skirt Steak (USDA) Served with Our Own Chimichurri Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Roast Turkey Dinner
Oven Roasted & Hand Sliced Turkey in Our Kitchen, Topped with White Gravy, Served with Home Style Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Chicken
Broasted Chicken Complete Dinner
Breaded Chicken (4pcs), Pressure Fried to a Golden Brown. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad. Please Allow 20 min cook time.
Country Fried Steak
Country Fried Steak, Topped with Our Own Country Gravy. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti with Our Own Meat Sauce, Topped with Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast & Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. No Sides.
Gluten Free Pasta, Chicken Parmesan
Gluten Free Pasta Penne, Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce and a Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Breast Saute in a Lemon, Butter, Caper & Wine Sauce. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Field Chicken
Chicken Breast Saute with Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Basil & Garlic. Choose 2 Sides & Soup or Small Dinner Salad.
Pasta
Spaghetti with Meat/Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.
Gluten Free Pasta with Meat/Marinara Sauce
Gluten Free Pasta Penne, Topped with Our Own Meat Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread. Choose Soup or Small Dinner Salad. NO Sides.
Chicken
Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast with Mandarin Oranges, Wonton Chips, Sesame Dressing & Fresh Cut Lettuce.
Chicken Greek Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing & Fresh Cut Lettuce.
Patys Cobb Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Hard Boiled Egg & Fresh Cut Lettuce.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce.
Chicken Spinach Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble & Fresh Spinach.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken Strips with Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion & Fresh Cut Lettuce.
Cold Scoop
Meat
Small Dinner Salads
Fish
Vegan
Chicken
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Kids Dinner
Monday's Soup
Tuesday's Soup
Wednesday's Soup
Thursday's Soup
Friday's Soup
Saturday's Soup
Sunday's Soup
Side Cheese
Side Cold Scoops
Side Dressings
Side Eggs
Side Fruit
Side Meat
Side Canadian Bacon (2)
Side Corned Beef
Side Skirt Steak
Side Sliced Turkey
Side Ham
Side Hot Dog
Side Bacon (4)
Side Turkey Bacon (4)
Side Pork Sausage (4)
Side Turkey Sausage (4)
Side Veggie Sausage (2)
Side Beef Patty
Side Turkey Patty
Side Impossible Patty
Side Chorizo
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Potato/Stuffing
Side Poultry
Side Sauces
Side Barbeque Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Cranberry Sauce
Side Crema
Side Green Tomatillo Sauce
Side Guacamole
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Meat Sauce
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Relish
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Chimichurri Sauce
Side Toast/Bread/Bun
Side Bagel
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Biscuit (1)
Side Biscuit (2) & Gravy
Side Bran Muffin
Side English Muffin
Side Gluten Free Bread
Side Chips
Side Corn tortilla (3)
Side Flour Tortilla (3)
Side Garlic Bread (2)
Side Rye Toast
Side Sourdough Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side White Toast
Side Veggies/Green
Side 2 Slices Tomato
4 Slices Tomato
Side Avocado
Side Bell Pepper
Side Broccoli
Side Chives
Side Corn
Side Cucumber
Side Green Beans
Side Jalapeno
Side leaf Lettuce
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Mushroom
Side Olives
Side Onion
Side Pickles
Side Red Onion
Side Romaine leaf Lettuce
Side Scallion
Side Spinach
Side Capers
Cakes
White & White Frosting Cake
Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.
Chocolate & White Frosting Cake
Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.
Coconut Cake
Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.
Chocolate & Chocolate Frosting Cake
Our Home Made Famous Double Layer Cake.
Yellow & Chocolate Frosting Cake
Patys Made Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602