Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Paul’s Deli On The Creek 106 Market Sq.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great subs, wings and wraps!
Location
106 Market Sq., Cambridge, MD 21613
Gallery
