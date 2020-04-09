Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Paul’s Deli On The Creek 106 Market Sq.

review star

No reviews yet

106 Market Sq.

Cambridge, MD 21613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Broccoli and Cheese Bites
Pizza Burger
French Fries

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Broccoli and Cheese Bites

$6.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Chips

$2.29

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Seafood Salad

$2.50

Devil Eggs

$5.99

Jalapeño Poppers 6PCS

$7.25

Buffalo Wings

6 PCS

$7.95

Served with Celery and Blue Cheese or Ranch

12 PCS

$14.95

Served with Celery and Blue Cheese or Ranch

24 PCS

$28.00

Served with Celery and Blue Cheese or Ranch

Soups

Cream of Crab

$6.95

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.95

Crab Cake Salad

$16.95

Tuna Salad Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Burgers

8 OZ Hamburger

$6.85

Pizza Burger

$7.25

Melted Provolone & Zesty Tomato Sauce

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$7.50

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

Western Burger

$7.25

Melted Cheese,BBQ sauce &Onion Ring

Double "R" Burger

$8.25

Grilled Ham &Melted Cheese

Surf-N-Turf Burger

$16.95

Hamburger &Crab Cake

Spicy Burger

$7.25

Jalapenos, Bacon &Melted Cheese

Chilli Cheese Burger

$7.85

Chilli, Melted Cheese &Raw Onion

Cambridge Santa Fe Burger

$9.95

Subs

Paul's Sub

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American and Provolone Cheese &Bacon

Italian Cold Cut

$9.95

Ham, Motadella, Salami &Provolone Cheese

Ham & Turkey sub

$9.95

Roast Beef sub

$9.95

Turkey sub

$9.95

Chicken Salad sub

$9.95

Beer Battered Fish sub

$9.95

Golden Fried Rockfish

Grilled Chicken Breast sub

$9.95

Hamburger sub

$9.95

Philly Steak sub

$9.95

Philly Chichen Steak sub

$9.95

Meatball sub

$9.95

Veggie sub

$9.95

Salad mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Hot Peppers &Green Peppers

Ham Sub

$9.95

Grilled New Yorker

$9.95

Dinner Box

Ashley Tenders 4 PCS

$8.95

Roasted Wings 8 PCS

$11.95

Fried Shrimp 12 PCS

$15.95

Crab Balls 6 PCS

$14.95

Shrimp and Crab 5 Each

$16.95

Crab Ball and Roasted Wings 5 Each

$15.95

Rock Fish, Crab Ball and Fried Shrimp 3 Each

$18.95

Sandwiches

Crab Cake

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$5.95

Chicken Salad

$6.25

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Ham & Turkey

$6.95

Turkey

$6.25

Ham

$5.95

Roast Beef

$7.85

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

BLT

$5.95

Reuben

$7.85

Hot Pastrtrami

$7.85

Beer Battered Fish

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$6.95

California Ruben

$6.95

Club

Ham, Turkey and Bacon club

$9.95

California club

$9.95

Grilled Chichen & Ham

Chesapeake club

$16.95

Grilled Chichen & Crab Cake

New Yorker club

$10.95

Corned Beef & Pastrami

Ravens-N-Redskins club

$15.95

Crab Cake & Ham

Italian club

$9.95

Hot Dog

All American

$3.95

Ketchup, Mustard & Relish

Pizza Dog

$5.25

Marinara & Provolone Cheese

NYC Dog

$4.95

Mustard & Sauerkraut

BLT Dog

$5.85

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.25

Bacon & Cheese

Slaw Dog

$4.95

Mustard, Raw Onion & Slaw

Bacon Burger Dog

$6.95

Hamburger, Cheese & Bacon

Southwest Dog

$5.50

Jalapeno, Raw Onions & Pico de Gallo

Chicago Dog

$5.85

Lettuce, Tomato, Relish & Pickle Spear

Paul's Big Dog

$6.95

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Fries, Fried Onion & Cheese

Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, Avacadom, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Salad mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard

Corned Beef & Swiss Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mustard & Slaw

Ravens Wrap

$9.95

Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Ranch

Redskins Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone & BBQ Sauce

Phili steak wrap

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken strip, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

BLT Wrap

$9.95

Drink

24 OZ

$2.65

32 OZ

$3.45

Bottle Water

$2.60

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.50

Coffee

$1.50

Life water

$2.59

Bottle Soda

$2.29

Saratoga

$3.89

Deserts

Cheesecake

$6.25

Cake

$4.95

Strawberry shortcake

$5.89

Snacks

Cookies

$1.00

Crackers

$0.75

Candy Bar

$1.25

Pistachio

$1.75

Hot Mama

$1.50

Slim Jim

$1.25

Pickle Chips

$2.29

Specials

Lunch special

$8.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great subs, wings and wraps!

Location

106 Market Sq., Cambridge, MD 21613

Directions

Gallery
Paul’s Deli On The Creek image
Paul’s Deli On The Creek image
Paul’s Deli On The Creek image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc's Sunset Grille
orange star4.2 • 143
104 W Pier St Oxford, MD 21654
View restaurantnext
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Terrapin Tasting Room - 14571 Solomons Island Road
orange starNo Reviews
14571 Solomons Island Road Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
orange star4.8 • 784
504 Poplar St Cambridge, MD 21613
View restaurantnext
Blue Ruin
orange star5.0 • 46
400 Race St Cambridge, MD 21613
View restaurantnext
Vintage 414
orange star4.9 • 20
414 Race Street Cambridge, MD 21613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Grasonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston