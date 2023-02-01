Paula's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy southern cooking, from sit down dining to patio setting, we also offer curbside pick up, drive through and soon doordash.. We offer old school dining with personal service from the on-site owners to the front staff.
Location
1739 U.S. Hwy 1 N, Lyons, GA 30436
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The County Seat - 202 South Victory Drive
No Reviews
202 South Victory Drive Lyons, GA 30436
View restaurant