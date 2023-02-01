Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paula's Kitchen

1739 U.S. Hwy 1 N

Lyons, GA 30436

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Fried Pork Chop

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Blue PowerAid

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.50

Tea

Sweet

$3.00

Half&Half

$3.00

UnSweet

$3.00

Water

Water

Add Lemon

$1.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.75

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Crab Stew

$6.99+

SeaFood Stew

$6.99+

Crab Dip

$9.95

Clam Strips

$8.95

Shrimp Creole

$6.99+

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

Sandwich

Croissant

Croissant

$8.95

This Chicken Salad Sandwich recipe with grapes and cashews is stuffed between buttery croissant

BLT

BLT

$7.95

BLT is classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato on texas tost— nothing fancy, just delicious.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Cubed Pork Steak Sandwich

Cubed Pork Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Cubed pork sandwich on texas toast

Fried Cubed Beef Steak Sandwich

Fried Cubed Beef Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Cubed Beef Steak Sandwich on texas toast

Ham & Turkey Sandwich

Ham & Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Ham & Turkey Sandwich with cheese, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on texas toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Smoked Pulled Pork on toasted bun with pickles

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Spinach Wrap

$8.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Burgers

Hamburger Single

Hamburger Single

$9.00

6oz beef pattie with onions, lettuce, tomato

Hamburger Double

Hamburger Double

$12.95

2-6oz beef patties with onions, lettuce, tomatos

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$11.95

2- 4oz patties with house seasoning, sauteed onions, cheese

Boss Burger

Boss Burger

$12.95

2- 4oz Patties with onions, house seasoning, bacon ,lettuce, tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

6 oz pulled pork bbq sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

5oz Fried Breast Filet on toasted bun with 1 side

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.95

Entrees

Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pork Chop

$10.95

Fried Cube Pork Steak

$10.95

Fried Cube Beef Steak

$11.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Hamburger Steak

$11.95

Fried Chicken

$9.95

Ga Jumbo Shrimp

$15.95
Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Your choice of veggies offered that day

Smoked Rib Plate

Smoked Rib Plate

$9.95

Smoked Ribs with choice of side

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Chilli Dog

$7.95

Flounder Basket

$15.95

Chicken And Dumplings

$9.95

Shrimp And Grits

$12.95

Catfish Basket

$11.95

Snapper Basket

$19.99

Clam Strips

$11.95

Pepper Steak

$13.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.95

Shrimp Creole

$12.95

Pork Tenderloin

$12.95

Meatloaf

Sauteed Grilled Chicken

$99.51

Smoked Ham

$9.95

Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Beef Stew & Veggies over Rice

$11.95

Country Fried Steak W/White Gravy

$11.95

Sausage Dog

$7.99

Pineapple Stri Fry Boats

$11.95

Desserts

Cakes

$4.95

Pies

$4.95

Cookies

$3.00

Soups

Chili

$3.99+

Brunswick Stew

$3.99+

Veggie

$3.99+

Chicken & Rice

$3.99+

Potato Soup

$3.99+

Lobster Bisque

$6.99+

Kids

Kids Hotdog

$4.50

Kids Corn Dog

$4.50

Kids Hamburger

$4.50

Kids Burger Steak

$4.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.50

2 medium size chicken tenders and one side

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sides

No Side

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Green Beans/ Red Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Corn On Cob

$3.00Out of stock

Field Peas & Snaps

$3.00Out of stock

Rutabegas

$3.00Out of stock

Rice

$3.00

Broccoli Casserole

$3.00Out of stock

New Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Stewed Cabbage

$3.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Beans

$3.00

Stewed Squash

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00

Corn Niblets

Out of stock

Stewed Potatoes

Out of stock

Butter Beans

$3.00

Chicken & Dumplins

$3.00

Cream Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Turnip Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Greek Ranch Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Mustard Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Tomatoe & Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage & Cabbage

$3.00Out of stock

Squash Casserole

$3.00

Garden Peas

$3.00Out of stock

Glazed Carrots

$3.00Out of stock

Peas & Carrots

$3.00

Twice Bake Potato

$3.00

Lima Beans

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Premium Sides

Side Salad

$4.50+

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Baked Potato

$1.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy southern cooking, from sit down dining to patio setting, we also offer curbside pick up, drive through and soon doordash.. We offer old school dining with personal service from the on-site owners to the front staff.

