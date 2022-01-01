Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

PAULIE'S South Street Steaks 6020 West Craig Rd, Ste 140

review star

No reviews yet

6020 West Craig Road Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Order Again

Popular Items

WhizBang
Mushroom
The Original

Cheesesteaks/Steak/Chicken

The Original

The Original

$9.50+

Sharp American, provolone

WhizBang

WhizBang

$9.50+

Cheez whiz

Mushroom

Mushroom

$9.50+

Seasoned mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss & provolone, dijonnaise

Italian

Italian

$9.50+

Peppers, onions, garlic marinara, provolone & sharp American

California Love

California Love

$10.25+

Sharp American, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise

Mel's Fave

Mel's Fave

$9.50+

Whole roasted garlic cloves, sharp American

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

$10.25+

Pickled jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sharp American, chipotle mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50+

Hot, mild, inferno. Shredded lettuce, blu & sharp American, buffalo sauce

Blue Collar Chicken

Blue Collar Chicken

$9.50+

Cheez whiz, peppers, sharp American, garlic aioli

Wicked Awesome Vegan

Wicked Awesome Vegan

$11.50+

Plant-based beyond meat, peppers, mushrooms, spicy marinara, lettuce, tomato, avocado, vegan cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno red bean mustard *Cooked Separately from All Other Meats

Grinders

Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast pork, broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, aged provolone, dijonnaise

Portuguese Chorizo Grinder

Portuguese Chorizo Grinder

$15.25

Banana pepper rings, french fries, caramelized onion, chorizo drizzled with cheese sauce and tabasco

French Dip

French Dip

$15.25

Slow roasted Angus Beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese with a Porter au jus dipping sauce.

Hot Spicy Italian

Hot Spicy Italian

$14.25

Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone, garlic aioli

Fries & Sides

Small Fries Straight Cut

$5.25

Sea Salt

Large Fries Straight Cut

$8.25

Sea Salt

Small Fries Scoops

$5.25

Brined Potato Scoops

Large Fries Scoops

$8.25

Brined Potato Scoops

Jalopy Fries

Jalopy Fries

$12.25

Smoked pork belly, caramelized onions, green onion, jalapeños, roasted Garlic, beer cheese sauce, chipotle ranch

Philly Fries

$12.25

Thinly sliced Kobe & prime sirloin, caramelized onions, cheese whiz and beer cheese sauce.

Portuguese Fried Egg/Chorizo Fries

$12.25

Fried onions and peppers, fried egg, beer cheese sauce, green onion, chorizo and tabasco aioli

Small Whiz Fries

$7.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

Large Whiz Fries

$9.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

House Garlic Pickles Small

House Garlic Pickles Small

$5.25

Four (4) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

House Garlic Pickles Large

House Garlic Pickles Large

$7.25

Six (6) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

Mushrooms

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Pepadew Peppers

$1.00

Sauce / Dressing

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Whiz

$1.50

Xtra Steak

$4.50

Xtra Chicken

$3.50

Avocado

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Kids Menu

Mini Steak (4")

$8.25

The Original on a 4" roll

Mini Chicken (4")

$8.25

The Original on a 4" roll

Strips (Chicken)

$8.25

Golden battered, lightly fried

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Sharp American

Sticks

$7.25

Mozzarella, golden battered

Soda Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.50

Fountain Soda Small

$3.00
Fountain Soda Large

Fountain Soda Large

$3.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade - Mango

$4.75Out of stock

Lemonade - Strawberry

$4.75

Sweet Tea

$4.75
Pepsi Bottle (20oz)

Pepsi Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.

Diet Pepsi Bottle (20oz)

Diet Pepsi Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero Bottle (20oz)

Pepsi Zero Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar

Pepsi Wild Cherry (20oz)

$3.00
Mt Dew Bottle (20oz)

Mt Dew Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Diet Mt Dew Bottle (20oz)

Diet Mt Dew Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.

Root Beer Can (12oz)

Root Beer Can (12oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Rich, smooth and creamy root beer with earthy undertones

Lipton Peach Iced Tea Bottle (20oz)

$3.00
Sierra Mist Bottle (20oz)

Sierra Mist Bottle (20oz)

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Manzanita Sol (20oz)

$3.00

MUG Root Beer (20oz)

$3.00

Wicked Awesome

Pastrami Fries

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
South Street, Philadelphia. A cultural mecca of edgy style, diverse groups, and of course, great food. Las Vegas, Nevada. Energetic, fun, flashy, and of course, where nothing but the best food will do. Enter Paulie’s South Street Steaks and Sweet Scoops. An original concept, Paulie’s is a family owned establishment, conceived and born right here in the Las Vegas valley. Paulie’s Owner-Chef Marcus Morin shakes things up, by infusing great flavors, fresh ingredients, and the “Spirit of South Street” to offer the very best Cheesesteak and Ice Cream, west of the Mississippi River (and maybe east of it too ;) You Can’t Beat our Meat!

6020 West Craig Road Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89130

PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image

