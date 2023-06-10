Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove

Restaurant info

Paulie's is one of the newest restaurants to serve the Maple Grove community. Paulie's is open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour. Come and enjoy happy hour with over 25 craft beer on tap, wine by the bottle or glass, signature cocktails, and delicious comfort food redefined. While you're here, spend an hour on one of our Full Swing multi-sport simulators, featuring 14 different sports. Enjoy comfort redefined in a casual upscale atmosphere! We see our customers as invited guests to a party, and we are the hosts. It’s our job every day to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better. Join us in the dining area, the event suite or on the patio. Catering and takeout options available.

