Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove

604 Reviews

$$

15641 Grove Circle N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


VALENTINES BOTTLES

CHAMISAL BTL

$15.00Out of stock

ROSENBLUM ZIN BTL

$15.00Out of stock

STELLA ROSA MOSCATO BTL

$15.00Out of stock

7 DEADLY RED BLEND

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Paulie's is one of the newest restaurants to serve the Maple Grove community. Paulie's is open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour. Come and enjoy happy hour with over 25 craft beer on tap, wine by the bottle or glass, signature cocktails, and delicious comfort food redefined. While you're here, spend an hour on one of our Full Swing multi-sport simulators, featuring 14 different sports. Enjoy comfort redefined in a casual upscale atmosphere! We see our customers as invited guests to a party, and we are the hosts. It’s our job every day to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better. Join us in the dining area, the event suite or on the patio. Catering and takeout options available.

Website

Location

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

Gallery
Rock Elm at The Grove image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Malone's Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,112
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
orange starNo Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
orange starNo Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurantnext
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
orange star4.5 • 902
1632 S Ferry St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7988 Sunwood Drive NW Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table - Ramsey, MN
orange star4.4 • 411
7533 Sunwood Dr #110 Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maple Grove

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
orange star4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Malone's Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,112
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
3 Squares Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 399
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 303
15607 Grove Cir N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maple Grove
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston