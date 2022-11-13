Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Paulie Gee's Logan Square 2451 N Milwaukee Ave

1,438 Reviews

$$

2451 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

US Pizza Cup Winner
Carnivore:Prohibited Pepperoni
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Filberts Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Komunity Kombucha Lavender Butterfly

$7.00

Komunity Kombucha Rose Petal Berry

$7.00

Filbert's Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kom Kom Blue Dream Kombucha

$8.00

Salads

Gates Of Eden

$10.00

Seasonal Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, House Candied Pecans, Sliced Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Lazy Mary

$12.00

Seasonal Greens, red onion, green olives, Italian vinaigrette, mozzarella, soppressata, prosciutto, and pepperoncini

Chick Peas on Earth

$13.00

BBQ Spiced Chickpea, Corn, Black Bean, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Diced Green Chiles, Spring Mix, Creamy Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro

ALLERGY!!!

Woodfired Pizza (11.5", feed ~1 adult) Not Available Gluten Free

Orkenoy: Say “Chowdah!”

$19.00

Garlic, Bechamel, Mozz, Lardon, Clams, Hot Sauce, Parsley, Lemon *Contains Shellfish

Grapes of Naples

$19.00

Garlic, Mozz, Goat Cheese, Grapes, Crushed Walnuts, Balsamic, Arugula, Mike’s Extra Hot Honey, Rosemary *Contains Nuts

Beefaroni

$19.00

Tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, All Beef Pepperoni. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Big Bad Wolf

$20.00

Tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Coyote

$20.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula, Spinach, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Pickled Pineapples, Soy Chili Glaze. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Cream Of Some Fungi

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sliced Garlic, Sliced Cremini Mushrooms. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Daniela Spinaci

$18.00

Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh mozzarella, sliced fresh garlic, fresh baby spinach, and olive oil. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Delboy

$19.00

Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Berkshire soppressata piccante, and Parmigiano Reggiano. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Greenpointer

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Hellboy

$20.00

Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Berkshire soppressata piccante, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Mike’s Hot Honey. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Keep It Simple Stupid

$16.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Lady Lola

$20.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, Cleveland Kimchi, Serrano, Green Onions, Housemade Bacon Jam, Sesame Seeds, Soy Chili Glaze *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Monte Cristo

$18.00

Mild Gouda, Canadian Bacon, Pure Maple Syrup Drizzle. *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Neffy's Pork Pie White

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sopressata, Fennel Sausage, Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Mike's HOT Honey *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Netflix and Chilee

$19.00

Mozz, Garlic, Chilee Spicy Chili Crisp, Pork Sung, House Pickled Pineapple, Red Onion *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Red Hot Cherry Jones

$20.00

Fresh Mozz, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Cherries, and Mike's Hot Honey *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Ricky Ricotta

$20.00

Tomatoes, Sweet Italian fennel sausage or house made vegan fennel sausage, Pecorino Romano, post-oven fresh ricotta dollops, baby arugula, and extra-virgin olive oil *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me

$19.00

Mozz, Canadian Bacon, Italian Fennel Sausage, Basil, Post Oven Fresh Ricotta *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

So Fresh & So Green

$19.00

Seared Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Red Onions, Baby Aurgula, Shaved Parmiggiano Reggiano, Togorashi Spice, Sesame Seeds *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Vodkaroni

$20.00

Fresh Mozz, Ezzo Pepperoni, Vodka Sauce, Garlic, Romano, Basil *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Vodka-Veggie

$20.00

Fresh Mozz, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Vodka Sauce, Basil & Romano *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

ALLERGY!!

Vegan Woodfired Pizza (11.5", feed ~1 adult) Not Available Gluten Free

Fast Car

$19.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Basil, Sauteed Bread Crumbs, Cashew Ricotta Dollops *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

In Ricotta Da Vegan

$20.00

Tomatoes,House made vegan fennel sausage, post-oven house-made cashew ricotta dollops, baby arugula, and extra-virgin olive oil *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Lady Lola Light

$18.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, Cleveland Kimchi, Serrano Peppers, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Soy Chili Glaze *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Rabbit Pie

$20.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Baby Arugula, Baby Spinach, House Made Vegan Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Pickled Pineapples, Soy Chili Glaze *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Vegan Daniela Spinaci

$18.00

Baby spinach, olive oil, vegan mozzarella, fresh sliced garlic, mild Aleppo chili oil, and sea salt *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Vegan Regina

$17.00

Tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

ALLERGY!!!

Detroit Style Square Pizza (8" x 10", feeds ~1.5 adults)

Tripping Billy Shishito Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Cheddar, Shishito Creme Sauce, Mozz, Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Green Onion, Parm, Whole Shishito Peppers *$2 of every pizza sold will go to support @MDAorg

Carnivore:Prohibited Pepperoni

$21.00

White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepperoni Cups, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy

$19.00

White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

US Pizza Cup Winner

US Pizza Cup Winner

$21.00

Sharp White Cheddar, Mozz, Ezzo Pepperoni Cups, Housemade Bacon Jam, Red Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Mike’s Hot Honey *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Fungivore: The Fungus Among Us

$19.00

White Cheddar, Mozz, Garlic, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Cremini Mushrooms, Black Pepper *Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.

Omnivore: The Last Stand

$21.00

Cheddar, Garlic, Chicken, Mozz, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, Green Onion

ALLERGY!!!

Sides and Sauces

Red Sauce

$1.00

Shaved Parm

$1.00

House Made Giardinara

$1.00

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.00

House Chili Oil

$0.50

Chilee Chili Crisps

$2.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

12oz Bottle Mikes Hot Honey

$11.00

8oz Jar Chilee Crisps

$20.00Out of stock

Automatic Gratuity

A 20% Gratuity is automatically added to every Pick Up order

Paulie Gee’s Logan Square focuses on providing a stable and rewarding work experience that provides competitive wages for our entire team. We achieve this by utilizing a model which adds a percentage of the total to each guest bill automatically as gratuity. All added gratuity is split evenly across our entire team. From preparation to execution to packaging to hand off, all positions play an important roll in your carry out experience. Additional tips are appreciated but not required.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!

Location

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Paulie Gee's Logan Square image

Similar restaurants in your area

Longman & Eagle
orange star4.4 • 4,859
2657 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Reno. - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 1,428
2607 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
The Duplex
orange star3.6 • 46
3137 W Logan Blvd Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Dos Urban Cantina
orange star4.2 • 523
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Lardon
orange starNo Reviews
2200 N California ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Longman & Eagle
orange star4.4 • 4,859
2657 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Giant
orange star5.0 • 4,306
3209 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Andros Taverna
orange star4.5 • 1,881
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Reno. - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 1,428
2607 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston