Paulie Gee's Logan Square 2451 N Milwaukee Ave

A 20% Gratuity is automatically added to every Pick Up order

Paulie Gee’s Logan Square focuses on providing a stable and rewarding work experience that provides competitive wages for our entire team. We achieve this by utilizing a model which adds a percentage of the total to each guest bill automatically as gratuity. All added gratuity is split evenly across our entire team. From preparation to execution to packaging to hand off, all positions play an important roll in your carry out experience. Additional tips are appreciated but not required.