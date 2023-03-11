Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market 1820 Tower Drive

  • Home
Wines

By The Glass

Avaraen Pinot Glass

$16.00

Cabernet Blend Nicolas Barreyre

$11.00

Direct, with a good core of plum paste and cherry preserve flavors, backed by singed vanilla hints and a dash of tobacco. Offers juicy energy on the finish.

Cabernet Frank Family

$23.00

A beautiful wine from a near-perfect vintage, this robust Cabernet Sauvignon shows balance and complexity - a blend of dark berry, forest, clove, and nutmeg. The tannins and French oak are well integrated on the palate and elegant from start to finish.

Champagne Lanson

$20.00

Racy acidity is tightly meshed to flavors of ripe red and black currant, preserved lemon, chopped almond and honeycomb in this sleek Champagne, with a fine, chalky bead. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier.

Chardonnay Joseph Drouhin

$12.00

Peach, melon and apple flavors mark this rich, fruity white. Charming, provides immediate appeal, with a moderately long finish.

Chardonnay Obsidian

$15.00

Offers concentrated flavors of Fuji apple, Key lime pie and ruby grapefruit that are supported by fresh acidity. Lemon meringue notes extend on the spicy and lightly buttery finish.

Chianti Cecchi

$10.00

Open and juicy, this red evokes cherry, blackberry and earth flavors. Light tannins grace the finish.

De Bichot Horizon

$13.00

Dark aromas of ripe blackberries, currants and a hint of spice. This Cabernet Sauvignon coats the palate with dense layers of black cherry, cocoa nib, forest floor and soft hints of cedar. Full-bodied and well proportioned, this wine carries through to a vibrant and lively finish.

Decero Malbec

$11.00

Juicy, with raspberry jelly and currant flavors that are fresh and lively. Ground spices on the finish.

Durant & Booth Cab Glass

$16.00

Dusted Valley Cab

$16.00

Glenelly Chardonnay

$10.00

This white bursts with aromas of peach blossom and lemon zest, taking on a lush, succulent texture toward a crisp finish.

Grenache Le Mistral

$13.00

The light, playful flavors of mineral and bright, red fruit of Grenache dance on big, earthy, spice notes of Syrah. This is a wine of substance.

Hall Cab Glass

$22.00

La Cuadrilla Syrah Blend

$13.00

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Peach, pear and citrus flavors are plump and juicy, with a thread of floral details and whiffs of lemongrass and dried mango on the finish.

Merlot Raymond

$9.00

An aromatic bouquet of blueberry, currant and hints of violet greet the nose in this beautiful 2020 R Collection Merlot. Black cherry, fig and toasted almond flavors are balanced by a touch of earthiness. The plush mouthfeel leads to structured tannins and a satisfying finish.

Moscato Paolo Saracco

$11.00

Aromatic wine characterized by orange, peach and lime notes, with a sweet taste rich in minerals.

Muga Rose

$10.00

Great interplay between creamy and tart notes. Overall, this is a very bright entry onto the rose landscape. Spiced tea, pine nettle and pepper come through to warm things up and make Hacienda De Arinzano Rose stand out among the rest.

Nebbiolo Paitin

$14.00

Dense and compact, its cherry and boysenberry flavors framed by earth, tobacco and chalky tannins. Moderate length.

Pinot Grigio Prendo

$10.00

Taut and crunchy, with green apple and celery freshness, along with some classic lemon and grass aromas. Fine boned and edgy, with a refreshing finish.

Pinot Gris Ponzi

$13.00

Appealing lemon and lime aromas open to crisp but discreet flavors.

Pinot Noir Ken Wright

$18.00

Floral notes of magnolia, rose and candied red fruits play with gentle touches of cinnamon and clove on the nose. Flavors of generous red cherry, raspberry, and plum swirl with subtle notes of vanilla cream. This wine graces the entire palate with smoothly textured tannins and leaves it with a lusciously clean finish.

Prosecco Adami

$11.00

This light-bodied and easy-drinking Prosecco displays hints of black licorice, yellow pear and apple, as well as a hint of nut. Moderate finish.

Raymond Reserve SB

$13.00

Restrained and elegant, featuring plush flavors of melon, nectarine and apple, revealing a thread of spice and dried flowers. Delicate acidity weaves in and out. Finishes on a note of lemon curd.

Red Blend Slo Down

$14.00

Smooth, plush and layered, with enticing mocha, dark berry, chocolate-covered cherry, cedar and licorice notes. An intriguing mix of rich flavors overall, showing pleasant textural nuances. Syrah, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot.

Riesling Selbach

$10.00

Melon and light apricot notes. Flavors are bright, clean, and precise, with green apples and apricot joined by citrus from midpalate to finish.

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau La Gabarre

$10.00

A brilliant sun-splashed color and an enticing bouquet of citrus, freshly cut melons, herbs, and orchard fruits. The wine’s sensual appeal continues in the mouth, where deep drafts of exotic fruits and minerals combine to embrace the palate.

Sierra Cantabria Rioja

$14.00

Cherry red color with garnet highlights. Delicious, voluptuous aroma of very ripe black fruit (blueberries) with fine roasted coffee and dried fruit (dried plum) notes. Dense, fleshy, with sensuous flavor sensations that are impressively persistent.

Sparkling Mirabelle

$16.00

A luscious bubbly, with festive raspberry and graham cracker flavors that linger on a plush finish.

Syrah Andrew Murray

$13.00

Supple and user-friendly, with delicate black raspberry and sassafras flavors.

Syrah E. Guigal

$12.00

Deep and dark red. On the nose intensely aromatic, with black fruits and spices. The palate is full, round and sexy. Round and smooth tannins present through the full bodied, ample wine.

The Paring Pinot Noir

$16.00

Dusty ruby color. Earthy aromas and flavors of cranberry sauce, compressed watermelon, toast, basil, mushrooms, and earth with a slightly chewy, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a polished, engaging, medium-length finish with light oak flavor. An earthy-but-bright Pinot Noir with great food affinity.

Vietti Barbera D'asti

$11.00

An elegant and intense nose, with notes of fresh mature red fruit, such as cherry and currant. Harmonious palate, with good structure and roundness and a beautiful savory finish.

Zinfandel Four Vines

$11.00

Black cherry and spicy aromas lead to an elegant palate of wild blackberry and plum flavors bolstered by a touch of black pepper and sweet, toasted oak.

Cade Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

By The Bottle

Avaraen Pinot Noir

$72.00

Cabernet Blend Nicolas Barreyre BTL

$50.00

Direct, with a good core of plum paste and cherry preserve flavors, backed by singed vanilla hints and a dash of tobacco. Offers juicy energy on the finish.

Cabernet Frank Family BTL

$105.00

A beautiful wine from a near-perfect vintage, this robust Cabernet Sauvignon shows balance and complexity - a blend of dark berry, forest, clove, and nutmeg. The tannins and French oak are well integrated on the palate and elegant from start to finish.

Cabernet Hall BTL

$100.00

Delightfully ripe, with succulent blackberry, plum and cassis flavors rolled together, carried by a well-buried graphite edge and ending with a flurry of additional fruit, while licorice and violet notes chime in.

Cabernet Iconoclast

$60.00Out of stock

Champagne Lanson BTL

$90.00

Racy acidity is tightly meshed to flavors of ripe red and black currant, preserved lemon, chopped almond and honeycomb in this sleek Champagne, with a fine, chalky bead. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier.

Chardonnay Joseph Drouhin BTL

$50.00

Peach, melon and apple flavors mark this rich, fruity white. Charming, provides immediate appeal, with a moderately long finish.

Chardonnay Obsidian BTL

$68.00

Offers concentrated flavors of Fuji apple, Key lime pie and ruby grapefruit that are supported by fresh acidity. Lemon meringue notes extend on the spicy and lightly buttery finish.

Chianti Cecchi BTL

$45.00

Open and juicy, this red evokes cherry, blackberry and earth flavors. Light tannins grace the finish.

Decero Malbec Btl

$50.00

Juicy, with raspberry jelly and currant flavors that are fresh and lively. Ground spices on the finish.

Dusted Valley Cab BTL

$72.00

Dark aromas of ripe blackberries, currants and a hint of spice. This Cabernet Sauvignon coats the palate with dense layers of black cherry, cocoa nib, forest floor and soft hints of cedar. Full-bodied and well proportioned, this wine carries through to a vibrant and lively finish.

Glenelly Estate Chard BTL

$45.00

This white bursts with aromas of peach blossom and lemon zest, taking on a lush, succulent texture toward a crisp finish.

Grenache Le Mistral BTL

$58.00

The light, playful flavors of mineral and bright, red fruit of Grenache dance on big, earthy, spice notes of Syrah. This is a wine of substance.

Merlot Raymond BTL

$40.00

An aromatic bouquet of blueberry, currant and hints of violet greet the nose in this beautiful 2020 R Collection Merlot. Black cherry, fig and toasted almond flavors are balanced by a touch of earthiness. The plush mouthfeel leads to structured tannins and a satisfying finish.

Moscato Paolo Saracco BTL

$50.00

Aromatic wine characterized by orange, peach and lime notes, with a sweet taste rich in minerals.

Muga Rioja

$45.00

Great interplay between creamy and tart notes. Overall, this is a very bright entry onto the rose landscape. Spiced tea, pine nettle and pepper come through to warm things up and make Hacienda De Arinzano Rose stand out among the rest.

Nebbiolo Paitin BTL

$60.00

Dense and compact, its cherry and boysenberry flavors framed by earth, tobacco and chalky tannins. Moderate length.

Pinot Grigio Prendo BTL

$40.00

Taut and crunchy, with green apple and celery freshness, along with some classic lemon and grass aromas. Fine boned and edgy, with a refreshing finish.

Pinot Gris Ponzi BTL

$56.00

Appealing lemon and lime aromas open to crisp but discreet flavors.

Pinot Noir Horizon BTL

$58.00

Dusty ruby color. Earthy aromas and flavors of cranberry sauce, compressed watermelon, toast, basil, mushrooms, and earth with a slightly chewy, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a polished, engaging, medium-length finish with light oak flavor. An earthy-but-bright Pinot Noir with great food affinity.

Pinot Noir Ken Wright BTL

$81.00

Floral notes of magnolia, rose and candied red fruits play with gentle touches of cinnamon and clove on the nose. Flavors of generous red cherry, raspberry, and plum swirl with subtle notes of vanilla cream. This wine graces the entire palate with smoothly textured tannins and leaves it with a lusciously clean finish.

Prosecco Adami BTL

$50.00

This light-bodied and easy-drinking Prosecco displays hints of black licorice, yellow pear and apple, as well as a hint of nut. Moderate finish.

Red Blend Slo Down BTL

$60.00

Smooth, plush and layered, with enticing mocha, dark berry, chocolate-covered cherry, cedar and licorice notes. An intriguing mix of rich flavors overall, showing pleasant textural nuances. Syrah, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot.

Riesling Selbach BTL

$40.00

Melon and light apricot notes. Flavors are bright, clean, and precise, with green apples and apricot joined by citrus from midpalate to finish.

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau La Gabarre BTL

$45.00

A brilliant sun-splashed color and an enticing bouquet of citrus, freshly cut melons, herbs, and orchard fruits. The wine's sensual appeal continues in the mouth, where deep drafts of exotic fruits and minerals combine to embrace the palate.

Sauvignon Blanc Loveblock BTL

$58.00

Restrained and elegant, featuring plush flavors of melon, nectarine and apple, revealing a thread of spice and dried flowers. Delicate acidity weaves in and out. Finishes on a note of lemon curd.

Sparkling Mirabelle BTL

$72.00

A luscious bubbly, with festive raspberry and graham cracker flavors that linger on a plush finish.

Syrah Andrew Murray BTL

$58.00

Supple and user-friendly, with delicate black raspberry and sassafras flavors.

Syrah E. Guigal BTL

$58.00

Deep and dark red. On the nose intensely aromatic, with black fruits and spices. The palate is full, round and sexy. Round and smooth tannins present through the full bodied, ample wine.

Vietti Barbera BTL

$50.00

An elegant and intense nose, with notes of fresh mature red fruit, such as cherry and currant. Harmonious palate, with good structure and roundness and a beautiful savory finish.

Zinfandel Four Vines BTL

$43.00

Black cherry and spicy aromas lead to an elegant palate of wild blackberry and plum flavors bolstered by a touch of black pepper and sweet, toasted oak.

Specials**

Kanonkop Pinotage BTL

$88.00

Kanonkop Pinotage Glass

$18.00

Paitin Arneis Glass

$16.00

San Leonardo Blend

$16.00

Sommariva Prosecco Superiore

$16.00

Cocktails/NA/Flights

Craft Cocktails

Ancho-Pom Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aphrodite

$14.00

Chicago Winter

$14.00

Climax

$15.00

Desperado

$13.00

Espress Yourself

$14.00

Forbidden Flower

$14.00

Hot Mezz

$15.00

Infinity Pool

$15.00

Irreversible

$15.00

Marvelous Marg

$11.00

New School

$17.00

Paulie's Old Fashioned

$14.00

The Mediterranean Mule

$11.00

The Sage

$14.00

Up In Smoke

$14.00

Wine Flights

Bursting With Bubbles

$23.00

The wine of wit and the choice for celebration, sparkling wine gets its bubbles from the large amounts of carbon dioxide dissolved in the wine.

Calling All Cabs

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, which is well known for its firm tannins and full and rich taste, has the honor of being the world’s most widely recognized wine.

Chardonnay Array

$20.00

A sampling of white wines that share the similar traits of creaminess, depth and minerality.

Dessert Sampler

$14.00

Dessert wines can be served as dessert or as a complement to the flavors of a wide array of cookies, cakes, tarts, custards, and fruits.

Interesting Reds

$20.00

Fun fact: In order for a wine to age to its full potential, it must be stored properly. Factors that affect the aging process are temperature, light and humidity. Red wines should be stored at about 55° Fahrenheit, 10° F below the ideal serving temperature.

Interesting Whites

$17.00

These wines possess a balanced acidity and lack the high amounts of oak and alcohol that would interfere with their ability to refresh.

Pinot Party

$25.00

Pinot Noir is soft and tart, with flavors and aromas of red fruits, earth, and spice. Expand your pinot horizons!

Sauv. Blanc Sippers

$20.00

A sampling of white wines that share the similar traits of assertive aromatics and brisk acidity.

Splendid Blends

$22.00

Red blends are prepared from a variety of red grapes. In general, most red blends will have notes of red or black fruit, like plum and raspberry.

Traveling Abroad

$20.00

A sampling of European wines whose styles range from the modern to the classical.

Trip To Cali

$20.00

California wineries shipped 240.3 million cases within the u.s. in 2020, representing 55% of the total u.s. wine market.

Left On Red

$22.00

Liquor Flights

Road To The Derby

$26.00

Fun fact: Bourbon was born in Kentucky, and the state continues to craft 95% of the world’s supply today. Why? Kentucky boasts some of the richest, most fertile soil in the country, ideal for growing the major ingredient in bourbon: corn!

Ryes To The Occasion

$38.00

Where bourbons tend to be sweeter and smokier with hints of caramel, rye whiskey is spicier, including notes of pepper, grass, and grain. Enjoy this sampling of some of the best ryes we have to offer.

Uno, Dos, Tres, Fiesta!

$22.00

"Blanco," or silver tequila, is considered the most popular with aficionados in tequila's home region. "Reposado," means "rest" and reposado tequila takes a little siesta before making its way to you. "Anejo" or "extra anejo" tequila has spent extending lengths of time, gathering deeper, woodier tannic notes like black tea and chocolate, in addition to its agave flavors.

Beer

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Chimay Grand Reserve

$13.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Delirium Tremens

$14.00

Einstok Icelandic White Ale

$5.00

Lo Rez Space White

$8.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00 N/A

$4.00

La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Maplewood Pilsner

$8.00

Maplewood Son Of Juice

$8.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$7.50

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$6.00

Revolution Fist City

$6.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Ten Ninety 1916

$7.00

Ten Ninety IPA

$7.00

Two Brothers Domaine Dupage

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Three Floyds Gumball Head

$7.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust

$7.00

Deep Eddy Seltzer

$7.00

Common Cocktails/Shots

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$10.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jagerbomb

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Mai-Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$8.50

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Redheaded SLT

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

N/A Bevs

Americano

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottled Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Decaf

$3.00

Espresso Decaf Double

$5.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Latte

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

VIRGIN COCKTAIL

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$7.50

Belvedere

$9.00Out of stock

Crop Meyer Cucumber

$10.00

Crop Meyer Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Figenza

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Citron

$8.50

Ketel One

$12.00

Paulies Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Citrus

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Citadelle Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Paulie's Gin

$7.00Out of stock

St. George "Terroir"

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$11.00Out of stock

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Alkemist

$13.00

Citadelle Jardìn

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Hamilton White Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mt Gay Eclipse

$9.00

Myers

$7.50

Plantation 3 Stars

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.50

Corralejo Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Azuñia Añejo

$16.00

Patron Añejo

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$11.00

El Mayor Cristallino

$12.00

Dos Hombres

$11.00

Lethal Mezcal

$12.00

Burrito Fiestero

$14.00

Wahaka Con Gusano

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$28.00Out of stock

Bomberger's Declaration

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare 10yr

$22.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$24.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12Yr

$19.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Larceny Small Batch

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Michters American

$12.00

Michters Bourbon

$11.50

Michters Rye

$12.00

Michters Rye 10Yr

$40.00

Michters Sour Mash

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$14.00

Pure Kentucky

$10.00

Rowan's Creek

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Shenk's Sour Mash

$30.00

Templeton Rye

$11.50Out of stock

Union Horse Reserve Bourbon

$11.00

Whistle Pig PiggyBack 6yr

$12.50

Whistle Pig Rye 10yr

$16.00

Willett Rye

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00Out of stock

Koval

$10.00

Weller special reserve

$19.00

Few Bourbon

$18.00

Few Rye

$18.00

Midwinter Night's Dram

$33.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$24.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00Out of stock

Oban 14yr

$17.00Out of stock

Cognac / Brandy

Courvoisier VSOP

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$9.50

Remy XO

$32.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.00

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.50

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.50

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Malort

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

St Germain

$9.50

Triple Sec

$5.00

Food

Small

Soup Of The Day

$11.00

Cream tomato finished finished with goat cheese and croutons.

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Ahi tuna tartare seasoned with yuzu miso vinaigrette, braised hijiki seaweed and spicy togarashi mayonnaise. Served with wonton chips.

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Melted chihuahua and oaxaca cheese served in a hot skillet, topped with adobo mushrooms, served with white corn tortillas and salsa tomatillo.

Hummus

$14.00

Chickpea hummus topped with moroccan eggplant, drizzled with parsley lemon vinaigrette, finished with a spice blend and served with grilled pita.

Guacamole

$13.00

Our version of guacamole consists of grilled corn, bacon, red onion, cilantro, and a smoky lime vinaigrette. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Cheese Board

$18.00

A selection of three artisanal cheeses, served with grilled baguette, candied pecans, apple jam, and spicy honey.

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

A selection of three artisanal cold cuts, served with grilled baguette, apple jam, mustard, and pickled vegetables.

Chicken Liver Pate

$13.00

Smooth and creamy chicken liver pate, topped with cranberry jelly, served in a jar with grilled ciabatta, apple jam and pickled vegetables.

Chicken Liver Pate TOGO

$16.00

Fries

$9.00

2 & 2 Combo

$28.00

Medium

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad

$16.00

Raw shaved brussel sprout salad with feta cheese, bacon, pickled celery, granny smith apples, and a dry apricot vinaigrette. Finished with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Romaine Hearts

$16.00

Halved romaine hearts with a grilled scallion caesar dressing, boquerones, marinated grape tomatoes, and onion crumble.

Korean Fried Ribs

$19.00

Fried pork ribs with a korean gochujang glaze, served with cucumber kimchi and toasted sesame.

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Lightly battered tempura shrimp, tossed with a sweet tare glaze, served with a ginger sesame slaw and a dashi aioli.

Shawarma Wings

$17.00

Shawarma-spiced marinated wings, served with a harissa yogurt dipping sauce and pickled red onion.

Cold Sesame Noodles

$18.00

Wheat noodles served over a taiwanese sesame sauce, with grilled shrimp, pickled cucumber, pickled ginger, and crispy garlic chili oil.

$17.00Out of stock

Crispy fingerling potatoes served with a garlic cream, cold smoked salmon, pickled red onion, and finished with dill oil.

Roasted Carrots

$14.00

Paprika oil roasted baby carrots drizzled with cumin honey, served with whipped goat cheese and dukkah spice.

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Half head of grilled cauliflower sitting on top of a herb tahini sauce, drizzled with golden raisin and zaatar vinaigrette, finished with ground pistachios.

Tacos

$17.00

Tempura fried cod served with a chipotle slaw, topped with poblano lime crema and finished with pickled red onions, served in a corn tortilla shell.

Xtra Taco

$8.00

Grilled Spanish Octupus

$28.00Out of stock

Large

Paulie's Burger

$17.00

6 oz. smashed beef patty with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese, and our Paulie's sauce, served on a brioche bun with french fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk-soaked fried chicken tenders with honey butter, chili aioli, and a pickled relish. Served on a brioche bun with french fries.

Mushroom Risotto

$21.00

Rich and creamy arborrio rice risotto with caramelized mushrooms and parmesan.

Pan Roasted Salmon

$31.00

6 oz. pan-seared atlantic salmon, served medium over parsnip puree, with bolger wheat, charred cabbage, and a pomegranate molasses jus.

Grilled Strip Steak

$40.00

12 oz. grilled strip steak served with parmesan fingerling potatoes, mushroom and roasted garlic ragu, and chimichurri sauce, topped with shallot-thyme butter.

Bucatini Carbonara

$26.00

Cascatelli pasta with braised chicken sugo, arugula, parmesan, and brioche bread crumbs.

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine with caesar dressing, marinated grape tomatoes, and brioche croutons.

Extra Pita $

$2.00

Extra Ciabatta $

$2.00

Extra Tortilla $

$1.00

Extra Wontons $

$2.00

Xtra Chips $

$2.00

Add Veggies

$2.00

Desserts

Doughnuts

$10.00

Rice pudding stuffed mini doughnuts, drizzled with a condensed milk salted-caramel sauce.

Homemade Ice Cream

$4.00

Upside Down Apple Cake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Courses

Kids Menu :)

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Specials**

Forbidden Black Fried Rice

$22.00

MISC.

Market Items

Altered Dimension

$15.99

Belle Glos CASE

$395.88

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$37.99

Capezzana Barco Reale

$14.99

Chateau Clarke Red Bordeaux

$53.00

Chateau des Laurets

$45.00

Farm Napa Cabernet

$36.99

Frank Family Cabernet

$45.00

La Chevaliere Cabernet

$13.99

La Chevaliere Chardonnay

$13.99

La Chevaliere Pinot Noir

$15.99

Montefalco Rosso

$21.99

Paulie's Liquor

$17.99

Taco Holder

$17.99

Val Di Suga Brunello

$57.99

La Fiera Pinot Grigio

$8.99

DiamAndes Malbec

$14.99

Turley Bottle

$52.00

Quilt Cab

$37.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Restaurant info

Modern, warm space with a fireplace offering ample wines & small plates of American comfort food with a twist.

Website

Location

1820 Tower Drive, Glenview, IL 60026

Directions

Gallery
Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market image

