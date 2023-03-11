Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market 1820 Tower Drive
1820 Tower Drive
Glenview, IL 60026
Wines
By The Glass
Avaraen Pinot Glass
Cabernet Blend Nicolas Barreyre
Direct, with a good core of plum paste and cherry preserve flavors, backed by singed vanilla hints and a dash of tobacco. Offers juicy energy on the finish.
Cabernet Frank Family
A beautiful wine from a near-perfect vintage, this robust Cabernet Sauvignon shows balance and complexity - a blend of dark berry, forest, clove, and nutmeg. The tannins and French oak are well integrated on the palate and elegant from start to finish.
Champagne Lanson
Racy acidity is tightly meshed to flavors of ripe red and black currant, preserved lemon, chopped almond and honeycomb in this sleek Champagne, with a fine, chalky bead. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier.
Chardonnay Joseph Drouhin
Peach, melon and apple flavors mark this rich, fruity white. Charming, provides immediate appeal, with a moderately long finish.
Chardonnay Obsidian
Offers concentrated flavors of Fuji apple, Key lime pie and ruby grapefruit that are supported by fresh acidity. Lemon meringue notes extend on the spicy and lightly buttery finish.
Chianti Cecchi
Open and juicy, this red evokes cherry, blackberry and earth flavors. Light tannins grace the finish.
De Bichot Horizon
Dark aromas of ripe blackberries, currants and a hint of spice. This Cabernet Sauvignon coats the palate with dense layers of black cherry, cocoa nib, forest floor and soft hints of cedar. Full-bodied and well proportioned, this wine carries through to a vibrant and lively finish.
Decero Malbec
Juicy, with raspberry jelly and currant flavors that are fresh and lively. Ground spices on the finish.
Durant & Booth Cab Glass
Dusted Valley Cab
Glenelly Chardonnay
This white bursts with aromas of peach blossom and lemon zest, taking on a lush, succulent texture toward a crisp finish.
Grenache Le Mistral
The light, playful flavors of mineral and bright, red fruit of Grenache dance on big, earthy, spice notes of Syrah. This is a wine of substance.
Hall Cab Glass
La Cuadrilla Syrah Blend
Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
Peach, pear and citrus flavors are plump and juicy, with a thread of floral details and whiffs of lemongrass and dried mango on the finish.
Merlot Raymond
An aromatic bouquet of blueberry, currant and hints of violet greet the nose in this beautiful 2020 R Collection Merlot. Black cherry, fig and toasted almond flavors are balanced by a touch of earthiness. The plush mouthfeel leads to structured tannins and a satisfying finish.
Moscato Paolo Saracco
Aromatic wine characterized by orange, peach and lime notes, with a sweet taste rich in minerals.
Muga Rose
Great interplay between creamy and tart notes. Overall, this is a very bright entry onto the rose landscape. Spiced tea, pine nettle and pepper come through to warm things up and make Hacienda De Arinzano Rose stand out among the rest.
Nebbiolo Paitin
Dense and compact, its cherry and boysenberry flavors framed by earth, tobacco and chalky tannins. Moderate length.
Pinot Grigio Prendo
Taut and crunchy, with green apple and celery freshness, along with some classic lemon and grass aromas. Fine boned and edgy, with a refreshing finish.
Pinot Gris Ponzi
Appealing lemon and lime aromas open to crisp but discreet flavors.
Pinot Noir Ken Wright
Floral notes of magnolia, rose and candied red fruits play with gentle touches of cinnamon and clove on the nose. Flavors of generous red cherry, raspberry, and plum swirl with subtle notes of vanilla cream. This wine graces the entire palate with smoothly textured tannins and leaves it with a lusciously clean finish.
Prosecco Adami
This light-bodied and easy-drinking Prosecco displays hints of black licorice, yellow pear and apple, as well as a hint of nut. Moderate finish.
Raymond Reserve SB
Restrained and elegant, featuring plush flavors of melon, nectarine and apple, revealing a thread of spice and dried flowers. Delicate acidity weaves in and out. Finishes on a note of lemon curd.
Red Blend Slo Down
Smooth, plush and layered, with enticing mocha, dark berry, chocolate-covered cherry, cedar and licorice notes. An intriguing mix of rich flavors overall, showing pleasant textural nuances. Syrah, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot.
Riesling Selbach
Melon and light apricot notes. Flavors are bright, clean, and precise, with green apples and apricot joined by citrus from midpalate to finish.
Sauvignon Blanc Chateau La Gabarre
A brilliant sun-splashed color and an enticing bouquet of citrus, freshly cut melons, herbs, and orchard fruits. The wine’s sensual appeal continues in the mouth, where deep drafts of exotic fruits and minerals combine to embrace the palate.
Sierra Cantabria Rioja
Cherry red color with garnet highlights. Delicious, voluptuous aroma of very ripe black fruit (blueberries) with fine roasted coffee and dried fruit (dried plum) notes. Dense, fleshy, with sensuous flavor sensations that are impressively persistent.
Sparkling Mirabelle
A luscious bubbly, with festive raspberry and graham cracker flavors that linger on a plush finish.
Syrah Andrew Murray
Supple and user-friendly, with delicate black raspberry and sassafras flavors.
Syrah E. Guigal
Deep and dark red. On the nose intensely aromatic, with black fruits and spices. The palate is full, round and sexy. Round and smooth tannins present through the full bodied, ample wine.
The Paring Pinot Noir
Dusty ruby color. Earthy aromas and flavors of cranberry sauce, compressed watermelon, toast, basil, mushrooms, and earth with a slightly chewy, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a polished, engaging, medium-length finish with light oak flavor. An earthy-but-bright Pinot Noir with great food affinity.
Vietti Barbera D'asti
An elegant and intense nose, with notes of fresh mature red fruit, such as cherry and currant. Harmonious palate, with good structure and roundness and a beautiful savory finish.
Zinfandel Four Vines
Black cherry and spicy aromas lead to an elegant palate of wild blackberry and plum flavors bolstered by a touch of black pepper and sweet, toasted oak.
Cade Sauvignon Blanc Glass
By The Bottle
Avaraen Pinot Noir
Cabernet Hall BTL
Delightfully ripe, with succulent blackberry, plum and cassis flavors rolled together, carried by a well-buried graphite edge and ending with a flurry of additional fruit, while licorice and violet notes chime in.
Cabernet Iconoclast
Muga Rioja
Great interplay between creamy and tart notes. Overall, this is a very bright entry onto the rose landscape. Spiced tea, pine nettle and pepper come through to warm things up and make Hacienda De Arinzano Rose stand out among the rest.
Pinot Noir Horizon BTL
Dusty ruby color. Earthy aromas and flavors of cranberry sauce, compressed watermelon, toast, basil, mushrooms, and earth with a slightly chewy, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a polished, engaging, medium-length finish with light oak flavor. An earthy-but-bright Pinot Noir with great food affinity.
Pinot Noir Ken Wright BTL
Floral notes of magnolia, rose and candied red fruits play with gentle touches of cinnamon and clove on the nose. Flavors of generous red cherry, raspberry, and plum swirl with subtle notes of vanilla cream. This wine graces the entire palate with smoothly textured tannins and leaves it with a lusciously clean finish.
Sauvignon Blanc Loveblock BTL
Restrained and elegant, featuring plush flavors of melon, nectarine and apple, revealing a thread of spice and dried flowers. Delicate acidity weaves in and out. Finishes on a note of lemon curd.
Specials**
Cocktails/NA/Flights
Craft Cocktails
Ancho-Pom Sour
Aperol Spritz
Aphrodite
Chicago Winter
Climax
Desperado
Espress Yourself
Forbidden Flower
Hot Mezz
Infinity Pool
Irreversible
Marvelous Marg
New School
Paulie's Old Fashioned
The Mediterranean Mule
The Sage
Up In Smoke
Wine Flights
Bursting With Bubbles
The wine of wit and the choice for celebration, sparkling wine gets its bubbles from the large amounts of carbon dioxide dissolved in the wine.
Calling All Cabs
Cabernet Sauvignon, which is well known for its firm tannins and full and rich taste, has the honor of being the world’s most widely recognized wine.
Chardonnay Array
A sampling of white wines that share the similar traits of creaminess, depth and minerality.
Dessert Sampler
Dessert wines can be served as dessert or as a complement to the flavors of a wide array of cookies, cakes, tarts, custards, and fruits.
Interesting Reds
Fun fact: In order for a wine to age to its full potential, it must be stored properly. Factors that affect the aging process are temperature, light and humidity. Red wines should be stored at about 55° Fahrenheit, 10° F below the ideal serving temperature.
Interesting Whites
These wines possess a balanced acidity and lack the high amounts of oak and alcohol that would interfere with their ability to refresh.
Pinot Party
Pinot Noir is soft and tart, with flavors and aromas of red fruits, earth, and spice. Expand your pinot horizons!
Sauv. Blanc Sippers
A sampling of white wines that share the similar traits of assertive aromatics and brisk acidity.
Splendid Blends
Red blends are prepared from a variety of red grapes. In general, most red blends will have notes of red or black fruit, like plum and raspberry.
Traveling Abroad
A sampling of European wines whose styles range from the modern to the classical.
Trip To Cali
California wineries shipped 240.3 million cases within the u.s. in 2020, representing 55% of the total u.s. wine market.
Left On Red
Liquor Flights
Road To The Derby
Fun fact: Bourbon was born in Kentucky, and the state continues to craft 95% of the world’s supply today. Why? Kentucky boasts some of the richest, most fertile soil in the country, ideal for growing the major ingredient in bourbon: corn!
Ryes To The Occasion
Where bourbons tend to be sweeter and smokier with hints of caramel, rye whiskey is spicier, including notes of pepper, grass, and grain. Enjoy this sampling of some of the best ryes we have to offer.
Uno, Dos, Tres, Fiesta!
"Blanco," or silver tequila, is considered the most popular with aficionados in tequila's home region. "Reposado," means "rest" and reposado tequila takes a little siesta before making its way to you. "Anejo" or "extra anejo" tequila has spent extending lengths of time, gathering deeper, woodier tannic notes like black tea and chocolate, in addition to its agave flavors.
Beer
Lagunitas IPA
Allagash White
Bud Light
Budweiser
Chimay Grand Reserve
Coors Light
Corona
Delirium Tremens
Einstok Icelandic White Ale
Lo Rez Space White
Heineken
Heineken 00 N/A
La Fin Du Monde
Maplewood Pilsner
Maplewood Son Of Juice
Miller Lite
Sierra Nevada Hazy
Revolution Anti Hero IPA
Revolution Fist City
Rogue Dead Guy Ale
Stiegl Radler
Ten Ninety 1916
Ten Ninety IPA
Two Brothers Domaine Dupage
Guiness
Three Floyds Gumball Head
Three Floyd's Zombie Dust
Deep Eddy Seltzer
Common Cocktails/Shots
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Aviation
Baby Guinness
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark N Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gummy Bear
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jagerbomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai-Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Michelada
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Redheaded SLT
Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
N/A Bevs
Americano
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Tea
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Cappuccino Decaf
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Espresso
Espresso Decaf
Espresso Decaf Double
Espresso Double
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Sprite
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
VIRGIN COCKTAIL
Milk
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Crop Meyer Cucumber
Crop Meyer Lemon
Deep Eddy
Figenza
Grey Goose
Ketel Citron
Ketel One
Paulies Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Chopin
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bomberger's Declaration
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare 10yr
EH Taylor Small Batch
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12Yr
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Fireball
Heaven Hill Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Small Batch
Jim Beam
Larceny Small Batch
Makers Mark
Michters American
Michters Bourbon
Michters Rye
Michters Rye 10Yr
Michters Sour Mash
Noah's Mill
Pure Kentucky
Rowan's Creek
Seagrams 7
Shenk's Sour Mash
Templeton Rye
Union Horse Reserve Bourbon
Whistle Pig PiggyBack 6yr
Whistle Pig Rye 10yr
Willett Rye
Woodford Reserve
Koval
Weller special reserve
Few Bourbon
Few Rye
Midwinter Night's Dram
Angel's Envy Rye
Scotch
Cordials
Food
Small
Soup Of The Day
Cream tomato finished finished with goat cheese and croutons.
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna tartare seasoned with yuzu miso vinaigrette, braised hijiki seaweed and spicy togarashi mayonnaise. Served with wonton chips.
Queso Fundido
Melted chihuahua and oaxaca cheese served in a hot skillet, topped with adobo mushrooms, served with white corn tortillas and salsa tomatillo.
Hummus
Chickpea hummus topped with moroccan eggplant, drizzled with parsley lemon vinaigrette, finished with a spice blend and served with grilled pita.
Guacamole
Our version of guacamole consists of grilled corn, bacon, red onion, cilantro, and a smoky lime vinaigrette. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Cheese Board
A selection of three artisanal cheeses, served with grilled baguette, candied pecans, apple jam, and spicy honey.
Charcuterie Board
A selection of three artisanal cold cuts, served with grilled baguette, apple jam, mustard, and pickled vegetables.
Chicken Liver Pate
Smooth and creamy chicken liver pate, topped with cranberry jelly, served in a jar with grilled ciabatta, apple jam and pickled vegetables.
Chicken Liver Pate TOGO
Fries
2 & 2 Combo
Medium
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad
Raw shaved brussel sprout salad with feta cheese, bacon, pickled celery, granny smith apples, and a dry apricot vinaigrette. Finished with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Romaine Hearts
Halved romaine hearts with a grilled scallion caesar dressing, boquerones, marinated grape tomatoes, and onion crumble.
Korean Fried Ribs
Fried pork ribs with a korean gochujang glaze, served with cucumber kimchi and toasted sesame.
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered tempura shrimp, tossed with a sweet tare glaze, served with a ginger sesame slaw and a dashi aioli.
Shawarma Wings
Shawarma-spiced marinated wings, served with a harissa yogurt dipping sauce and pickled red onion.
Cold Sesame Noodles
Wheat noodles served over a taiwanese sesame sauce, with grilled shrimp, pickled cucumber, pickled ginger, and crispy garlic chili oil.
RIP FINGERLING
Crispy fingerling potatoes served with a garlic cream, cold smoked salmon, pickled red onion, and finished with dill oil.
Roasted Carrots
Paprika oil roasted baby carrots drizzled with cumin honey, served with whipped goat cheese and dukkah spice.
Roasted Cauliflower
Half head of grilled cauliflower sitting on top of a herb tahini sauce, drizzled with golden raisin and zaatar vinaigrette, finished with ground pistachios.
Tacos
Tempura fried cod served with a chipotle slaw, topped with poblano lime crema and finished with pickled red onions, served in a corn tortilla shell.
Xtra Taco
Grilled Spanish Octupus
Large
Paulie's Burger
6 oz. smashed beef patty with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese, and our Paulie's sauce, served on a brioche bun with french fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk-soaked fried chicken tenders with honey butter, chili aioli, and a pickled relish. Served on a brioche bun with french fries.
Mushroom Risotto
Rich and creamy arborrio rice risotto with caramelized mushrooms and parmesan.
Pan Roasted Salmon
6 oz. pan-seared atlantic salmon, served medium over parsnip puree, with bolger wheat, charred cabbage, and a pomegranate molasses jus.
Grilled Strip Steak
12 oz. grilled strip steak served with parmesan fingerling potatoes, mushroom and roasted garlic ragu, and chimichurri sauce, topped with shallot-thyme butter.
Bucatini Carbonara
Cascatelli pasta with braised chicken sugo, arugula, parmesan, and brioche bread crumbs.
Sides
Desserts
Courses
MISC.
Market Items
Altered Dimension
Belle Glos CASE
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Capezzana Barco Reale
Chateau Clarke Red Bordeaux
Chateau des Laurets
Farm Napa Cabernet
Frank Family Cabernet
La Chevaliere Cabernet
La Chevaliere Chardonnay
La Chevaliere Pinot Noir
Montefalco Rosso
Paulie's Liquor
Taco Holder
Val Di Suga Brunello
La Fiera Pinot Grigio
DiamAndes Malbec
Turley Bottle
Quilt Cab
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Modern, warm space with a fireplace offering ample wines & small plates of American comfort food with a twist.
1820 Tower Drive, Glenview, IL 60026