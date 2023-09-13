PASTAS

BONNIE & CLYDE VODKA CREAM PASTA

$16.99

A large portion of penne pasta sauteed in Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce.

BUGSY SEAGAL SPAGHETTI

$16.99

Spaghetti smothered in Paulie's homemade marinara sauce & topped with melted mozzarella. Your choice of a meatball or sausage.

LUCKY LUCIANO'S BAKED LASAGNA.

$17.99

3 cheese double baked lasagna created with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

MACHINE GUN KELLEY BAKED SPAGHETTI

$18.99

Take the Bugsy Siegel Spaghetti & top it off with a meatball, a sausage link, mozzarella & romano cheese, then baked to perfection.

WHITEY BULGAR FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.99

Nearly a pound of fettuccine pasta smothered in Paulie's alfredo cream sauce.

SALADS

GREEN SALAD

$13.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, black olives, & peperoncinis. Topped with romano & mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$15.99

Ham, pepperoni, & salami on a bed of lettuce & piled high with black olives, tomato, peperoncinis, romano & mozzarella cheese.

MEXICAN SALAD

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, lime marinated chicken, cilantro, pico de gallo, & avocado slices

CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons.

CHEF SALAD

$15.99

Turkey & ham on top a bed of lettuce & piled high with black olives, tomato, peperoncinis, romano & mozzarella cheese. Finished with a sprinkle of bacon bits & your choice of dressing. Includes garlic bread.

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

Oven baked chicken strips on a bed of lettuce topped with tomato, black olives, peperoncinis, romano, & mozzarella cheese, & your choice of dressing. Garlic bread on the side.

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD

$9.99

French bread loaf with garlic butter, & served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

BAKED CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Choice of Ranch, Frank's Red Hot, or BBQ sauce

CHEESE BREAD

$9.99

Garlic bread baked with a mozzarella & romano cheese blend. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

GARLIC SHRIMP

$17.99

Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, butter, chopped garlic, 8 shrimp, & garlic bread.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$13.99

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped In bacon, & baked

POTATO SKINS

$13.99

Topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream, & scallions.

STUFFED SAUSAGE BITES

$15.99

Italian sausage, stuffed with cream cheese, and topped with jalapenos and cheese

PIZZA BREAD

$10.99

French bread loaf, Paulie's homemade pizza sauce, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, & topped with pepperoni. +.50 extra toppings/3 topping limit

LOW CARB MEATBALLS

$10.99

3 Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

SAUCE/DRESSING EXTRAS

Selection of additional dressings or sauces available

SANDWHICHES

COLD SUB - SMALL

$13.99

Choice of ham, salami, roast beef, turkey or mortadella.

COLD SUB - LARGE

$20.99

Choice of ham, salami, roast beef, turkey or mortadella.

HOT SUB - SMALL

$15.99

Choice of meatball, sausage, pastrami, roast beef, & turkey

HOT SUB - LARGE

$23.99

Choice of meatball, sausage, pastrami, roast beef, & turkey

BIG AL - SML

$15.99

Spaghetti piled high & your choice of 2 meatballs or sausages. Topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano cheese blend baked on a french loaf brushed with garlic butter.

BIG AL - LRG

$23.99

Spaghetti piled high & your choice of 2 meatballs or sausages. Topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano cheese blend baked on a french loaf brushed with garlic butter.

FAT TONY - SML

$15.99

Meatballs, sausage, bacon bits, jalapenos, bell peppers, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano chesse blend, all on a french bread brushed with garlic butter, & baked.

FAT TONY - LRG

$23.99

Meatballs, sausage, bacon bits, jalapenos, bell peppers, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano chesse blend, all on a french bread brushed with garlic butter, & baked.

DON VITO - SML

$15.99

Includes meatballs, sauages, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, baked to perfection on a french loaf brushed wiht garlic butter.

DON VITO - LRG

$23.99

Includes meatballs, sauages, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, baked to perfection on a french loaf brushed wiht garlic butter.

KNUCKLES CHICKEN PARM - SML

$15.99

Made with our baked chicken strips, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese, & melted provolone, prepared on garlic bread.

KNUCKLES CHICKEN PARM - LRG

$23.99

Made with our baked chicken strips, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese, & melted provolone, prepared on garlic bread.

SKINNY JOE VEGGIE - SML

$15.99

A generous portion of lettuce, tomato, pickles, bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese, covered in Italian dressing on a french loaf.

SKINNY JOE VEGGIE - LRG

$23.99

A generous portion of lettuce, tomato, pickles, bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese, covered in Italian dressing on a french loaf.

MAD DOG SUB - SML

$15.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, dipped in Au Jus, & topped with melted provolone. Served on garlic bread with a side of Au Jus for dipping.

MAD DOG SUB - LRG

$23.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, dipped in Au Jus, & topped with melted provolone. Served on garlic bread with a side of Au Jus for dipping.

PIZZAS

18" LARGE PIZZA

$24.99

Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.

15" MEDIUM PIZZA

$20.99

Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.

12" SMALL PIZZA

$15.99

Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.

8" INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

$10.99

Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.

CALZONE

$15.99

Paulies homemade marinara sauce, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, & choice of up to 3 toppings

PORTOBELLA PIZZAS

$19.99

3 Portabella mushrooms topped with Paulie's homemade pizza sauce, & a mozzarella, & romano cheese blend. Includes your choice of 3 pizza toppings.

SPECIALITY PIZZAS

8" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

15"MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

18" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

8" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$13.99

Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

12" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$15.99

Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

15" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$20.99

Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$24.99

Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.

8" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

15" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$20.99

Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

8" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

12" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

15" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$20.99

Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

18" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

8" VODKA PIZZA

$13.99

Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.

12" VODKA PIZZA

$15.99

Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.

15" VODKA PIZZA

$20.99

Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.

18" VODKA PIZZA

$24.99

Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.

8" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.99

Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.99

Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

15" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$20.99

Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

18" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.99

Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

8" ALFREDO PIZZA

$13.99

Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

12" ALFREDO PIZZA

$15.99

Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

15" ALFREDO PIZZA

$20.99

Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

18" ALFREDO PIZZA

$24.99

Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.

12" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$15.99

Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!

15" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$20.99

Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!

18" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$24.99

Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!

8" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$13.99

Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$15.99

Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

15" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$20.99

Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$24.99

Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.

8" MEXICAN PIZZA

$13.99

Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.

12" MEXICAN PIZZA

$15.99

Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.

15" MEXICAN PIZZA

$20.99

Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.

18" MEXICAN PIZZA

$24.99

Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.