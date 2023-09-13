- Home
- /
- Sunset Beach
- /
- Paulie's Pizza Pub - 16821 CA-1
Paulie's Pizza Pub 16821 CA-1
No reviews yet
16821 CA-1
Sunset Beach, CA 90742
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PASTAS
BONNIE & CLYDE VODKA CREAM PASTA
A large portion of penne pasta sauteed in Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce.
BUGSY SEAGAL SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti smothered in Paulie's homemade marinara sauce & topped with melted mozzarella. Your choice of a meatball or sausage.
LUCKY LUCIANO'S BAKED LASAGNA.
3 cheese double baked lasagna created with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
MACHINE GUN KELLEY BAKED SPAGHETTI
Take the Bugsy Siegel Spaghetti & top it off with a meatball, a sausage link, mozzarella & romano cheese, then baked to perfection.
WHITEY BULGAR FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Nearly a pound of fettuccine pasta smothered in Paulie's alfredo cream sauce.
SALADS
GREEN SALAD
Includes lettuce, tomato, black olives, & peperoncinis. Topped with romano & mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Ham, pepperoni, & salami on a bed of lettuce & piled high with black olives, tomato, peperoncinis, romano & mozzarella cheese.
MEXICAN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, lime marinated chicken, cilantro, pico de gallo, & avocado slices
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons.
CHEF SALAD
Turkey & ham on top a bed of lettuce & piled high with black olives, tomato, peperoncinis, romano & mozzarella cheese. Finished with a sprinkle of bacon bits & your choice of dressing. Includes garlic bread.
CHICKEN SALAD
Oven baked chicken strips on a bed of lettuce topped with tomato, black olives, peperoncinis, romano, & mozzarella cheese, & your choice of dressing. Garlic bread on the side.
APPETIZERS
GARLIC BREAD
French bread loaf with garlic butter, & served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
BAKED CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of Ranch, Frank's Red Hot, or BBQ sauce
CHEESE BREAD
Garlic bread baked with a mozzarella & romano cheese blend. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
GARLIC SHRIMP
Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, butter, chopped garlic, 8 shrimp, & garlic bread.
JALAPENO POPPERS
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped In bacon, & baked
POTATO SKINS
Topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream, & scallions.
STUFFED SAUSAGE BITES
Italian sausage, stuffed with cream cheese, and topped with jalapenos and cheese
PIZZA BREAD
French bread loaf, Paulie's homemade pizza sauce, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, & topped with pepperoni. +.50 extra toppings/3 topping limit
LOW CARB MEATBALLS
3 Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
SAUCE/DRESSING EXTRAS
Selection of additional dressings or sauces available
SANDWHICHES
COLD SUB - SMALL
Choice of ham, salami, roast beef, turkey or mortadella.
COLD SUB - LARGE
Choice of ham, salami, roast beef, turkey or mortadella.
HOT SUB - SMALL
Choice of meatball, sausage, pastrami, roast beef, & turkey
HOT SUB - LARGE
Choice of meatball, sausage, pastrami, roast beef, & turkey
BIG AL - SML
Spaghetti piled high & your choice of 2 meatballs or sausages. Topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano cheese blend baked on a french loaf brushed with garlic butter.
BIG AL - LRG
Spaghetti piled high & your choice of 2 meatballs or sausages. Topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano cheese blend baked on a french loaf brushed with garlic butter.
FAT TONY - SML
Meatballs, sausage, bacon bits, jalapenos, bell peppers, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano chesse blend, all on a french bread brushed with garlic butter, & baked.
FAT TONY - LRG
Meatballs, sausage, bacon bits, jalapenos, bell peppers, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, & a mozarella & romano chesse blend, all on a french bread brushed with garlic butter, & baked.
DON VITO - SML
Includes meatballs, sauages, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, baked to perfection on a french loaf brushed wiht garlic butter.
DON VITO - LRG
Includes meatballs, sauages, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, topped with Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, baked to perfection on a french loaf brushed wiht garlic butter.
KNUCKLES CHICKEN PARM - SML
Made with our baked chicken strips, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese, & melted provolone, prepared on garlic bread.
KNUCKLES CHICKEN PARM - LRG
Made with our baked chicken strips, Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese, & melted provolone, prepared on garlic bread.
SKINNY JOE VEGGIE - SML
A generous portion of lettuce, tomato, pickles, bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese, covered in Italian dressing on a french loaf.
SKINNY JOE VEGGIE - LRG
A generous portion of lettuce, tomato, pickles, bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese, covered in Italian dressing on a french loaf.
MAD DOG SUB - SML
Ham, turkey, roast beef, dipped in Au Jus, & topped with melted provolone. Served on garlic bread with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
MAD DOG SUB - LRG
Ham, turkey, roast beef, dipped in Au Jus, & topped with melted provolone. Served on garlic bread with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
PIZZAS
18" LARGE PIZZA
Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.
15" MEDIUM PIZZA
Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.
12" SMALL PIZZA
Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.
8" INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Create your own pizza with your choice of our fresh cut toppings.
CALZONE
Paulies homemade marinara sauce, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, & choice of up to 3 toppings
PORTOBELLA PIZZAS
3 Portabella mushrooms topped with Paulie's homemade pizza sauce, & a mozzarella, & romano cheese blend. Includes your choice of 3 pizza toppings.
SPECIALITY PIZZAS
8" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
15"MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
18" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, salami, a mozzarella & romano cheese blend, and Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
8" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
12" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
15" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Tomatos, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, garlic, peperoncini, a romano & mozzarella cheese blend, & Paulie's homemade marinara sauce.
8" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
15" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce, breaded baked chicken, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
8" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
12" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
15" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
18" PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade pesto, breaded baked chicken, bell pepper, red onion, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
8" VODKA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.
12" VODKA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.
15" VODKA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.
18" VODKA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh basil, & a mozzzarella, & romano cheese blend.
8" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
12" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
15" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
18" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
8" ALFREDO PIZZA
Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
12" ALFREDO PIZZA
Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
15" ALFREDO PIZZA
Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
18" ALFREDO PIZZA
Paulie's homemade alfredo sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, & a romano & mozzarella cheese blend.
12" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!
15" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!
18" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Exactly as it's named. All our toppings on one pizza!
8" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
15" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Paulie's homemade marinara sauce, ham, pineapple, bacon bits, & a mozzarella & romano cheese blend.
8" MEXICAN PIZZA
Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.
12" MEXICAN PIZZA
Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.
15" MEXICAN PIZZA
Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.
18" MEXICAN PIZZA
Lime marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream drizzle, & avocado slices.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
16821 CA-1, Sunset Beach, CA 90742