Paulie's South Street Steaks - Lamb & Owens

review star

No reviews yet

1645 N. Lamb Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Order Again

Popular Items

WhizBang
Small Fries Straight Cut
The Original

Cheesesteaks/Steak/Chicken

The Original

The Original

$9.50+

Sharp American, provolone

WhizBang

WhizBang

$9.50+

Cheez whiz

Mushroom

Mushroom

$9.50+

Seasoned mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss & provolone, dijonnaise

Italian

Italian

$9.50+

Peppers, onions, garlic marinara, provolone & sharp American

California Love

California Love

$10.25+

Sharp American, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise

Mel's Fave

Mel's Fave

$9.50+

Whole roasted garlic cloves, sharp American

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

Spicy Jalapeno Avocado

$10.25+

Pickled jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sharp American, chipotle mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50+

Hot, mild, inferno. Shredded lettuce, blu & sharp American, buffalo sauce

Blue Collar Chicken

Blue Collar Chicken

$9.50+

Cheez whiz, peppers, sharp American, garlic aioli

Wicked Awesome Vegan

Wicked Awesome Vegan

$11.50+

Plant-based beyond meat, peppers, mushrooms, spicy marinara, lettuce, tomato, avocado, vegan cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno red bean mustard *Cooked Separately from All Other Meats

Grinders

Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast pork, broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, aged provolone, dijonnaise

Portuguese Chorizo Grinder

Portuguese Chorizo Grinder

$15.25

Banana pepper rings, french fries, caramelized onion, chorizo drizzled with cheese sauce and tabasco

French Dip

French Dip

$15.25

Slow roasted Black Angus Beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese with a Porter au jus dipping sauce.

Hot Spicy Italian

Hot Spicy Italian

$14.25

Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, peppers, onions, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone, garlic aioli

Fries & Sides

House Garlic Pickles Small

House Garlic Pickles Small

$5.25

Four (4) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

House Garlic Pickles Large

House Garlic Pickles Large

$7.25

Six (6) Oak Barrel and Garlic Brined

Small Fries Scoops

$5.25

Brined Potato Scoops

Large Fries Scoops

$8.25

Brined Potato Scoops

Small Fries Straight Cut

$5.25

Sea Salt

Large Fries Straight Cut

$8.25

Sea Salt

Small Whiz Fries

$7.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

Large Whiz Fries

$9.25

Cheez Whiz, Caramelized Onions

Jalopy Fries

Jalopy Fries

$12.25

Smoked pork belly, caramelized onions, green onion, jalapeños, roasted Garlic, beer cheese sauce, chipotle ranch

Philly Fries

$12.25

Thinly sliced Kobe & prime sirloin, caramelized onions, cheese whiz and beer cheese sauce.

Portuguese Fried Egg/Chorizo Fries

$11.95

Fried onions and peppers, fried egg, beer cheese sauce, green onion, chorizo and tabasco aioli

Add

Mushrooms

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Pepadew Peppers

$1.00

Sauce / Dressing

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Whiz

$1.50

Xtra Steak

$4.50

Xtra Chicken

$3.50

Avocado

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
South Street, Philadelphia. A cultural mecca of edgy style, diverse groups, and of course, great food. Las Vegas, Nevada. Energetic, fun, flashy, and of course, where nothing but the best food will do. Enter Paulie’s South Street Steaks and Sweet Scoops. An original concept, Paulie’s is a family owned establishment, conceived and born right here in the Las Vegas valley. Paulie’s Owner-Chef Marcus Morin shakes things up, by infusing great flavors, fresh ingredients, and the “Spirit of South Street” to offer the very best Cheesesteak and Ice Cream, west of the Mississippi River (and maybe east of it too ;) You Can’t Beat our Meat!

Location

1645 N. Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Directions

