  • PAULIE'S Sweet Scoops - 6010 West Craig Rd, Ste 120
PAULIE'S Sweet Scoops 6010 West Craig Rd, Ste 120

No reviews yet

6020 West Criag Rd suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$8.50

Smoothies

Mango Pineapple Hibiscus

$6.00

Lemon Acai Wild Berry

$6.00

Strawberry Apple

$6.00

Bottled Soda

Pepsi (20oz)

$3.00

Pepsi Zero (20oz)

$3.00

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$3.00

Sierra Mist (20oz)

$3.00

Mt Dew (20oz)

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew (20oz)

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Ice Cream Sodas

Pineapple Cream Soda

$7.50

Slappa Cherry Soda

$7.50

Lemon Acaiade Soda

$7.50

Floats

Root Beer Float

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6020 West Criag Rd suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89130

