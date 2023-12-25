Restaurant info

Welcome to Paul's Backgate Pizza, where family-friendly dining meets delicious and affordable. Indulge in a mouthwatering experience with our diverse menu featuring pizza, wings, salads, subs, and more. Join us for a slice of American pride, complemented by a lunch buffet and salad bar. Whether you're dining in or taking out, we've got something for everyone. Experience the taste of freedom at Paul's Backgate Pizza!