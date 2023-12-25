Paul's Backgate Pizza 5500 Sycamore St
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Paul's Backgate Pizza, where family-friendly dining meets delicious and affordable. Indulge in a mouthwatering experience with our diverse menu featuring pizza, wings, salads, subs, and more. Join us for a slice of American pride, complemented by a lunch buffet and salad bar. Whether you're dining in or taking out, we've got something for everyone. Experience the taste of freedom at Paul's Backgate Pizza!
Location
5500 Sycamore St, Shaw AFB, SC 29040
