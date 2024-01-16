Paul's Diner - Dalzell 4107 Thomas Sumter Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to Paul's Diner, where breakfast classics, country cooking, and fantastic steaks meet in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere. From fluffy pancakes to savory steaks, we've got something for everyone to enjoy. Come on in and experience the warm welcome and delicious flavors of Paul's Diner today!
4107 Thomas Sumter Highway, Dalzell, SC 29040
