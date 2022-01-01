Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paul's Donuts & Coffee 3221 State Road 32E

review star

No reviews yet

3221 State Road 32E

Westfield, IN 46074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bulk Donuts

Dozen GLAZED

$17.00

Half Dozen GLAZED

$10.25

Dozen MIXED

$20.00

Half Dozen Mixed

$11.00

Donuts

Glazed donut

$1.55

Specialty (iced) donut

$2.30

Apple fritter

$3.00

Cake donuts

$1.15

cinnamon rolls

$2.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

drip brewed coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

cold brewed coffee

Latte

$4.00

espresso and milk with a layer of microfoam

Americano

$2.75

espresso and water

Espresso

$1.75

espresso

Energy Drinks

Blueberry Coconut

$5.00+

blueberry and coconut syrups over a passionfruit energy base

Blue Raspberry Lime

$5.00+

blue raspberry and lime syrups over a passionfruit energy drink base

Berry Medley

$5.00+

blackberry, blueberry, and strawberry sryups over a passionfruit energy drink base

Strawberry Mango

$5.00+

strawberry and mango syrups over a passionfruit energy drink base

Mango rose

$5.00+

Fall seasonal menu

Pumpkin spice latte

$4.75+

chai with CF

$4.75+

Pumpkin white mocha shaken espresso

$4.75+

pumpkin hot chocolate

$4.00+

pumpkin pie chai

$4.75+

brown sugar syrup, pumpkin syrup, chai, pumpkin cf

Mocha mint chip

$4.75+

Hazelnut latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin spice latte (Copy)

$4.75+

Milk

Whole Milk 12 oz.

$2.00

Chocolate Milk 12 oz.

$2.00

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Signature Drinks

Macadamia Nut Mocha

$5.25+

espresso, chocolate sauce, and macadamia nut syrup

White Mocha

$5.25+

espresso and white chocolate sauce

Mocha

$5.25+

espresso and chocolate sauce

Caramel White Mocha

$5.25+

espresso, white chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.25+

espresso, white chocolate sauce, and brown sugar cinnamon syrup

Vanilla Oat Milk Latte

$5.25+

espresso, vanilla syrup, and oat milk

Vanilla almond milk latte

$5.25+

winter seasonal menu

raspberry cheesecake latte

$5.25+

Mocha mint latte

$5.25+

Tiramisu Latte

$5.25+

Irish cream cold brew

$5.25+

cookie butter latte

$5.25+

butter pecan latte

$5.25+

Strawberry white mocha

$5.25+

Vanilla lavender latte

$5.25+

Rose almond milk latte

$5.25+

Refreshers

Passion fruit refresher

$5.00

mojito Mint Refresher

$5.00

rose refresher

$5.00

lavender refresher

$5.00

strawberry refresher

$5.00

Freezers

caramel

$5.25+

mocha

$5.25+

white mocha

$5.25+

Snickerdoodle

$5.25+

cookie butter

$5.25+

Teas

Green tea

$5.00+

black tea

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

chai

$5.00+

Bagels

Bagel

$3.50

Cream cheese

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

$0.99

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.50

Combos

Drip & Donut

$2.50

Signature & Donut

$5.00

Bagel and Donut combo

$7.00

Counter snacks

Trail mix

$1.95

Kind bar

$2.50

Chocolate dipped almonds

$1.50

Biscotti

$2.25

Mints

$1.95

That's it bar

$2.75

Stroop Wafel

$1.95

Ouli drink

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.75

Fruit

Red apple

$1.25

Green apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Carmel

$0.75

Peanut spread

$1.25

Container

Container

$17.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3221 State Road 32E, Westfield, IN 46074

Directions

