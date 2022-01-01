Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs 3044 S. Wolf Road

No reviews yet

3044 S. Wolf Road

Westchester, IL 60154

Popular Items

Hot Dog
French Fries -Large
Italian Beef

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.25

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.75

4-Piece

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Gravy Bread

$2.25

Side of Meatballs (2)

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Pizza Bread

$4.00

Pizza Puff

$4.75

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Tamale

$1.25

Motz

$0.75

Gravy Bread With Motz

$3.00

Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.10

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

French Fries -Small

$3.35

French Fries -Large

$4.50

Fries SD of Cheese

$4.10

Chili Fry

$4.10

Hot Dogs/Chili/Soup/Gyro

Hot Dog

$4.25

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Cheese Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Chili Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$5.25

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Double Hot Dog

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.00

Gyros

$9.25

Cucumber Sauce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Items

Hamburger

$8.25

Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup

Double Burger

$11.00

Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup

Double Cheeseburger

$11.75

Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$11.75

Italian Ribeye Steak

$12.00

Side Of Grilled Chix

$4.00

Side Of Steak

$7.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.25+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Italian Sausage

$8.25+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Combo Beef & Sausage

$10.25+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Meatball Sandwich

$9.50+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

BBQ Beef

$8.50+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Chicken Parmigiana w/Fries

$9.00+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Pork Tenderloin w/Fries

$9.00+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$11.00+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

On a Hamburger Bun

BBQ Beef on Bun

$6.00

On a Hamburger Bun

Subs

American Sub

$7.75+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Italian Sub

$8.00+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Turkey Sub

$7.50+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Veggie Sub

$6.00+

All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread

Pitas/Wraps

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Ribeye Steak Pita

$11.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap With Fries

$10.00

Steak Wrap With Fries

$12.50

Blt Wrap With Fries

$8.50

Cheese Burger Wrap Fries

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap With Fries

$10.00

Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$14.00

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Cheese Ravoli

$12.25

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Mostaccioli

$12.00

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Spaghetti

$12.00

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Spinach Ravioli

$12.25

All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid Mostaccoli

$5.00

Salads

Garbage Salad

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Proscuitto, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean Cheese, Crutons

Greek Salad

$10.50

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatos, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers

House Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$14.50

Small Side Salad

$3.50

Add Steak

$6.00Out of stock

Add Chicken

$4.00

Sides

SD CHEESE

$0.75

Side Beef Juice

Side Grilled Onions

$0.35

Side Gyro Meat

$3.00

Side Gyros Sauce

$0.35

Side Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Side Mild Giardiniera

$0.75

Side Sweet Peppers

$0.75

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side Red Sauce

$0.35

Side Salad Dressings

$0.35

SD Sauces

Side Sport Peppers

$0.35

Side Pita

$1.50

SD Bread

$2.50

Motz Chese

$0.75

Polish/ Tamale on Bun

Maxwell Polish

$7.50

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Tamale on a Bun

$2.50

Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers

Dessert

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.00

Vanilla, Chocolate

Ice Cream Cone

$1.95

Vanilla, Chocolate

Shakes

$4.00

Strawberry. Vanilla, Chocolate

Brownie

$2.25

Cookie

$2.25

Pauls Market

House made Lasagna For 4 people. Comes with a Garden Salad and Fresh Turano Bread

Red Sauce Quart

$4.99

Sausage And Basil Gravy

$5.99

Italian Dressing

$2.99

Bottle Of Hot

$4.99

Bottle Of Mild

$4.50

Hot Relish

$4.99

Mild Relish

$4.99

Sausage Pasta

$10.00

1 Lb Sloppy Joe

$7.00Out of stock

Eggplant

$7.00

Lasagna

$8.50Out of stock

Las Bake Tray

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

10" Extra Thin Crust

$10.00

10" Thin Crust

$10.00

10" Reg Crust

$10.00

10" Thin Crust Italian Beef

$12.50

10" Reg Crust Italian Beef

$12.50

12" Extra Thin Crust

$14.00

12" Reg Crust

$14.00

12" Thin Crust

$14.00

12" Pan Crust

$14.50Out of stock

12" Thin Crust Italian Beef

$16.50

12" Reg Crust Italian Beef

$16.50

12" Gluten Free Crust

$10.00Out of stock

14" Extra Thin Crust

$16.00

14" Thin Crust

$16.00

14" Reg Crust

$16.00

14" Pan Crust

$14.00Out of stock

14" Thin Crust Italian Beef

$17.50

14" Reg Crust Italian Beef

$17.50

14 Meatball Pizza

$14.50

16" Extra Thin Crust

$19.95

16" Thin Crust

$19.95

16" Reg Crust

$19.95

16" Pan Crust

$18.50Out of stock

16" Thin Crust Italian Beef

$22.50

16" Reg Crust Italian Beef

$22.50

Meatball Pizzza

18" Extra Thin Crust

$22.00

18" Thin Crust

$22.00

18" Reg Crust

$22.00

18" Thin Crust Italian Beef

$23.50

18" Reg Crust Italian Beef

$23.50

18 Meatball Pizza

$23.75

18 Meatball Pizza

$21.50Out of stock

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Slice Of The Day

$4.50

Cut In Half

Well Done

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink 22oz

$1.75

Fountain Drink 32oz

$2.25

Can of Pop

RC

$1.00

7-UP

$1.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Bottle of Water

$1.50Out of stock

6 Pack

$3.50

Diet Rite

$1.00

Saturday Specials

Foot Long Hot Dog & Fries

$7.75Out of stock

Jumb Hot Dog & Fries

$6.75

Brisket Sandwich & Fries

$6.75Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich & Fries

$6.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3044 S. Wolf Road, Westchester, IL 60154

