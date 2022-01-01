Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs 3044 S. Wolf Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3044 S. Wolf Road, Westchester, IL 60154
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Food for Thought - Westbrook
No Reviews
2 Westbrook Corporate Center Westchester, IL 60154
View restaurant
Hillgrove Tap - 800 Hillgrove Ave
No Reviews
800 Hillgrove Ave Western Springs, IL 60558
View restaurant