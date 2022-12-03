Paul's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Paul's Pizza Perdido Key

54 Reviews

$$$

13700 Perdido Key

Suite 106a

Pensacola, FL 32507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Paul's Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

2 Medium 2 Toppings

Two 12" Two Toppings

$28.99

Large Specialty/20Wings/2Liter (LRG20TWO)

$41.99

Appetizers

Baked Wings

$13.99

Pauls Bread Sticks

$7.99

Baked Pretzels

$8.49

Baked Meatballs

$10.99

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Jumbo Pretzels

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$8.99

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Pizza..

Create Your Own Pizza

$12.99+

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99+

Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$12.99+

Paul's Supreme Pizza

$12.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

"MEAT"eor Pizza

$12.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.99+

Greek Pizza

$12.99+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza

$12.99+

Spicy Sicilian Pizza

$12.99+

Taco Pizza

$12.99+

Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Athen

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.99+

Italian

$9.99+

Meatball

$9.99+

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Veggie

$9.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99+

Pastas

Meat Lovers Cavatappi Pasta

$13.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.49

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Subs/Wraps

Italian Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Paul's Sub (ChikBac)

$11.99

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Paul's Wrap (ChikBac)

$11.99

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Chkn Caeser Wrap

$10.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Side Sauces

2 ounce sauces

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Wing Sauce

$0.50

Honey Sriracha Wing Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Wing Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Cheesecake of the Week

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00+

BEER

PAULS BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Budweiser

Landshark

$4.00

SODAS

DIET COKE

$2.00+

COKE

$2.00+

DR PEPPER

$3.00+

SPRITE

$2.00+

COKE ZERO

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Zero

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00

Togo Cups

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13700 Perdido Key, Suite 106a, Pensacola, FL 32507

Directions

Gallery
Paul's Pizza image

