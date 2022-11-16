Paul's Rib Shack
38 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We love serving you craft barbecue, smoked over a live, wood fire and full of our signature flavor and tenderness. The menu is mostly a la carte, and we recommend a half pound of meat per person.
Location
4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - Lake Charles
4.5 • 462
4453 NELSON RD LAKE CHARLES, LA 70605
View restaurant
Rikenjaks Brewing Company - Lake Charles
No Reviews
3716 Ryan St Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Charles
Pizza Artista - 420A W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles
4.4 • 775
420 A West Prein Lake Road Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurant
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - Lake Charles
4.5 • 462
4453 NELSON RD LAKE CHARLES, LA 70605
View restaurant
More near Lake Charles