Paul's Rib Shack

38 Reviews

$$

4800 Nelson Rd

Lake Charles, LA 70605

Popular Items

1/4 lb Brisket
Brisket Sandwich with chips
Smoked Mac

Online Ordering Group

1/4 lb Brisket

1/4 lb Brisket

$7.15

You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.

1/4 lb Pork Ribs

1/4 lb Pork Ribs

$5.24

Sweet and tangy, our pulled pork is a easy to eat and will have you coming back for more. (Note, pic is of sandwich, but this is just the meat)

1/4 lb Turkey

1/4 lb Turkey

$4.60

You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.44

Sweet and tangy, our pulled pork is a easy to eat and will have you coming back for more. (Note, pic is of sandwich, but this is just the meat)

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$11.00

Pack with smoky flair and a sweet and tangy rub, our half chickens make any place the place to be.

Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$4.75
Giant BEEF RIB

Giant BEEF RIB

$29.90+Out of stock

It's huge. It's decadent. It's pack with beefy, smoky flavor. It's the BEEF RIB! The weight ranges from .75-2 lbs and we will adjust your price for the actual rib that you get, so it might vary from what you originally put.

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$5.99

8 Chicken Nuggets Small Fry Small Fountain Drink Perfect for your little one!

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.80

Juicy, smoky pulled pork meats a toasted brioche bun. A classic.

Brisket Sandwich with chips

Brisket Sandwich with chips

$10.25

Sliced or chopped brisket on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Slathered in as ju and smoky flair.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.80

Our light and smoky turkey on a buttery toasted bun.

4 oz Smoked Burger

4 oz Smoked Burger

$10.00Out of stock

You thought you like burgers before. The smoked burger is a gamechanger.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

This giant, shut-up-it's-so-good sandwich is made of Pastrami piled on toasted Rye Bread and topped with Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian Sauce.

Smoked Gouda Onion Burger

Smoked Gouda Onion Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked gouda cheese, onion bacon jam, and candied jalapenos top a smoked burger for a flavor combination that is "So Gouda You Be Cry'n'"

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$11.20

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.30

Add patty and cheese

$3.00

Sides

5 Bean Smoked Beans

5 Bean Smoked Beans

$2.20+

We craft our beans with five different beans with a sweat tangy sauce and a hint of spice.

Smoked Mac

Smoked Mac

$2.94+

Our five cheese, creamy smoked mac is rich, packed with lots of cheesy flavors, and a perfect companion to our meat.

Homemade Cole Slaw

Homemade Cole Slaw

$1.93+

We make our Cole Slaw with chopped goodness and a great, light sauce.

Smoked Red Beans & Rice

Smoked Red Beans & Rice

$2.48+

We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.

Corn Maque Choux

Corn Maque Choux

$6.00+

Corn maque choux is a creamy, spicy Cajun classic.

Loaded Potato with Meat

Loaded Potato with Meat

$13.92

Craft barbecue piled on a loaded potato, name a better pairing. We'll wait.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.56

What's better than cheese and meat? Layer our homemade queso with either brisket or pulled pork for a noteworthy meal or table snack.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.20+

Green beans served with our saute and hints of as ju from our meat.

Chips

$1.00

Zapps chips: Regular, Voodoo, Salt and Vinegar, Spicy Cajun Crawtator, Barbecue, and Jalapeno.

Potato

$6.60

A perfect accompaniment to barbecue, our potato is topped with creamy brisket sauce, butter, and cheese. This option is WITHOUT meat.

2oz Queso

$2.00Out of stock

4oz Queso

$4.00

8oz Queso

$8.00Out of stock

French Fries

$1.79+

Brioche Bun

$1.00
Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Pot Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Smoked turkey breast meets lots of veggies and flavor in this filling and rich dish.

Bottled Soda

Soda

$2.65

Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Water

$2.65

Stubborn Soda

We love our Stubborn Craft Soda! We have a range of flavors from Pineapple to Cream to Root Beer

Stubborn Soda

$2.65

Big Red

$2.00Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Desserts

Blackberry Rum Sauce Bread Pudding

Blackberry Rum Sauce Bread Pudding

$3.75+

Light yet rich, fluffy yet pack with flavor, our bread pudding is the bomb. Don't get us started on the blackberry sauce.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.75+

Banana Pudding meets Bananas Foster for a perfect post-barbecue treat!

Hats

Hats

$15.00

T -Shirts

T-Shirts

$15.00

Koozie

$1.00

Koozie

Koozie

$1.00

Stickers

Small sticker

$1.00

Large sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We love serving you craft barbecue, smoked over a live, wood fire and full of our signature flavor and tenderness. The menu is mostly a la carte, and we recommend a half pound of meat per person.

Website

Location

4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605

Directions

