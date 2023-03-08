Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pauls Pizza Shop Spring Tx

No reviews yet

16702 Stuebner Airline Road

Spring, TX 77379

Popular Items

6pc Pepperoni Rolls
10pc Wings
Large Cheese

Food

Appetizers

5 Cheese Cheesey Bread

5 Cheese Cheesey Bread

$10.00

Panned pizza dough with a blend of five cheeses, (mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, jack, muenster) with garlic butter and Romano seasoning.

Classic Cheesey Bread

Classic Cheesey Bread

$9.00

Panned pizza dough with Mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, and Romano seasoning.

Pizza Bread Sticks

Pizza Bread Sticks

$5.00

Panned pizza dough with garlic butter and Romano seasoning.

Provolone Cheese Bread

Provolone Cheese Bread

$3.00

Sub roll with cheese and butter

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.25

Shoestring fries, comes with ketchup packets.

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$2.75

Shoestring fries, comes with ketchup packets.

3pc Pepperoni Rolls

3pc Pepperoni Rolls

$5.75

Pepperoni and Mozzarella rolled up

6pc Pepperoni Rolls

6pc Pepperoni Rolls

$10.75

Pepperoni and Mozzarella rolled up

One Pepperoni Roll

One Pepperoni Roll

$2.00

One lonely pepperoni roll.

3pc Arancini

3pc Arancini

$3.99

Italian rice balls that are stuffed with cheese, coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried, and are a staple of Sicilian cuisine.

4pc Mozzarella Sticks

4pc Mozzarella Sticks

$2.99

Classic fried Mozzarella.

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Classic fried Mozzarella.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$4.99

8 pc Fried ravioli with Ricotta cheese.

Fried Spicy Ravioli

Fried Spicy Ravioli

$4.99

8pc. Fried ravioli with pepperjack cheese.

6oz Wisconsin Cheese Curds

6oz Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$3.99

Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds.

5pc Fried Cheese Jalapeños

5pc Fried Cheese Jalapeños

$3.99

Fried cheddar cheese jalapeño peppers..

Slice of Garlic Bread

Slice of Garlic Bread

$0.50

A single slice of bread.

Wings

Small Boneless Wings-9oz

Small Boneless Wings-9oz

$11.00

comes with fries and sauce

Large Boneless Wings-16oz

Large Boneless Wings-16oz

$23.00

comes with fries and sauce

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$12.00

Bone-in wings marinated with your choice.

15pc Wings

15pc Wings

$17.00

Bone-in wings marinated with your choice.

25pc Wings

25pc Wings

$26.00

Bone-in wings marinated with your choice.

Soup and Salads

Side Dinner Salad

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

Freshly made with red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and black olives.

Large Dinner Salad

$6.50

Freshly made with red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and black olives.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Freshly made with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.50

Freshly made with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Side Chinese Chicken Salad

Side Chinese Chicken Salad

$4.00

Freshly made with broccoli, chicken, sunflower seeds, and fried noodles.

Large Chinese Chicken Salad

Large Chinese Chicken Salad

$7.50

Freshly made with broccoli, chicken, sunflower seeds, and fried noodles.

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Freshly made with red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, black olives, a Kalamata olive, and feta cheese.

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$7.50

Freshly made with red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, black olives, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

8oz Bowl

8oz Bowl

$2.00

Choice of either Broccoli Salad or Cilantro Pasta.

12oz Bowl

12oz Bowl

$3.00

Choice of either Broccoli Salad or Cilantro Pasta.

32oz Bowl

32oz Bowl

$6.50

Choice of either Broccoli Salad or Cilantro Pasta.

12oz Soup of the Day

12oz Soup of the Day

$4.00

A bowl of our delicious Soup of the Day. Every Friday is New England Clam Chowder.

Subs

Fajita Chicken Sub

Fajita Chicken Sub

$10.00

Chicken breast, Provolone cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and mayo on a sub roll.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Sliced meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Provolone cheese on a sub roll.

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$10.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Diced Tomatoes, Provolone cheese, and Caesar Dressing on a sub roll.

Philly Steak Sub

$11.99

Philly Beef, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Garlic, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and mayo on a sub roll.

Gyro Sub

Gyro Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Swiss Cheese on a Deli Dough.

Pasta

Spinach Pasta

Spinach Pasta

$7.75

Our sauceless pasta with veggies.

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$9.50

Made with our creamy alfredo sauce.

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Half the pasta of the regular spaghetti.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.50

Prepared with our homemade Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Prepared with our homemade Marinara Sauce, comes with six meatballs.

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate is the best!

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$5.50

Ooey, gooey caramel covered sweetness.

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$5.75

Delicious, made in house.

Pound Cake Slice

Pound Cake Slice

$1.25
Limoncello Mascarpone Slice

Limoncello Mascarpone Slice

$3.00

Pizza

Small Pizzas

Small 1/2 n 1/2 Pizza

Half one half the other. (Limited pizzas available.)

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$10.50

Classic pizza with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Small Five Cheese

$11.50

The five cheeses are: Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar, Jack, and Provolone.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$12.25

Classic Pepperoni pizza.

Small Meat Lover

Small Meat Lover

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Hamburger Beef.

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$13.00

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Small Supreme

Small Supreme

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives.

Small Masterpiece

Small Masterpiece

$15.00

The one with everything!

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$13.25

Our homemade BBQ sauce with chicken, red onions, bacon, and topped with cilantro.

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Alfredo sauce with our chicken breast marinated in medium hot sauce, with bacon and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$13.25

Marinated Tomatoes with basil, garlic, oil, and Feta cheese.

Small Brenda's Special

Small Brenda's Special

$11.50

No cheese veggie pizza with pineapple.

Small Alfredo Artichoke

Small Alfredo Artichoke

$13.25

Alfredo sauce, Artichokes, Mushrooms, and Spinach.

Small Texas Heat

$13.25

Spicy Italian Sausage, Garlic, Onions, Bacon, and Jalapeños.

Small Carnivore

$22.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger Beef, Salami, Smoked Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Sliced Meatballs.

Medium Pizzas

Medium 1/2 n 1/2 Pizza

Half one half the other. (Limited pizzas available.)

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$12.95

Classic pizza with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Medium Five Cheese

Medium Five Cheese

$13.95

The five cheeses are: Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar, Jack, and Provolone.

Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$14.95

Classic pepperoni pizza.

Medium Meat Lover

Medium Meat Lover

$16.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Hamburger Beef.

Medium Veggie

Medium Veggie

$16.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Medium Supreme

Medium Supreme

$16.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives.

Medium Masterpiece

Medium Masterpiece

$19.00

The pizza with everything!

Medium BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.50

Our homemade BBQ sauce with chicken, red onions, bacon, and topped with cilantro.

Medium Buffalo Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Alfredo sauce with our chicken breast marinated in medium hot sauce, with bacon and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Medium Margherita

Medium Margherita

$17.50

Marinated Tomatoes with basil, garlic, oil, and Feta cheese.

Medium Brenda's Special

Medium Brenda's Special

$15.00

No cheese veggie pizza with pineapple.

Medium Alfredo Artichoke

Medium Alfredo Artichoke

$17.50

Alfredo sauce, Artichokes, Mushrooms, and Spinach.

Medium Texas Heat

$17.50

Spicy Italian Sausage, Garlic, Onions, Bacon, and Jalapeños.

Medium Carnivore

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger Beef, Salami, Smoked Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Sliced Meatballs.

Large Pizzas

Large 1/2 n 1/2 Pizza

Half one half the other. (Limited pizzas available.)

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$14.95

Classic pizza with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Large Five Cheese

$15.95

The five cheeses are: Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar, Jack, and Provolone.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$17.20

Classic pepperoni pizza.

Large Meat Lover

Large Meat Lover

$20.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Hamburger Beef.

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$20.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$20.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives.

Large Masterpiece

Large Masterpiece

$23.00

The pizza with everything!

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Our homemade BBQ sauce with chicken, red onions, bacon, and topped with cilantro.

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Alfredo sauce with our chicken breast marinated in medium hot sauce, with bacon and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$21.00

Marinated Tomatoes with basil, garlic, oil, and Feta cheese.

Large Brenda's Special

Large Brenda's Special

$17.50

No cheese veggie pizza with pineapple.

Large Alfredo Artichoke

Large Alfredo Artichoke

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, Artichokes, Mushrooms, and Spinach.

Large Texas Heat

$21.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Garlic, Onions, Bacon, and Jalapeños.

Large Carnivore

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger Beef, Salami, Smoked Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Sliced Meatballs.

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.00
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Calzone/Deep Dish

A mini deep dish, with a choice of 3 toppings.
Calzone

Calzone

$10.50

Medium pizza folded that comes with Provolone and Ricotta cheese and a choice of 3 toppings.

Deep Dish

Deep Dish

$32.00

2" thick pizza that comes with a choice of four toppings.

8in Sm Deep Dish

8in Sm Deep Dish

$11.00

Comes with three toppings

Dessert Pizza

Chocolate Pizza

Chocolate Pizza

$12.00+

Chocolate! What more needs to be said?

Fruit Pizza

Fruit Pizza

$12.00+

Peaches and strawberries.

Adam's Tropical Delight Pizza

Adam's Tropical Delight Pizza

$12.00+

Coconut and Pineapple.

Raspberry White Chocolate Pizza

Raspberry White Chocolate Pizza

$12.00+
Blackberry Bacon Pizza

Blackberry Bacon Pizza

$12.00+

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
HI-C Pink Lemonade

HI-C Pink Lemonade

$1.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

2 Litres

Coke

Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25

Juice

Capri-Sun

Capri-Sun

$0.75
Juice Box

Juice Box

$0.75

Extras

Salad Dressings

Asian Vinaigrette

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75Out of stock

Thousand Island

$0.75

Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Butter

$1.25

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Pizza Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo Mild Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Medium Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Extra Hot Sauce

$1.00

Citrus Explosion

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Ghost Pepper

$1.00

Gochujang

$1.00

Hot Honey Garlic

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki

$1.00

Seasoning

4oz cup Romano Seasoning

$6.00

1oz cup Romano Seasoning

$1.00

Add Ons

Side of

$1.00

Plasticware

$0.10

To-Go Cups

$0.10

To-Go Plates

$0.10

Extra Celery

$0.75

Crackers

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From Our Family to Yours!

Location

16702 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring, TX 77379

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

