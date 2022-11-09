Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
941 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City, SD 57703
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Rapid City
More near Rapid City