Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.

941 Reviews

$$

1624 E Saint Patrick St #101

Rapid City, SD 57703

Order Again

Popular Items

PERFECT PEPPERONI
Potato with Bacon
Italian Trio

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.49

Fresh bed of greens, red onion, diced tomato, black olive, cucumber and mushrooms.

Chicken B.L.T Salad

Chicken B.L.T Salad

$8.49

Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, shredded colby jack, smoked bacon and diced tomato.

Craisin Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken

Craisin Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken

$8.99

Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, feta cheese, glazed walnuts, chopped apple and crasins.

Greek Salad with Chicken

Greek Salad with Chicken

$8.49

Fresh bed of greens, chopped chicken breast, red onion, black olive, cucumber, diced tomato & feta cheese served with greek dressing

Soup

Potato with Bacon

$3.79

Wisconsin Cheese

$3.79

Chicken Tortilla

$3.79

Chicken Noodle

$3.79

Broccoli Cheese

$3.79Out of stock

Deli Subs

American Trio

American Trio

Ham, Turkey and Hard Salami served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Italian Trio

Italian Trio

Capicolla, Pepperoni and Hard Salami served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Turkey & cheese

Turkey & cheese

Turkey & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

*Roast Beef & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings *Roast Beef is served medium rare

Ham & Turkey

Ham & Turkey

Ham & Turkey served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Turkey & Bacon

Turkey & Bacon

Turkey & Bacon served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Ham Turkey & Bacon

Ham Turkey & Bacon

Ham Turkey & Bacon served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Ham, Turkey & Beef

Ham, Turkey & *Roast Beef served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings *Roast Beef is served medium rare

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

Egg Salad served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

Veggie & Cheese

Veggie & Cheese

Veggie & Cheese served on your choice of white, wheat or sour dough. Choose your favorite cheese, dressing and add veggie toppings

2z Sides

Specialty Subs Online

Chicken B.L.T.

Chicken B.L.T.

Chicken, sliced bacon, colby jack, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing. Toasted on your choice white, wheat or sour dough

French Dip

French Dip

Sliced roast beef and swiss cheese. Toasted on your choice white, wheat or sour dough. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, red onion and mustard Toasted on white, wheat or Sour Dough

Reuben

Reuben

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island. Toasted on white, wheat or Sour Dough

Meatball

Meatball

Over sized meatballs in marinara and topped with provolone and sprinkled with oregano. Toasted on your choice white, wheat or sour dough

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, provolone and parmesan cheese with a sprinkle of oregano. Toasted on your choice white, wheat or sour dough

California Club

California Club

Turkey, guacamole, sliced bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, tomato and lettuce. On your choice white, wheat or sour dough.

Gyros

$5.49

Pizza

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

Hand tied dough topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our marinara sauce.

CHEESY BREAD

CHEESY BREAD

Out of stock

Hand stretched dough topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our marinara sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Fresh dough, pizza sauce and mozzarella, its fantastic on its own or add toppings to build your own masterpiece.

CHEESE PIZZA

Pauly's Cheese Pizza is kept classic with just dough, red sauce and pizza cheese.

PERFECT PEPPERONI

PERFECT PEPPERONI

Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella and extra pepperoni

PAULY'S TRIO

PAULY'S TRIO

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham and Italian sausage

PAULY'S DELUXE

PAULY'S DELUXE

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, and mushroom.

BIG ISLAND HAWAIIAN

BIG ISLAND HAWAIIAN

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, extra ham and extra pineapple

MEATY PAULY

MEATY PAULY

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, smoked bacon, Italian sausage and beef

HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, smoked bacon and pineapple

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, diced tomato, red onion, feta cheese and a side of buffalo dressing

GYROS PIZZA

GYROS PIZZA

Gyros meat, mozzarella, diced tomato, red onion, feta cheese and a side of tzatziki dressing.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, smoked bacon and feta cheese

CHICKEN CARBONARA

CHICKEN CARBONARA

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, ham, smoked bacon and feta cheese

THE GARY

THE GARY

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom and jalapeno

A-LOTA ITALY

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, capicola, hard salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion and mushroom

REUBEN PIZZA

REUBEN PIZZA

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Thousand Island and Sauerkraut

CHEESY BACON MAC

CHEESY BACON MAC

2z Sides

Box Lunch

All box lunches come with your choice of a 6 inch sub served with pickle, tomato, lettuce and mayo & mustard on the side. each comes with a chip and your choice of cookie
6" American Trio Box Lunch

6" American Trio Box Lunch

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, Hard Salami, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Italian Trio Box Lunch

6" Italian Trio Box Lunch

$5.99

Capicolla, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Ham & Swiss Box Lunch

6" Ham & Swiss Box Lunch

$5.99

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch

6" Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch

$6.09

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Roast Beef & Provolone Box Lunch

6" Roast Beef & Provolone Box Lunch

$6.39

Roast Beef, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Ham & Turkey Box Lunch

6" Ham & Turkey Box Lunch

$6.09

Ham, Turkey, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Turkey & Bacon Box Lunch

6" Turkey & Bacon Box Lunch

$6.39

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickle with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

6" Veggie & Cheese Box Lunch

6" Veggie & Cheese Box Lunch

$4.99

Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickle, and Banana Peppers with Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Chips & Dessert

Simply Salt Chip

$1.39

BBQ Chip

$1.39

Jalapeno Chip

$1.39

Salt N Vinegar Chip

$1.39

Harvest Chip

$1.39

Doritos

$1.39

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.89

PB Crispy Cup

$3.99

Brownie

$2.79Out of stock

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottle Water

$2.19

White Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$0.45Out of stock

24 oz Pepsi

$2.49

24 oz Mountain Dew

$2.49

24 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday: Closed
Come in and enjoy!

1624 E Saint Patrick St #101, Rapid City, SD 57703

Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co. image
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co. image
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co. image

