Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo 223 E. 4th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.
Location
223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
No Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant