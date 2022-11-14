Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo 223 E. 4th Ave

223 E. 4th Ave

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Mezzi Rigatoni
Pizza N'duja Calabrese

Salumi - House Made Charcuterie

All of the are Following Served with Fresh Baked Tigella, Cunza, and Pickles (there is cross contamination with all our salumi with pistachios due to the Mortadella).

3pc Salumi Board

$28.00

House Selection, served with cunza, pickles, mustard & tigella (please inform us of allergies, some of these items contain garlic & nuts, cross contamination with nuts on all salumi).

5pc Salumi Board

$40.00

House Selection, served with cunza, pickles, mustard & tigella (please inform us of allergies, some of these items contain garlic & nuts, cross contamination with nuts on all salumi)

Formaggi - Cheese Boards

3pc Cheese Board

$28.00

Chef's Selection, served with seasonal compote, truffle honey, oat crackers & grilled bread (please inform us of allergies, some of these items contain nuts).

5pc Cheese Board

$40.00

Chef's Selection, served with seasonal compote, truffle honey, oat crackers & grilled bread (please inform us of allergies, some of these items contain nuts).

Appetizers & Salads

Housemade Focaccia

$4.00

3 pcs

Burrata

$18.00

butternut squash puree, cranberry marmellata, pine nuts, chives, Sausalito watercress

English Pea Croquettes

$10.00+

mint, lemon, saffron aioli.

Lamb Belly

$20.00

24 hr slow-cooked, salsify puree, quince mostarda, beef chicharron, micro radish, lamb demi-glace

Baby Lacinato Kale Salad

$18.00

compressed pear, romanesco, sesame & almond crumble, parmigiano, caramelized pear vinaigrette.

Beets Salad

$18.00

smoked sour cream, granny smith apples, pomegranates, toffee crumble, pistachios, crispy brussels sprout leaves.

Wood-Fired Pizzas

guanciale, cured pork jowl, yellow cherry tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, buffalo gorgonzola, beets, shallots, pine nuts, chives

Pizza Margherita

$20.00

tomatoes, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)

Pizza Salsiccia

$27.00

tomatoes, house made pork sausage, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)

Pizza N'duja Calabrese

$29.00

tomatoes, house made mozzarella, house made pork n'duja, calabrian chilli peppers, wild oregano, garlic. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)

Pizza Duck Confit

$29.00

house made mozzarella, tomatoes, caramelized balsamic onions, Romanesco cauliflower, taggische olive pate, sunchoke chips

Pizza Tuna Bresaola

$29.00

buffalo mozzarella, semi-dried tomatoes, fennel, Sausalito watercress, preserved bergamot, crispy capers

Pizza Zucca

$29.00

red kuri squash and pepita puree, sage pork sausage, taleggio, delicata squash, treviso, leeks, balsamic

Vegan Pizza

$29.00

tomatoes, mixed seasonal vegetables. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)

House Made Pastas

Mandilli di Seta

$30.00

mahogany clams, pei mussels, broccolini di ciccio & almond pesto, sun dried tomatoes, spiced bread crumbs.

Buckwheat Orecchette

$30.00

rabbit ragu, pecorino romano, parsley

Cocoa Mezzelune

$29.00

Mezzi Rigatoni

$27.00

braised pork sausage ragu, crispy sage, parmigiano reggiano

Vegan Rigatoni

$25.00

house made rigatoni, seasonal vegetables, w/ sauce options

Gluten Free Pasta

$27.00

casarecce pasta, made with quinoa, rice, and corn. Choice of sauce options

Entrees & Sides

Flounder Roulade

$39.00

beet puree, charred savoy cabbage, venere rice, raisins, pistachio

Duck Duo

$40.00

breast and sausage, persimmon-orange puree, lion’s mane mushroom, romanesco broccoli, duck demi-glace

Milk Fed Veal Tenderloin

$44.00

king oyster mushrooms, truffled potato croquette, white onion puree, pickled ramps.

36 Hour Braised Pork Cheek

$39.00

Roasted broccolini di ciccio, eggplant chutney, figs, pork demi-glace, spigarello.

Side Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

house made guanciale, taggiasca olive vinaigrette, parmigiano crumble, chives

Side Garlic Butterball Potatoes

$13.00

fried yukon gold potatoes, house made garlic butter (can be made dairy, garlic or gluten free upon request)

Desserts

Amalfi pear and ricotta cake

$16.00

toasted almonds, marsala creme anglaise, almond cream

Chocolate Budino

$16.00Out of stock

almond & chocolate cake, cocoa nib tuile, compressed pear, salted caramel pastry cream

Hazelnut chocolate mousse

$16.00

hazelnut three ways, orange zabaglione, white chocolate cremoso

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.

Location

223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo image
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo image

Map
